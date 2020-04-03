Grains were in the crosshairs of the trade war between the US and China in 2018 and throughout most of 2019. The two sides signed a “phase one” agreement on January 15, which raised hopes that 2019 would be a better year for farmers in the US. China is the world’s most populous nation, while the US is the leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. However, the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus created perhaps the most significant risk-off event since the Great Depression in the US. Beginning in late February, markets across all asset classes declined precipitously, and grains were no exception. The grain markets feed the world, and we are heading into the season of peak uncertainty in the US in Q2. The path of least resistance for all agricultural markets is determined by the weather conditions in the leading growing areas. The virus was spreading through all nations around the world at the end of Q1, leaving sickness and death in its path. The grain sector of the commodities market posted a loss during the first quarter of 2020. However, people require nutrition, and the potential for higher prices will be a function of supplies that depend on workers to produce crops and favorable weather conditions in the northern hemisphere. At the same time, bottlenecks at ports in the southern hemisphere could create short-term supply problems around the globe. Inventories remain at elevated levels going into the 2020 crop year in the US and other countries, but the growing population of the world depends on bumper crops each year.

A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In 2017, the sector posted a 6.03% gain despite bumper crops. In 2018, the overall grain sector moved 3.63% higher. In 2019, the sector posted an 11.50% gain. In Q1, grains fell 3.81% making it the best performing sector of the commodities asset class so far in 2020.

As we head into Q2, the focus will be on the health and wellbeing of the citizens of the world. When the spread of the virus slows, and treatments and a vaccine become available, the world will need to pick up the pieces of an economic disaster not seen since the 1930s. When it comes to the grain markets, the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US and other producing nations in the northern hemisphere will determine the path of prices. Time will tell if the virus impacts planting at the beginning of the spring season as many states in the US and countries around the world were still in lockdown.

CBOT and CBOT wheat, and rice and soybean meal posted gains in Q1. All other grain futures markets declined during the first three months of 2020.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:JJG) moves higher and lower with grain prices. Since most of these commodities are all in contango, meaning that deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, when the market does not move, the ETN loses value as it rolls nearby futures to the next active month.

Corn

Corn was down just 0.36% in 2017. Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016 and has been in a bear market since it traded to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012. Corn moved 6.91% higher in 2018 and was 3.40% higher in 2019. In Q1, the price of corn futures fell 12.12%. On March 31, continuous contract corn futures were trading at $3.3.4075 per bushel.

Source: CQG

Corn traded in a range of $3.3200 to $3.9875 in Q1. On the daily chart, price momentum in the corn market was in the upper region of oversold territory at the end of Q1, and relative strength was well below a neutral reading. Daily historical volatility was at 20.62%, higher than at the end of 2019.

Technical resistance for nearby corn futures is at the $3.9400 per bushel level, which was the high from January 2020, with support at $3.32 on the weekly chart, which was the March 2020 low.

The path of least resistance for the price of corn during the coming months will depend on the weather in the US and northern hemisphere, but increasing population means the world depends on more output each year. Trade considerations and volatility in energy markets could cause volatility in the corn futures market over the coming weeks and throughout 2020. Corn is going into Q2 with energy prices at the lowest level in decades. Mother Nature and the weather across the fertile plains of the US is the most significant factor for the price of the coarse grain over the coming weeks.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell by 20.94%. In 2017, the price of soybean futures fell 4.49%. In 2018, they moved 7.28% lower for the year. In 2019, the oilseed future moved 6.86% higher. Soybeans traded in a range of $8.2100 to $9.7350 per bushel over the first quarter of 2020. Nearby soybean futures settled on March 31, at $8.8600 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, nearby May soybean futures fell with almost all other markets on the back of risk-off conditions in all markets as Coronavirus spread around the world in February and March. However, the price recovered after reaching a low in mid-March. At the end of Q1, short-term price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral territory.

Crushing soybeans create two products, soybean meal, and soybean oil. The meal was 18.39% higher in 2016 and fell by only 0.10% in 2017. Meal dropped 2.03% in 2018. Soybean meal was 2.07% lower in 2019. In Q1, the product that is the primary ingredient in animal feed moved 7.02% higher.

Soybean oil was up 12.67% in 2016, but it moved 3.89% lower in 2017. Soybean oil declined by 16.72% in 2018 and was 25.19% higher in 2019. The price of soybean oil futures fell 21.69% in Q1. Nearby soybean meal closed at $321.50 per ton on March 31, 2019, and soybean oil closed at 27.01 cents at the close of the first quarter. Soybean meal outperformed the beans in Q1, while soybean oil underperformed the raw oilseed.

Support for soybean futures on the weekly chart is at the mid-March 2020 low at $8.21 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $9.49. As of the end of Q1, soybeans were trading at $8.86 per bushel and were waiting for the start of the 2020 planting season.

Coronavirus and the weather in the northern hemisphere are the issues that will face the soybean market as we move forward into Q2 2020.

Wheat

In 2015 CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31%. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. In 2017 wheat finished the year with a 4.66% gain, and as 17.86% higher in 2018, and moved 11.03% to the upside in 2019. In Q1, CBOT wheat rose 1.79%. CBOT wheat traded in a range from $4.9175 to $5.9250 in Q1.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the CBOT May wheat futures contract highlights, the price found a bottom in mid-March. March CBOT wheat futures were falling towards neutral territory after a correction from the recent high, and on March 31, 2020, they were trading at $5.6875 per bushel on the final day of Q1.

May hard red winter wheat futures, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $4.9300 per bushel on March 31, 2020, and was 1.44% higher in Q1. KCBT wheat was 0.56% lower in 2019 after rising 14.4% in 2018. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it rebounded by 2.09% higher in 2017. KCBT wheat was historically weak compared to CBOT throughout 2019, and at the end of Q1 2020.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $5.3925 per bushel on the nearby futures contract and posted a loss of 3.88% in Q1. MGE wheat was 2.19% higher in 2019, after dropping by 10.7% in 2018 after a 14.27% gain in 2017. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015.

Demographics, when it comes to population growth continues to put upward pressure on demand, and the world will need another year of a bumper wheat crop around the globe in 2020 to keep the price from running away on the upside. Coronavirus will continue to pose a threat to demand, but it could also lift prices if the virus interferes with production during the 2020 crop year.

Oat futures fell 9.50% in Q1 after rising 6.09% in 2019. Oats moved 14.2% higher in 2018. Nearby oat futures closed on March 31 at $2.6425 per bushel. Rice futures rose by 6.85% in Q1. Rice moved 30.11% higher in 2019 after falling 13.57% in 2018. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $14.035 on March 31. Rice tends to trade by appointment in the US futures market as the contracts lack liquidity.

Grain prices are going into Q2 amid a global meltdown in markets across all asset classes. With an ever-rising demand side of the fundamental equation and the supply side as fickle as the weather, we could see lots of volatility in the grain sector in Q2. However, it a combination of risk-off conditions and the spread of the virus that will have the most significant impact on markets over the coming three months.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q2 2020

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. We are now entering the 2020 plating season, facing the challenge of the worst black swan even since the 1930s. The one sure thing is that the demand for grains will rise as it is a function of demographics. The prices of most of the leading grain futures market reflect ample supplies, but the weather and ability to plant and transport grains around the globe in the face of a pandemic are the crucial factors for prices. At the same time, a stronger US dollar in Q1 is not supportive of prices.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) moves higher and lower with the price of grains. The fund summary for JJG states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

The grain sector posted a 3.81% loss in Q1.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of JJG illustrates, it moved from $46.15 at the end of Q4 to $42.60 at the end of Q1, a loss of $3.55, or 7.69%. The lower performance reflects the price action in the corn market over the quarter. Additionally, the cost of rolling futures from one active month to the next in contango markets weighed on the value of the JJG ETN. JJG has net assets of $17.87 million, trades an average of 3,127 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

I believe that the long-term trend in this sector of the raw materials asset class that feeds the world is higher. More people, with more resources in the world, will continue to require nutrition to sustain their lives. As we enter the time of year where uncertainty over the 2020 crop rises to a peak, I expect periods of volatility and risk-reward favors the upside for prices. However, the global pandemic is a reason for increased caution when approaching any market.

