3M's Moment To Shine

With 3M announcing early last week that they were doubling their production of N95 respirators to nearly 100 million per month, the company is leading the charge to meet the demand as the number of people infected by the coronavirus continues to rise globally.

Source: google.com/finance

At today’s closing price of $133.14 per share, the stock is trading at a reasonable price. From its 52-week high of $219.75, the stock is down 39% from its recent peak, and its P/E ratio has contracted from 21 to 17, providing room for expansion once the market rebounds.

Source: 3m.com

The catalyst for the stock price to move in the next several months will be the rising demand for its worker health & safety products ranging from masks and respirators to face shields and protective coveralls. In 3M's press release yesterday, CEO Mike Roman acknowledged that "the reality is that demand for N95 respirators is much higher than the industries' ability to deliver." It is unclear yet how this will translate to 3M's bottom line. But, it is clear that the safety and industrial segment is the largest of 3M’s four main business units. As a result, any significant demand in this segment, such as what the company is seeing for its masks and respirators, will have a meaningful impact on the company’s financials and ultimately its stock.

Source: 3m.com

Furthermore, 3M is positioned well to compete in this high demand segment, not only because of its brand recognition, but as a result of their global supply capabilities with manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and Latin America. This gives the company an advantage in efficiently distributing its products anywhere in the world where they’re needed.

Naturally, the stock will continue to be volatile in the short term like the market, and no one knows when a sustained recovery begins as the world emerges on the other side of this viral outbreak. In the meantime, investors in 3M stock will be rewarded for their patience with a healthy 4.4% dividend. Investors should take comfort in knowing that 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for over 100 years, and has increased its annual dividend for 61 consecutive years.

With 3M responding to the demand for masks and respirators by increasing production, the company has an opportunity to shine as an organization and global citizen in these dark and uncertain times by providing relief and comfort to the millions of health workers on the front lines of this epidemic. In doing so, 3M is showing investors that its best days are ahead.

Source: 3m.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.