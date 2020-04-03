Daimler's Leading VC Makes It A Bona-Fide Growth Stock In A Rebound

Legacy automakers like Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) have become considered caretaker businesses in lieu of the increasing popularity of Tesla (TSLA), underestimated in their ability to evolve and adapt to a perceived shift of automotive towards electric vehicles. It's true that Daimler's EV debut has not been fantastic with the EQC, but seeing this as an indication of a slow company without vision would be a mistake. Beyond the fact that there are powerful arguments that can be made against the perceived inevitability of EVs that defend legacy automakers in their corporate choices, there are other things that clearly indicate that companies like Daimler are plenty clued in. The first thing that comes to mind is their stellar VC portfolio, which at this point looks like a portfolio of a top-tier Silicon Valley fund. Not only do they have stakes in companies like Turo, the automotive world's Airbnb, but they have a plethora of investments in new-age mobility powerhouses with strategic value. We think that with these investments, which are already seeing more backing from serious long-term investors, Daimler is showing signs that it is successfully positioning itself to become a highly vertically integrated mobility player that can leverage both platform economics and its own industrial expertise. In the wake of the coronavirus, we think that Daimler could be a multi-bagger.

What the Viavan Capital Raise Says

Although Free Now is the company that will likely be the one move the needle in terms of Daimler's shift to being a vertically integrated platform, the most recent developments in their portfolio come from ViaVan and Via. Exor, the Agnelli family's investment vehicle, recently completed its lead of a funding round into Via Transportation, with which Daimler is allied for the European ViaVan joint venture. Besides the fact that Daimler has a ~10% stake in Via Transportation, now worth about twice as much as it was in 2017, this activity indicates that the carpooling model is gaining institutional traction. It also means that on a comps basis one could also revalue the Europe specific ViaVan J.V along similar lines.

(Source: electrive.com)

Furthermore, there was a particularly reassuring involvement of Macquarie's PE arm that bodes well for our specific thesis. Macquarie's PE arm is inextricably linked with their relevant competency in infrastructure. The fact that these cash-flow minded investors see long-term platform potential in the Via platform as a coordinator of overall mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) fleets means that we can be more confident in the idea that a MaaS infrastructure is in mobility's future.

Extent of Current Troubles

Even though the Via updates are welcome, Daimler has bigger problems with the coronavirus pandemic that are not going away any time soon. As a producer of a consumer durable, their cash flows are very exposed to the fact that people will defer purchases until their income is more secure and the end of social distancing encourages more travel. According to our equity research house, EBIT will decline in the high double-digits for 2020 mitigated by the fact that the German government have put measures in place to cover worker salaries and that plants have been successfully shut-down. Although Daimler won't need any special government aid, they are looking to secure a credit line of 10 billion EUR indicating that the management is operating as if serious financial trouble is possible. Thankfully their liquidity situation was reasonably good coming into this situation and they held onto most of the dividend at the end of last year.

The spending patterns for consumer durables will have an impact on the Daimler industrial segment, but even their mobility joint ventures are going to be negatively affected by Covid-19 developments. Ride-sharing companies that are already losing money are certainly not going to benefit from the shut-down measures in place, and execution risks in capital raises are higher now that market multiples have fallen so low. Thankfully, all these businesses run a very asset-lite model characterized by low operating leverage, meaning that as activity winds down they will be able to burn less cash. Furthermore, the Via capital raise at a valuation more than twice what it was in 2017 seems to be indicating that venture capital and private equity firms are looking beyond coronavirus for their demanded return as they try to deploy their immense amount of dry-powder. We should be happy that private markets are so flush with cash so that valuations are still attributed primarily to future growth opportunities in VC-like companies, reducing reflexivity from liquidity shortage discounts.

Understanding the Sum-of-Parts Situation

Since our last article on Daimler, the corporate value of the industrial business is not really something that we'd change in light of a temporary slowdown, but forecasting the liquidity situation would be difficult given the degree of uncertainty around the length and duration of the coronavirus situation so talking about equity values would be difficult. But we can comment on development in Daimler's portfolio.

Given the new valuation on Via, a company likely to be suffering right now in terms of financial statistics, it is evident that VC firms and private markets are being conciliatory in the multiples they are applying, indicating that there is a shared narrative that the coronavirus impact is isolated to its duration. As such, I would say it is reasonable to continue to apply the same operating-level multiples from before all this started.

Last time we valued Free Now at $18.4 billion based on forecast 2020 GMV. Conservatively assuming that there is no growth next year, and forecast 2020 GMV simply materializes in 2021, we should continue to value Free Now as such, with Daimler's 50% stake being still worth $9.2 billion. As for Share Now, which we valued on the basis of fleet size, we'd assume the value stays the same at $3.85 billion given that increasing fleet size would be low priority for the J.V right now.

The other businesses, like Flixbus, have not seen much recent news, so we continue to apply the same valuations as we did last time. As for Via, we assume some dilution to a ~10% stake and assume that ViaVan's value has doubled from when it was first capitalized, same as Via itself. Finally, based on our analysis of the Ionity network, which by the way is still being built out even in Italy given its ATECO code, we apply Daimler's stake to our median valuation.

Overall, we get the following value for Daimler's portfolio:

As we said, it's hard to forecast exactly what Daimler industrial's liquidity situation will be at the end of this, but seeing that the valuation of the Daimler portfolio already accounts for almost 50% of the current market capitalization, it indicates a certain degree of margin of safety. Considering that Daimler was one of the best capitalized companies going into this crisis, and the fact that so much of its market cap can be accounted for by its substantial VC portfolio, this indicates a substantial relative discount on Daimler's automotive segment including the fast growing luxury AMG segment compared to peers.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

It seems quite evident that the market is not optimistic about Daimler's automotive business. Indeed, there have been recent flops in EVs, moreover as a premium car manufacturer they have somehow managed to struggle with margins for years. Nonetheless, their portfolio is leading in the mobility space, and their strategic interest is substantial as their industrial business could supply the vehicles for these platforms. This was not being accounted for before, and certainly isn't being accounted for now.

Even though Daimler has the makings of a stealth growth stock, there are some notable risks. First of all, they are going through a restructuring which has been made more difficult by the coronavirus developments. A successful restructuring is necessary for it to shake off the discount that it has for being consistently lower margin than its peers. Furthermore, the breadth and depth of the coronavirus shut-downs is unclear while having a devastating effect on end-markets right now, putting Daimler's liquidity situation at risk. Nonetheless, we see Daimler as an interesting opportunity in the large cap space due to its growth exposures, and would dissuade investors from underestimating their ability to forge the future of mobility, as well as the safety of their industrial segment, by leveraging their leading VC portfolio. In a rebound, Daimler might be a smart stealth growth stock to be picked up for 2-5 years as coverage for bottom-feeding rolls out and price discovery resumes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMLRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.