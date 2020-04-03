Amarin's Legal Struggles: An Expert Perspective

Dr. Ashok Dutta of Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the Total Pharma Tracker or TPT on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, recently reached out to Mr. Zachary Silbersher, a key legal expert on the Amarin (AMRN) legal situation, to ask him for some clarity on the lawsuit and the upcoming appeal.

Mr. Silbersher has regularly blogged about the Amarin suit here. His views and opinions are widely read by the Amarin investment community, so we felt his views would be of great importance to those who feel that the judgment was somehow unfair to the long (and expensive) struggle by this small biopharma to produce good and useful medicine, but do not have the legal expertise to articulate precisely how this was unfair.

Silbersher has provided a lot of clarity in the following interview. Note that, as we speak, Amarin already has filed an appeal in Federal Court today. They clearly do not intend to take this lying down. Indeed, their plan not to file an injunctive action because there are currently no approved ANDAs shows their spunk and confidence in prevailing both legally and commercially over generic competition.

Here's the interview. Note that some of the questions came from the TPT community. Answer to those questions are currently exclusive to TPT, but will be made public at a later date.

1. Do you think there was procedural error in how Judge Du weighed primary considerations first, and then secondary considerations, in violation of In re Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsule Patent Litigation?

This was the gist of an objection by a Harvard patent lawyer who discussed this with Jefferies analyst Michael Yee yesterday. (Conference call link - conference call)

Under Graham v. John Deere, in determining whether a patent is obvious, the district court is supposed to consider four factors: (1) the scope and content of the prior art; (2) the differences between the prior art and the patent claims; (3) the level of ordinary skill; and (4) secondary considerations. In re Clyclobenzaprine, the Federal Circuit held that the fourth Graham factor—secondary considerations—should not be treated as rebuttal evidence after first determining whether a prima facie case exists based upon the first three Graham factors. Rather, obviousness must be determined through consideration of all four Graham factors. Given that, Amarin clearly has an argument that Judge Du’s method of assessing obviousness was procedurally improper. This is because Judge Du appears to have first determined that a prima facie case of obviousness exists before addressing secondary considerations.

Nevertheless, there appears to be some disagreement at the Federal Circuit over whether In re Clyclobenzaprine articulates the governing method for assessing obviousness, and whether a prima facie case of obviousness can, in fact, be determined before consideration of the secondary considerations. Given that disagreement, Amarin’s chances of prevailing on this issue may come down the panel that presides over Amarin’s appeal, which is not something that any of the parties’ can control. Even so, it also remains unclear whether it would have an impact on the outcome of this case. Given that Judge Du did a thorough analysis of the secondary considerations, if the Federal Circuit finds that Judge Du’s method was procedurally improper, then the case may be remanded back to the district court to redo its analysis, and Judge Du may reach the same decision on the obviousness of the patents. This is a lengthy issue on which a lot can be said, and I address this issue in more depth in my recent blog post.

2. Do you agree with the relative weights she seemed to have assigned to the various secondary considerations (positive for commercial success and long term unmet need, negative for praise and unexpected surprise) and the primary consideration, and how she weighed them against each other? If you disagree, will that be a matter that could be appealed?

Any factual finding or legal conclusion can be appealed. Nevertheless, a prudent appellate strategy is often to focus on two or three critical issues on which the case turned. Moreover, challenging individual factual findings on appeal is difficult given they are afforded considerable deference and assessed for clear error. Here, Judge Du found that two of the secondary considerations actually favored upholding the patentability of the patents. Rather than arguing that Judge Du erred by not finding praise and unexpected surprise, Amarin may choose instead to argue that the district court erred by invalidating the patents despite finding commercial success and long-felt need. With respect to how the district court weighed the individual secondary considerations against each other, I think this creates a very plausible basis to argue that the district court committed a legal error. Amarin’s goal would be to argue that Judge Du improperly mitigated the weight of commercial success and long-felt need as objective evidence of non-obviousness by weighing them against the other secondary considerations. Had that not happened, presumably the generics would have failed to meet their high burden. I have discussed this issue at length in a recent blog post on Markman Advisors blog.

3. What, according to you, would be one or two solid bases for appeal for Amarin, if any?

First, the district court made a factual finding that, around the time the patents were filed, a person of skill would not have expected that administering pure EPA to a patient with TG levels in excess of 500 mg/dL would not increase LDL-C. Challenging factual findings on appeal in an obviousness case is difficult, since they are reviewed for clear error. Nevertheless, Judge Du’s opinion did not reference the understood mechanism of action for how TG-lowering drugs worked (VLDL to IDL to LDL). That mechanism of action appears to have been material evidence for why, as Amarin argued, persons of skill did not expect that pure EPA would not increase LDL-C in patients with TG levels in excess of 500. Amarin may therefore argue that, had the district court considered that evidence, it would demonstrate how surprising it was that pure EPA did not increase bad cholesterol particularly in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. And that appears to be a strong basis to argue that the generics failed to meet their very high clear-and-convincing evidence burden.

Second, as discussed above, Judge Du weighed the findings of the individual secondary considerations against one another. Again, this issue was discussed at length in my recent blog post That was potentially a legal error, which will not be afforded deference on appeal. Amarin can argue that the district court’s finding with respect to commercial success and long-felt need, by themselves, warrants reversing the holding of obviousness. Moreover, the weight of those findings in favor of non-obviousness were mitigated because the district court improperly weighed those considerations against other secondary considerations. On the other hand, even if the Federal Circuit agrees that the secondary considerations should not have been weighed against each other, that may only warrant a remand for the district court to reconsider the evidence, not necessarily a reversal.

4. The USPTO granted some of these patents before REDUCE-IT, and despite Mori 2000, because of the unexpected reduction in Apo-B. How was this specific Apo-B factor considered by the Court while making its judgments on obviousness?

During prosecution of the patents before the Patent Office, the Examiner allowed the patents in part because it found an unexpected benefit of the claimed inventions was a reduction of Apo-B. The district court, however, found that Kurabayashi (one of the prior art references) taught or suggested that pure EPA would reduce Apo-B. The court then found that, during prosecution, the Examiner did not consider Kurabayashi. Accordingly, the court rejected a factual finding that a reduction of Apo-B was “unexpected” given that the Examiner did not consider Kurabayashi.

5. If Apo-B reduction was unexpected and formed the basis of the original grant because it was not present in prior art, REDUCE-IT was even more of a stunner. How did the Court consider REDUCE-IT data while determining the invalidity of the patents?

Even if everyone in the scientific community agrees that REDUCE-IT was a “stunner,” that does not necessarily mean those results were relevant to the validity of the patents asserted against Hikma and Dr. Reddy’s. For five separate reasons, Judge Du found that the results of REDUCE-IT lack a nexus to the asserted patents in this case. According to the Judge Du’s opinion: (1) REDUCE-IT involved use of a statin, whereas the asserted patents do not require use of a statin; (2) REDUCE-IT was not directed to reducing TG levels, as required by the patents; (3) REDUCE-IT was not directed to not reducing LDL-C, which is required by most of the patents; (4) REDUCE-IT was directed to patients with certain cardiovascular risk factors, which are not required by the patents; (5) REDUCE-IT was directed to patients with TG levels below 500, whereas the patents are directed to patients above 500. Based on these five reasons, Judge Du held that REDUCE-IT was irrelevant to the patents actually asserted in this case.

6. Is REDUCE-IT relevant to this lawsuit? Judge Du said that the data seen at REDUCE-IT does not cover the claims of the patents in dispute because of the different dosing regimen, patient population and duration after which results were seen. Do you agree? How crucial are these in arguing that REDUCE-IT is irrelevant to these patents? Has the USPTO granted any further patents to Amarin that take REDUCE-IT dosing regimen etc under consideration?

Judge Du made extensive factual findings with respect to why the results of REDUCE-IT lack a nexus to the patents asserted in this case. Challenging those factual findings on appeal will, most likely, be very difficult given that they will be afforded considerable deference. Amarin has already received new patents that cover the REDUCE-IT indication (see e.g., this patent), and I believe that it has further patent applications currently pending for the REDUCE-IT indication. Yet, this case was only about the defendants’ distribution of generic Vascepa for the Marine indication. If and when new generics file ANDAs with respect to the new REDUCE-IT indication, then Amarin will most certainly assert its news patents covering that REDUCE-IT indication against those new generics. At that point, the results of the REDUCE-IT study will most likely be very strong evidence against invalidation of those patents.

7. You have clearly outlined Amarin's problem with the JELIS study here. What are the major similarities and differences between JELIS and REDUCE-IT that will have an impact on determining if JELIS makes REDUCE-IT obvious?

During trial, the generics submitted evidence of the JELIS study to show that the results of the REDUCE-IT study were not surprising. Yet, evidence of the JELIS study was only relevant to the extent that the district court found that REDUCE-IT supported a finding that the benefits of the patents currently asserted against Hikma and Dr. Reddy’s were surprising. Because Judge Du found that the results of REDUCE-IT lack a nexus to the currently asserted patents, the court found REDUCE-IT therefore irrelevant to this case. For this reason, Judge Du did not reach the relevance of JELIS or address the similarities and differences between these two studies. It is therefore unlikely that JELIS will be an issue on appeal. To the extent that the Federal Circuit finds that REDUCE-IT is in fact relevant to the Marine patents, then that would most likely justify a remand back to the district court to reconsider the evidence of JELIS. This scenario is less, rather than more, likely at this time. This will depend upon how much Amarin chooses to make REDUCE-IT a centerpiece of its appeal. Given the court’s extensive findings on this issue, there is a very real chance that Amarin may choose not to challenge the district court’s findings with respect to REDUCE-IT on appeal.

8. In case this Appeal fails, could Amarin divest itself of its MARINE TG greater than 500mg/dl NDA, (relying in future on off label physician usage for this indication). By swallowing a poison pill as it were to force the generic companies to start a new NDA app of their own for this indication rather than piggy back an ANDA on Amarin’s Vascepa MARINE indication patent - they could tie the generics down for quite a while getting a new indication and an NDA of their own.?

(Mr Silbersher's response to this question from a TPT member is currently exclusive to the TPT community. His response, which has interesting implications in Amarin's legal struggle, may be made public at a later date - Dr. Ashok Dutta.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.