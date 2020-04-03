Las Vegas Sands Is A Great Bargain, With An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 7.9%

LVS has plunged 44% in less than two months due to coronavirus and thus it is now offering an all-time high dividend yield of 7.9%.

All the casino stocks have been severely hurt in the last two months due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which has caused a disruption in their business. While all the casino stocks have plunged, investors should be particularly careful before purchasing a stock of this sector, as most companies carry excessive debt loads. In this article, I will analyze why Las Vegas Sands (LVS), which is now offering an all-time high dividend yield of 7.9%, has become a great bargain.

Coronavirus

Las Vegas Sands generates 67% of its revenue and 58% of its adjusted EBITDA in Macau. Consequently, the company has been greatly hurt by the outbreak of coronavirus, which resulted in a shutdown of all the casinos in Macau for two weeks in February. Even after the reopening of casinos in Macau, traffic has remain depressed due to the continuing fear of people and some measures against the virus. For instance, last week, Macau banned the entry of people from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Despite the opening of casinos in March, gross gaming revenue in Macau plunged 79.7% over last year’s period. It has also been estimated that all the casino operators in Macau are currently burning cash at a rate of $1.5-$4.0 million per day to keep their operations alive amid depressed traffic.

A similar trend is expected in Nevada as well but with a time lag, as the outbreak of coronavirus in China preceded the outbreak in the U.S. In February, gaming revenue in Nevada grew 3.1% over last year but a much worse report is expected for March and April due to the shutdown of all the casinos in the area for at least one month. The shutdown came into effect on March 18th. Overall, it is natural that all the casino stocks have slumped in the last two months, with Las Vegas Sands having shed 44% in less than two months.

However, it is unreasonable to expect coronavirus to condemn the casino business to a permanent recession. Many pharmaceutical giants are doing their best to develop an effective treatment for coronavirus. Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Novartis (NVS) have reported the most promising results so far. As pharmaceutical companies will continue doing their best in the battle against coronavirus, they will develop an effective drug sooner or later. In addition, a vaccine is expected to come to the markets as early as the beginning of 2021. To cut a long story short, while coronavirus will cause a recession in the U.S. and China in the near term, these countries will almost certainly return to growth mode, the latest from next year. As a result, the casino business is likely to begin recovering the latest from next year.

Balance sheet

During the market sell-offs that are caused by one-time issues, such as coronavirus, the key is to identify companies with a low amount of debt and promising growth prospects. As soon as the headwind begins to attenuate, these companies will enjoy a strong recovery and thus they will reward those who purchased them during the downturn. This is exactly the case for Las Vegas Sands.

The company has by far the strongest balance in its peer group. To be sure, its interest expense consumes only 13% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $11.6 billion is less than five times its annual earnings. To provide a perspective, the interest expense of MGM Resorts (MGM) consumes 60% of its operating income while its net debt of $18.1 billion is approximately nine times its annual earnings.

A strong balance sheet is paramount during downturns. Thanks to its rock-solid balance sheet, Las Vegas Sands can navigate through the ongoing downturn much more readily than its peers. This helps explain why the stock has declined much less than its peers in the ongoing sell-off. For instance, Las Vegan Sands has shed 44% off its peak in February whereas MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) have plunged 65% and 61%, respectively.

On the one hand, MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts may offer greater returns off their suppressed stock prices, particularly if the coronavirus crisis ends much earlier than anticipated. On the other hand, it is prudent for investors to limit their risk and select the company with the strongest financial position, as that company will endure the downturn even if it lasts much longer than expected. In other words, Las Vegas Sands is currently offering the highest risk-adjusted return potential in its peer group.

Growth prospects

As soon as the coronavirus crisis begins to attenuate, Las Vegas Sands will return to growth mode thanks to a series of growth drivers. As Japan legalized casino gambling three years ago, Las Vegas Sands intends to open two integrated resorts in the country, one in Tokyo and one in Yokohama. Even if the company opens only one resort, it will greatly benefit from the immense growth potential of the first casino in Japan. It is worth noting that Japan is the third-largest economy in the world, producing 5.2% of global GDP.

Moreover, Las Vegan Sands will greatly benefit from the expansion and the upgrade of its Macau properties. The company launched Four Seasons Tower Suites Macao last year and it expects to perform its grand opening this year while it also expects to launch the Londoner Macao within 2020-2021 and expand Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Furthermore, the company will benefit from the debut of the light rail system connecting Macau to the entire China rail network. This project will certainly boost the traffic to the casinos in Macau as soon as the ongoing crisis disappears from the horizon.

Valuation

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the earnings per share of Las Vegas Sands are expected to fall 30% this year, from $3.50 in 2019 to $2.46. However, as the headwind from coronavirus is not likely to extend beyond this year, analysts expect the earnings per share of Las Vegas to almost fully recover next year, to $3.38. Based on this forecast, the stock is now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8, which is much lower than the 10-year average of 22.0 of the stock. Therefore, as soon as the market begins to look beyond coronavirus, Las Vegas Sands can nearly double thanks to the normalization of its valuation level.

Dividend

Due to the slump of its stock price to a 5-year low level, Las Vegas Sands is now offering an all-time high dividend yield of 7.9%.

Notably the company raised its dividend by 2.6% on January 29th, when the coronavirus crisis was already evident in China but a few days before the casinos in Macau closed their doors. Therefore, as the annual dividend of $3.16 is 28% higher than the earnings expected this year, the dividend cannot be considered entirely safe.

Nevertheless, thanks to its strong balance sheet, Las Vegas Sands can maintain its current dividend, though the ultimate decision of its management cannot be predicted. More importantly, even if Las Vegas Sands decides to cut its dividend, it will almost certainly be able to restore it the latest in two years thanks to its expected full recovery, which will materialize as soon as the coronavirus crisis comes to an end. In other words, those who purchase the stock at its current depressed price will enjoy an exceptional 7.9% dividend yield sooner or later.

Final thoughts

The entire casino sector has been hammered in the ongoing market sell-off due to the shutdown of the casinos in Nevada, the depressed traffic in Macau and the high debt load of most companies in this group. However, Las Vegas Sands has been beaten unjustly, as it has a rock-solid balance sheet, which will help the company enjoy a strong recovery when the coronavirus crisis comes to an end. Those who purchase the stock at its current depressed price will be highly rewarded thanks to its 7.9% dividend yield and the reversion of its price-to-earnings ratio to its normal range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.