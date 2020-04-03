I'm Buying Poland For Cheap

I'll sell Poland when it gets expensive, or when another country gets cheap enough to justify reallocating the investment.

The strategy is otherwise agnostic to goings-on in Poland's economy and the rest of the world. I view this as a strength.

I follow a naive CAPE valuation approach to buying international stock indexes to diversify into other markets when they are attractively valued.

(I'm starting a Polish Fest in my portfolio. Source: Wikipedia.)

I'm from Milwaukee, host of summertime multi-ethnic festivals in celebration of our great diversity. One of the great Milwaukee festivals is Polish Fest, pictured above. Polish Fest holds a special place in my heart, because after my wedding reception we invited out-of-town guests to join us at the festival. My wife and I basked in polka, pierogis, and our newly wedded bliss.

So it gives me great pleasure and a few nostalgic pangs to announce that

I bought the iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF today, principally because its CAPE ratio of 8.41 is suggestive of an 11.9% earnings yield – a good fit for my investment goals and return requirements. I know very little about the Polish economy, Poland’s current or future role in the European Union, or most global economic news. What I do know, I do my best to ignore when I’m buying a country index on the cheap. I’ll explain why.

From a generalized investing perspective, I believe in the benefits of global portfolio diversification. From the straight-up Markowitz perspective, I like anything that helps me mean-variance optimize and improve my Sharpe ratio, and international stocks offer some additional baskets to put my eggs in. Additionally, I believe avoiding home country bias can further improve risk-adjusted returns.

Although I believe markets are pretty efficient and tough to beat through security analysis, I do believe in the fundamental principle that stocks’ prices should be driven by fundamental variables. Combining a need for diversification and a belief in the essentials of fundamental investing, I arrive at my strategy: Opportunistically invest in country indexes when they have cheap valuations as measured by the Shiller CAPE ratio.

I believe that a cheap CAPE ratio reflects investors’ needs for outsized returns on their investment. I also believe that the news driving this need for outsized returns is baked into the valuation, and so I avoid complicating the decision with my own economic forecasts, which would lack any informational edge. Worse, investing according to my own forecast would stoke my confirmation and endowment biases and inhibit my ability to make a smart decision later. One of the virtues of this strategy is that it is by its nature easy to implement and stick to.

That said, I do like to know a few things about what I am buying, so here’s my assessment of the iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF. I recommend investors read the prospectus when buying any investment vehicle, even an index ETF. There’s usually something weird or entertaining in there.

How the iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF Works

EPOL tracks the investment results of the MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 Index. The fund caps its concentration so “no single issuer exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight, and all issuers with a weight above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.” I imagine this is there because Poland’s stock market tends to be dominated by a few large-cap companies and then a string of smaller fringe members, as is evident in the fund’s holdings. The top 20 holdings make up 90% of the index’s market cap.

Ticker Name Weight (%) PKO POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK 11.97 PZU PZU SA 11.6 CDR CD PROJECT SA 11.27 PKN POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA 10.25 DNP DINO POLSKA SA 5 KGH KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA 3.97 CPS CYFROWY POLSAT SA 3.92 LPP LPP SA 3.74 PGN POLSKIE GORNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWN 3.65 SPL SANTANDER BANK POLSKA SA 3.47 PEO BANK PEKAO SA 3.36 LTS GRUPA LOTOS SA 3.05 OPL ORANGE POLSKA SA 2.55 ACP ASSECO POLAND SA 2.32 PLY PLAY COMMUNICATIONS SA 2.17 PGE PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA 2.07 MBK MBANK SA 2.03 BDX BUDIMEX SA 1.3 MIL BANK MILLENNIUM SA 1.28 EUR EUROCASH SA 1.08

There is some sector concentration risk here - Poland's biggest companies are overwhelmingly communications, financial, and energy names. Total annual fund operating fees and expenses come to 0.61% - a reasonable expense ratio.

My Cheap Country CAPE Strategy In Action

According to Shiller Barclays, the MSCI Poland index is now trading for a CAPE below the Financial Crisis lows.

(Source: Shiller Barclays)

I don’t have a ton of historical data to try to validate a CAPE strategy applied to Poland, but here’s a table of Poland’s CAPE at the beginning of the year and the 1- and 3-year forward returns dating back to 2006.

Poland CAPE 1 Year Forward Return 3 year Forward Return Jan-06 24.19 39.2% -7.3% Jan-07 29.93 26.5% -6.8% Jan-08 22.92 -54.8% -9.7% Jan-09 11.39 41.5% 4.4% Jan-10 16.88 15.2% 3.9% Jan-11 18.24 -30.1% -0.1% Jan-12 13.81 39.2% 7.0% Jan-13 12.95 2.6% -13.1% Jan-14 12.58 -14.2% -13.8% Jan-15 12.76 -25.4% -30.4% Jan-16 10.05 -0.1% -26.7% Jan-17 12.26 -54.7% -28.1% Jan-18 15.16 -12.9% Unknown Jan-19 14.17 -5.9% Unknown Jan-20 11.71 Unknown Unknown

(Source: Shiller-Barclays, MSCI)

If CAPE were a near-term predictor of returns, we’d see a strong negative correlation between the ratio and forward returns. I don’t see that here, unfortunately (0.14 for one-year forward return, 0.28 for three-year forward return, both very small samples and of little informational value, I think).

Even though we don’t have strong evidence the country CAPE strategy works in Poland, I’m still going for it. From a global diversification standpoint, MSCI gives Poland and the U.S. (where most of my investments are domiciled) a correlation of 0.58. For lower correlations, we’re looking at investing in places like Pakistan (0.17) or Colombia (0.25).

Currency Risk – A Problem For CAPE

One weakness of my CAPE ratio strategy applied internationally is that country ETFs’ net asset values are often dollar denominated. As iShares warns in the prospectus:

Because the Fund’s NAV is determined in U.S. dollars, the Fund’s NAV could decline if the currency of a non-U.S. market in which the Fund invests depreciates against the U.S. dollar or if there are delays or limits on repatriation of such currency. Currency exchange rates can be very volatile and can change quickly and unpredictably. As a result, the Fund’s NAV may change quickly and without warning.

I try to avoid crunching too much data when deploying my “cheap CAPE” strategy. The point is to hold your nose and invest. But I make an exception for currency risk. The CAPE can be a bit tricky in highly inflationary situations. The market tends to price in high return expectations when inflation expectations are high. Even if the index components crank out a high volume of Zloty-denominated profits, that value may get lost in translation back to dollars.

When Argentina’s stock market crashed overnight in August 2019, I scrambled to create a DIY CAPE ratio for the index, but eventually decided not to invest because of Argentina’s rampant inflation. The chart below shows Argentina’s has buck-wild currency depreciation. I luckily saved some money by avoiding the “buy” button.

(Source: Statista.)

In contrast, Poland’s chart shows a hyperinflationary spike in the late 80s, but recently inflation has been quite tame. Of course, I don’t know what might happen going forward, but I’m encouraged a comparatively tame inflation rate in Poland.

What I’m In For

Using this strategy means I’m in for high variance of returns and large swings. That’s a cost of doing business when buying developing markets when few others want to.

(Source: EPOL Prospectus)

I’m expecting to stomach some bad swings and drawdowns of well over 20% or 30%. I have generally been able to handle those so far in my investing career, and in today’s environment anyone putting money to work in stocks has to have this possibility somewhere in mind.

The fund has not performed well since its 2010 inception – annualized returns of 2.5%.

(Source: EPOL prospectus)

My investment is a bet on a valuation snapback and a continuation of the past decade’s corporate earnings history in Poland. It doesn’t always go that way. But I’ve had some lucky timing in the past with Brazil and Russia. Even as conditions worsened in those countries, the CAPE multiple expanded as investors saw a light at the end of the tunnel, and so my portfolio was a bit buffered against earnings-related drawdowns.

Headlines

Like most of the world, Poland is grappling with COVID-19, rolling out economic stimulus to counter a possible recession as its confirmed case load has crossed the 2,500 mark. Despite the virus, Poland is planning to go ahead with coming presidential elections.

All of these and many other variables could impact Poland’s stock market. I expect that at this valuation, I’ll be compensated for the risks, and I’ll only take a cursory look at the news while I’m invested. The purpose of this strategy is to tune out noise, and I’m committed to that process.

My Exit

I’ll monitor the return on my investment, and if I get an outlandish bounce I may sell early. Otherwise I’ll hang on indefinitely. I may also roll out of the position if Poland’s CAPE gets too high above 15 or if another country’s CAPE goes below 10 and thus presents a better opportunity.

The beauty of this strategy is that it is simple to implement, nearly systematic, and thus keeps investors out of emotional or complex decisions. While I do undertake some more complex approaches in other situations, when it comes to diversifying for global stock exposure, I keep it simple with CAPE. Poland, here I come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPOL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long EPOL, ERUS, USO, and VAR.