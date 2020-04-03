Bitauto: Privatization Scenario Offers Considerable Upside With Limited Downside

Following the announcement of a pending Bitauto (BITA) privatization by Tencent and Hammer Capital late last year, the stock generally held firm around the $16 per ADR offer price. However, recent market turmoil has collapsed the peg, with BITA stock now trading at $10.39 at the time of writing, implying significant upside from here, if an offer goes through. While an offer at $16 per ADR seems unlikely at this juncture, my base case remains for a privatization scenario in-line with pre-offer valuations (~7x earnings). Thus, there is still an opportunity for investors to capture a lucrative deal spread with relatively little downside risk, given BITA's depressed valuations at ~6x fwd earnings.

4Q19 Earnings Miss as Marketing Spending Ramps Up

Though total revenue fell 14% YoY for the quarter to Rmb2.7bn, I would emphasize that this was still above the higher end of management's prior guidance of Rmb2.55bn. Key revenue drivers include weaker advertising and subscription, which fell 8% YoY on weak auto demand, as well as a significant 23% YoY decline in transaction service revenue on Yixin's tightened risk control standards. Offsetting the core business declines was digital marketing solutions revenue, which rose 6% YoY.

BITA has also launched a three-year marketing campaign since FY19, with phase I (2019-2020) specifically focused on enhancing brand recognition. These efforts have likely paid off, thus far, with strong daily average user (DAU) growth in Jan 2020 (+40% YoY). This follows strong sales lead growth of 8.8% YoY in 4Q19, as well as higher organic sales lead contribution (~70%).

In terms of traffic, according to QuestMobile in January 2020, DAU or daily active users of the Bitauto media app increased by 256% compared to October 2018 when we rolled out the upgraded version. Moreover, the combined DAU of both Bitauto media app and our Auto Pricing app increased by approximately 40% year-over-year in January 2020. – 4Q19 Transcript

While BITA's non-GAAP net loss of Rmb574mn in 4Q19 paled in comparison to the non-GAAP net income of Rmb52mn posted in 3Q19 and the Rmb119mn number in 4Q18, the bottom-line was largely weighed down by higher marketing expenses (e.g., branding and marketing).

Source: 4Q19 Press Release

More worryingly, an increase in provision for credit losses also weighed on profits, particularly at Yixin – on a GAAP basis, credit loss provisions reached RMB 361.1 million, bringing the full-year number to RMB 862.7 million.

2020 Recovery Likely to Take Time

FY20 looks to be getting off to a bad start for China's auto industry – for 1Q20, manufacturers have cut spending aggressively due to delays in new model releases amid the coronavirus outbreak. On the brighter side, though, demand looks to have shifted to dealers, with renewals showing an encouraging trend as dealer numbers ticked above 19k.

So yes, I think for this year, one of the silver lining of this very tough challenging environment is so far our subscription business has been doing quite well. Actually, we are seeing a very high contract renewal rate in start of January. Most of our existing customers in 2018 -- in 2019 stayed with us. And in addition to that, we have been able to add a few thousands of new customers. – 4Q19 Transcript

The Yixin segment was hit hardest as ofﬂine transactions have fallen sharply. Nonetheless, management has seen recovery signs of auto sales in March, despite CPCA's forecasts of a 41% YoY drop on auto sales (vs. the ~82% YoY decline in February).

Source: Gasgoo

Specifically, management has guided toward a 3Q20 normalization scenario, with a recovery gaining traction in 2Q20.

So we've already seen some of the volumes recover up to 40% of last year's compared to second quarter -- or second -- compared to second month, February, where that we've only seen maybe 10%, 15% of the market. So it's already a huge leap in terms of volume increase. We do expect that recovery will continue into the second quarter. I think, hopefully, will normalize sometime in the early third quarter or so. – 4Q19 Transcript

BITA also kicked off a big marketing campaign from Oct 2019 and, as a result, has seen an improvement in app downloads and consumer perception for the quarter. While some investment has been suspended since the outbreak, management still plans to continue investing along with the auto retail recovery to enhance its brand image. Thus, expect a further increase in marketing expenses this year despite the soft top-line, which should result in continued losses in 1Q20.

Part of my expectations for net losses is attributable to management's implied 34%-38% YoY decline in 1Q20, mainly driven by a dip in advertising revenue and transaction services, offset by a stable subscription business.

Guidance (Upper-End) Guidance (Lower-End) Revenue 1700 1800 Implied YoY Decline 37.8% 34.2%

Source: Company Filings, Transcript

Going forward, the ad business is likely to be the first to rebound, leading a broader recovery in the auto sector as sentiment improves on more favorable government stimulus policies. However, I would caution against modeling a headline inflection in revenue heading into the back-half of the year as overall growth will likely continue to be dragged back by a slower recovery in transaction services. As Yixin is taking a more cautious stance to control the rising delinquency rate, a return to growth will likely lag its peers.

Going-Private Proposal Offers Upside to Shares

While management did not specifically comment on progress with regard to the going-private proposal, the coronavirus outbreak could change prospects, with either a delayed due diligence process or a lower offer price likely in light of the tough macro outlook. That said, I believe there remains a strong chance for the proposal to go through. Thus, my base case remains for a privatization scenario, but incorporating a delay and without a peg to the prior $16.0 offer price. While this isn't strictly speaking a straightforward merger arb trade given the uncertainties, I see limited downside with valuations now at ~6.0x fwd earnings. Instead, I peg BITA's value at ~7x earnings, in-line with the multiple prior to the privatization offer and ~10 turns below Autohome's current multiple, which would drive an ~$12 target (~15% upside).

Bitauto Trading Multiples:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Autohome Trading Multiples:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Key downside risks include a prolonged slowdown in auto sales in China, which would weigh on the advertising and subscription businesses, as well as intensifying competition from other online transaction platforms, which could lead to weaker transaction services growth.

