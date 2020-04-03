Altria: The FTC Juul Lawsuit Is Only A Sideshow

When all of this is combined, I believe that this lawsuit will provide nothing more than a sideshow.

Any proceeds they receive from unwinding the investment would only further strength their already strong financial position and thus improve their dividend safety.

Even if the FTC ultimately wins the case, it will only have minimal impacts to investors as I strongly believe that few are basing their investment theses around Juul.

Introduction

The news and controversy surrounding Altria (MO) never seem to abate for any decent length of time, with the FTC now launching a lawsuit aimed at unwinding their Juul (JUUL) investment. Since I do not possess a legal degree, I will thus refrain from making any assertions regarding the probability of possible outcomes. Nevertheless, I can still provide an analysis regarding the possible impacts from the two broad results.

Outcome One – Altria Wins

The first result is the easiest to analyse, if Altria ultimately wins the lawsuit it would simply result in business as usual. This would mean that any investment theses and valuations remain intact. Even though the additional legal costs that will certainly be well into the millions of dollars are undoubtedly annoying, when considering their operating cash flow exceeds $8b, these can be chalked up to a rounding error.

Outcome Two – The FTC Wins

The second result whereby the FTC wins the lawsuit is slightly more involved to analyse. Since acquiring Juul they have written down their investment by a staggering $8.6b, which to the dismay of shareholders has eventuated within the first year. Since the situation surrounding Juul has already been widely analysed, this article will focus on the possible impacts if they are forced to unwind their investment.

Whilst investing in Juul had a degree of supporters, the broader sentiment has largely been negative, especially following the subsequent write-downs. Whilst it would be impossible to poll the opinions of all investors, I strongly believe that based on the coverage they receive, most investors are basing their investment theses around their dividend and not their Juul investment. When this is combined with the fact that they have already written-down approximately two-thirds of their investment, it appears as though the market would be assigning little to no value to their Juul stake.

At the absolute best, perhaps the market is assigning the residual unwritten-down value of $4.2b, which is only worth approximately 6% of their $70b market capitalization as of the time of writing. This indicates that even if they were forced to completely forfeit their investment, which is extremely unlikely, then in theory, their shareholders would face minimal downside risk.

This brings the analysis around to the next main point. If they are forced to unwind their investment any proceeds they receive will only strengthen their already strong financial position and thus improve their dividend safety. Despite spending $12.8b on their investment, due to the early stage of Juul, they are yet to see any cash proceeds and thus they will still be able to cover their all-important dividend payments without Juul.

Admittedly, they would be expecting to receive cash proceeds from Juul eventually in the future as they mature and thus the loss of this could impact their long-term dividend growth. Although the cash they receive from unwinding the deal could likely be reinvested elsewhere to offset this potential future loss. The two graphs included below summarize their dividend coverage and financial position to provide context to this analysis, to see further details please read my previous articles on these topics (1) (2).

Image Source: Author.

Conclusion

Whilst investors are likely to continue hearing about this lawsuit over the years as it drags its way through the courts, I believe that it will remain merely a sideshow as it does not significantly impact the core factors underpinning most investment theses. Given this, I believe that it remains appropriate to continue with my bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.