Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Your Transformative Year

That way, you can build more shares whenever there is a big pullback. Being proactive leads to gain, whereas, being reactive causes loss.

Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. - Warren Buffett

Despite the threat of coronavirus, the financial market has shown signs of a rebound. In early March, you saw your stocks receded in the deep south. The drop was so severe that the bear market eventually turning into a recession. And yet, you've enjoyed two robust rallies in the later weeks. They occurred nearly back to back. In one session, the DOW rallied by 1,923 points (i.e. over 5%). Later that month, the market underwent more pullbacks. On April 2nd, the market showed signs of a vigorous comeback.

You may ask, Dr. Tran, what is going on? Well, I've already shared a wealth of intelligence with IBI members. The most salient point is that you should not succumb to your fear. As False Expectations Appearing Real, your fear can lead you to make impulsive decisions. Instead, you should analyze the fundamentals of great companies that are poised to rebound. That way, you can build more shares amid the huge drops to potentially profit at the next market upturn. I made your task easier by featuring a fundamental analysis of another candidate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT).

Figure 1: Intercept chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. Operating out of New York City, Intercept is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of bile acid medicine. As a semisynthetic bile acid, OCA is designed to treat deadly liver conditions.

Marketed as Ocaliva, OCA is used to manage primary biliary cholangitis (i.e., PBC) in the U.S. and Europe. Even as a second-line drug, Ocaliva is garnering roughly a quarter of a billion dollars for Intercept. That aside, the company is expanding OCA's label for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (i.e., NASH).

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Intercept)

Making NASH History

As you can see, many companies like Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Gilead Sciences (GILD), etc., are racing to deliver the first medicine to the $60B NASH market. Despite strong contenders, OCA is most likely the first molecule to be FDA approved. The proof in the pudding is that Ocaliva is the first drug to achieve strong Phase 3 clinical results.

That is to say, it demonstrated the robust REGENERATE interim data. As you know, the FDA accepted Intercept's new drug application (i.e., NDA) filing for OCA. Thereafter, the agency set the advisory committee meeting (ADCOM) for April 22. And, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) is scheduled for June 26.

That being said, you should predict Ocaliva's approval chances. Your task is very important because if OCA is not approved, you can see over 50% of your stock value go down the drain. On the other hand, your stock is poised to double with approval.

You may say that approval can cause the stock to tumble slightly. That can be the case, especially when there is a rally-toward-approval. Be that as it may, Intercept is a small company with a powerful drug. And the impact of a NASH approval will forever change this market.

To make your life easier, I did the forecasting for you. Accordingly, I ascribed a 75% (i.e. extremely favorable) chance of a positive ADCOM outcome. I also determined that the final FDA decision is strongly favorable (i.e., 70%). For specific details on my forecasting, you can check out this prior analysis.

Putting all that together, you can bet Ocaliva will gain FDA approval soon. Now without approval, Ocaliva still generates very strong sales traction. I'm not surprised because Ocaliva is a safe and efficacious drug. Enthused by the upcoming approval, the President and CEO (Dr. March Pruzanski) remarked:

2019 was a pivotal year for Intercept given the positive results in our Phase 3 REGENERATE study in liver fibrosis due to NASH and our subsequent filing for approval in both the U.S. and Europe. At the same time, our commercial team's outstanding execution helped us deliver net sales of approximately $250M for Ocaliva in 2019 and they continue to reach more PBC patients globally. As we enter 2020, we are focused on successfully completing the U.S. regulatory process and ensuring full readiness to launch the first approved therapy for patients suffering from fibrosis due to NASH.

Earnings Highlight

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 4Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

As Ocaliva is generating excellent sales, I'm not surprised by the good earnings developments. Specifically, Intercept procured $70.2M in product revenues compared to $52.8M for the same period last year. This represents a 32.9% year-over-year (YOY) increase. For Fiscal 2019, Ocaliva sales came in at $249.6M, i.e., 40% growth from last year.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective quarters registered at $64.6M and $63.2M. Additionally, there was $98.1M ($2.99 per share) net loss versus $88.0M ($2.97 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line remains pretty much the same.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Intercept)

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $657.4M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. Against the $160.7M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2020.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for Intercept is the pending ADCOM decision. Moreover, there is a binary (i.e., make or break) risk for the upcoming PDUFA. I estimated a 30% risk of a negative decision. In that case, Intercept is likely to tumble by 50% and vice versa.

As a young company, Intercept might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into a potential cash flow constraint. As you saw above, the cash runway will last at least another year.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Intercept with the five out of five stars rating. Despite the looming coronavirus bear market, I anticipated that Intercept will perform better than other equities. My confidence stems from its strong fundamentals. First, OCA is poised to gain approval within the next three months. And if OCA becomes the first approved medicine for NASH, it can capture at least 25% of the $60.6B market. As such, the ramification to the underlying value is paramount. That is to say, the value of Intercept will increase multiple folds with the NASH label expansion.

As a second-line option for PBC, Ocaliva is already generating a quarter of a billion in sales for Intercept. Regardless of the market sentiment, the strong sales traction means OCA is a safe and efficacious drug.

As usual, the choice to buy, sell, or hold Intercept is yours to make. In my view, you should build more shares during any pullback. That way, you can enjoy the profits that'll likely come with the upcoming approval. Keep your eyes out for April 22 and June 26. I expect big things to happen going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.