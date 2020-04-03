Buy Dividends, Not Buybacks

Dividends will be cut as earnings fall, but history suggests less than half of buybacks, and a lot less than dividends in other developed markets, where buybacks are less prevalent.

We expect US buyback activity to collapse in this recession, on cash conservation and government suasion, as in 2008-9. This removes a key market support, but helps individual corporates.

Collapsing US buybacks to protect dividends

Buybacks have been a key US market support, accounting for 60% of shareholders' cash return (see chart below), 2-3pp of annual EPS growth, and with corporates the historically largest net US equity buyer. This is set to end as companies conserve cash and government support comes with restrictions. Our analysis shows buybacks are very pro-cyclical, falling 85% in 2008-09. This has driven the 10% underperformance of the S&P buybacks index so far this year.

Dividends are also to come under pressure, with Boeing (BA), Ford (F), Marriott (MAR), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Occidental (OXY), and Apache (APA) all announcing suspensions. By comparison, the last S&P 500 dividend cut was PG&E (PCG) in 2017. Market dividends will fall, but nothing like as much as buybacks. Total dividends fell 30% peak-trough in 2008-9. This relative resilience is not currently reflected in the market, with the Dividend Aristocrats index underperforming nearly as much as the Buyback index year to date.

Dividends will also likely fall more internationally, where companies lack the flexibility to cut buybacks - which are largely a US phenomenon - and where companies generally target absolute dividend levels. Emerging Markets are an exception given the prevalence of targeting a set dividend payout ratio. This may explain why dividend indices in EM performed better around the 2008-2010 global financial crisis than in Europe, Japan, or the UK.

US share buybacks fell 85% in the global financial crisis

Lower earnings, high economic uncertainty, and government support restrictions will likely combine to see a dramatic fall in share buybacks going forward. This was the lesson of 2008-9, when buybacks fell 85% peak-to-trough, and were very pro-cyclical.

Corporate finance theory argues that companies should accelerate buybacks when share prices are low, to maximize EPS accretion. Unfortunately, the opposite is the reality, as buybacks are slashed to conserve cash given prevailing market and economic uncertainty. Staples, IT, and healthcare cut buybacks the least in the global financial crisis, but even here the peak-to-trough fall was over 70%.

Banks cut buybacks on politics, Energy on cash squeeze

The eight largest US banks have suspended share buyback programs until July, after the Fed introduced sector support measures. Financials had the highest combined dividend and buyback yield last year at 7.2%. They also represented the 2nd biggest sector for buybacks, with the 8 banks accounting for US$108bn of 2019 buybacks. The ‘Phase 3’ government US$2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package restricts those receiving financial support from stock buybacks, and is likely to force many other sectors, from hospitality to airlines, to suspend buybacks if they have not already done so. In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) ordered eurozone banks to freeze dividend payments and share buybacks, to conserve capital and maintain lending.

The US energy sector is also cutting share buybacks and dividends, though for different reasons. It ranked 2nd highest with a 6.1% cash yield in 2019, as managements maintained capital discipline, expanded cash returns to shareholders, and sought to maintain investor interest in the sector. However, with Brent crude prices down c60% YTD, companies are slashing capex as well as cash returns.

Buyback Index has underperformed 10% YTD

The S&P 500 Buyback Index (SPYB) is made up of the 100 S&P 500 stocks with the highest historic buyback yields. It is dominated by the Financials (24%), IT (23%) and Discretionary (17%) sectors, and has underperformed the S&P 500 10% YTD, similar to its global financial crisis (GFC) underperformance. This may continue. In the GFC, all sectors saw dramatic declines in share buybacks, with even the least decline, Staples, over 70%. The index trades on a trailing 15.2x P/E with a 3.2% dividend yield. The P/E is a significant discount to the S&P 500, partly reflecting the very high Financials index weight. The five largest companies are MSCI Inc. (MSCI), Ball Corp. (BLL), Biogen (BIIB), DaVita (DVA), and Jacobs Engineering (J).

Dividends Index also lagged, creating opportunity

The US is unique globally paying such a large share of return in buybacks versus dividends. This gives corporates more crisis flexibility. Buybacks can be suspended at any time, whereas dividends are expected as more permanent by investors. This may allow dividends to be better maintained than buybacks, and this is the lesson from the GFC. The Dividend Aristocrats index (SDY) has underperformed nearly as much as the Buybacks index in this market crash, despite the better historic outlook for maintaining dividends, an index composition defined by companies that have increased dividends for 20 years (therefore including the GFC), and a more defensive index composition.

Aristocrats index composition more defensive

The S&P Dividend Aristocrats index (SDY) is composed of companies that have increased dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years, therefore including the GFC. The index is currently made up of 64 stocks, and the largest two sectors, as of end February, are Industrials (21.7% weight) and Consumer Staples (20.6%). Both these sectors saw below average falls in dividends in the global financial crisis. By contrast, lower dividends payments were led then by Financials, the 4th largest Aristocrats sector with only a 10.9% weight, but by far the largest sector in the Buybacks index.

Energy actually saw dividends rise in the GFC, but is likely to see them fall now. Utilities, IT and Communications, all saw dividends maintained in the GFC, but make up less than 10% of the Aristocrats index today. The current dividend yield is c3.3%, more than three times the US 10-year bond yield, and compares to the S&P 500 2.6% yield. The five largest index stocks are AbbVie (ABBV), Albemarle (ALB), Clorox (CLX), Cardinal Health (CAH), and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). The Aristocrats Index trades on a trailing P/E of 22.8x, broadly in-line with the S&P 500, despite a significantly higher dividend yield.

Two-sided risks to our view

The relative risk is that the economic downturn is short-lived, and buybacks resume faster or to a greater degree than expected. In the GFC, it took three years until mid-2011 for buybacks to return to their 2008 peak level. A faster buyback resumption could see the Buyback index outperform.

By contrast, it is also possible that dividend payments see more disruption this time around, if for example banks suspend all dividend payments as they have been asked to do in Europe, or dividend payments are disrupted by the inability to hold AGMs until the COVID outbreak eases.

Conclusion: Buyback underperformance to stay; dividends to reverse

We expect US buyback activity to collapse in this recession, on cash conservation and government suasion, as they did 85% in 2008-9. This removes a key market support but helps individual corporate defense and dividend sustainability. Dividends will be cut as earnings fall, but a lot less than buybacks (dividends fell 30% in the GFC), and a lot less than dividends in other developed markets, where buybacks are less prevalent, and companies target absolute dividend levels. This suggests that S&P Buybacks index's underperformance is set to remain, but Dividend Aristocrats' similar YTD underperformance may reverse.

