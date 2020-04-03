VC Deals: Tencent, Hillhouse Invest $1B In Online Education

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) and Hillhouse Capital co-led the $1B round for Chinese online education startup Yuanfudao at a $7.8B valuation. Yuanfudao offers online courses and homework plans for students, which has become an increasingly popular business due to the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) competitor Via raised $400M at a $2.25B valuation. Exor led the round with participation from Macquarie Capital, Mori Building, and Shell. The on-demand shuttle startup also sells its software to cities and transportation agencies wanting to deploy shuttles. The Via platform is currently used by over 100 partners around the world. The new funds will help further expand those software partnerships.

Capital G (GOOG,GOOGL) joined the $112.5M round for Collibra at a $2.3B valuation. The funding was co-led by ICONIQ Capital, Index Ventures, and Durable Capital Partners. The data governance and intelligence company counts around 450 enterprises and organizations among its clients, including Adobe, Verizon, and a number of healthcare providers. Collibra competes in a crowded field that includes IBM (NYSE:IBM), Talend, and Informatica.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund was in talks to invest $100M or more into indoor farming startup Plenty, according to Bloomberg sources. Plenty uses vertical indoor farming, which takes up less space and fewer resources to grow produce year-round. Last fall, Plenty announced plans to expand beyond the Bay Area with a Compton location later this year, but those plans could change due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dell Technologies Capital (NYSE:DELL) led the $29M Series B for Orion Labs, which offers voice-activated automated communications for mobile and frontline workers. The startup is essentially Slack for those who don’t work from a desk. Alongside the investment, Orion appointed former HighQ president Greg Taylor as its CEO. The company says it has over 100 customers, which are mostly enterprises, and between 5,000 and 10,000 users.

