Oracle: The Archetype Of The Superior Tech Stock

Introduction

A few days ago, I published an article titled “How Dividend Investors Should Adapt Their Portfolios Now”. The key point dividend investors who haven’t yet reached retirement should take away from it is:

If you still have a regular income, you should invest a portion of it in high quality dividend stocks in any market.

With that in mind, I’ve been focused on identifying stocks which pay safe dividends, and are priced extremely attractively for individuals looking to maximize their income potential before retirement.

The rationale is that if the company won’t be forced to cut or suspend its dividend throughout the pandemic (or better can continue increasing dividends), you can find certain bargains with the current volatility.

Oracle (ORCL), is one such bargain. The world’s second largest software company by market cap has never yielded 2% in the 2010s. Yet with its current price of $49.83, it yields 1.97%. Based on our Mad Scores ORCL has a Dividend Strength score of 88 and a Stock Strength score of 88.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Oracle. In fact, Oracle is the perfect example of the sort of stock you should be hunting for in the current environment.

I believe most investors are acquainted with Oracle. It is a computer software company which sells enterprise information technology solutions. It is a fantastically well run business, and one which I would have happily invested in if it weren’t for the fact that its dividend was so insignificant for most of my adult life. That has changed today.

I will walk you through Oracle’s dividend profile, before considering its potential for market beating performance in the next quarters, using our value, momentum and quality scores.

Dividend Strength

While Oracle’s dividend yield of 1.97% is a lot higher than it has been in the past decade, this yield remains low. This doesn’t mean I won’t consider it for investment, it simply means that the dividend needs the potential to increase aggressively over the next decade. High revenue growth and low payout ratios are two factors which enable this. Management also needs to have a proven track record of dedication towards returning increasing amounts of cash to shareholders.

Dividend Safety

23% of Oracle Corporation's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 75% of dividend stocks.

ORCL pays 17% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 69% of dividend stocks.

Oracle Corporation has a free cashflow payout ratio of 23%, a better ratio than 73% of dividend stocks.

29/02/2016 28/02/2017 28/02/2018 28/02/2019 29/02/2020 Dividends $0.6000 $0.6000 $0.7600 $0.7600 $0.9600 Net Income $2.02 $2.10 $0.83 $2.78 $3.14 Payout Ratio 30% 29% 92% 28% 31% Cash From Operations $3.31 $3.18 $3.68 $4.08 $4.26 Payout Ratio 19% 19% 21% 19% 23% Free Cash Flow $2.60 $2.38 $2.75 $3.05 $3.19 Payout Ratio 23% 26% 28% 25% 30%

In terms of payout ratios, you can’t knock Oracle. The company generate enough free cashflow to pay its dividend 3x. This means that even in the case where cashflow was cut in half, they would still have more than enough to cover their dividend.

What’s more, ORCL can pay its interest 7 times, which is better than 70% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered extremely satisfying.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that ORCL’s dividend is totally safe. It has been paid without interruption since 2009, proving management’s commitment to pay it on an ongoing basis.

Dividend Potential

Oracle Corporation's dividend yield of 1.97% is better than 41% of dividend stocks. As you can see in the chart below, the stock has never yielded so much.

Yet with such a yield, we still need dividend growth to be aggressive and high. Oracle has a 5 year CAGR of 15%, which looks great. The only downside is that they’ve been increasing their dividend every two years which isn’t as consistently as I’d like.

I would have preferred for the company to have more frequent dividend hikes, whereby they would increase by less each time but do so every 4 quarters. Nonetheless, with such low payout ratios, and a resilient business model and a history of aggressive dividend growth, I believe management will continue to increase the dividend at an attractive rate, even if the hikes only happen every other year.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives ORCL a dividend strength score of 88 / 100. The dividend safety is off the wall, the dividend growth rates are super appealing even when considering the 2% dividend yield. At these prices, Oracle makes sense from an income point of view.

Stock Strength

But what of Oracle’s potential to beat the stock market in the next few quarters? I’m not necessarily concerned with getting positive returns, but I would like my picks to do better than the market. Historically, the factors of value, momentum and quality have been great at assessing stocks likely to beat the market, and all of them remain relevant and important in these volatile times.

Value

ORCL has a P/E of 15.87x

P/S of 4.10x

P/CFO of 11.69x

Dividend yield of 1.97%

Buyback yield of 9.57%

Shareholder yield of 11.54%.

These values would suggest that ORCL is more undervalued than 68% of stocks, which is really encouraging, especially for a tech stock The sector has a median value score of 16 / 100 in comparison.

Oracle trades at low multiples of earnings and cash, and boasts an impressive shareholder yields. At this price, you are getting an extremely fair deal on the stock.

Value Score: 68 / 100

Momentum

Oracle's price has decreased -6.79% these last 3 months, -7.88% these last 6 months & -5.64% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $49.83.

ORCL has better momentum than 77% of stocks, which I find to be encouraging. The stock had underperformed the market for all of the second half of 2019. This underperformance has meant that the stock suffered less from the downturn, as its price hadn’t reached absurd heights. The stock has beaten the S&P 500 in the past 12 months, although not by much. Its fair valuation and resilient business model make it a top pick for continued relative outperformance in upcoming quarters.

Momentum score: 77 / 100

Quality

ORCL's Debt/Equity ratio of 5.8 is better than 17% of stocks. Oracle Corporation's liabilities have decreased by -4% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 16.9% of ORCL's liabilities. Each dollar of ORCL's assets generates $0.4 of revenue, putting it ahead of 41% of stocks. 87.8% of ORCL's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 37% of stocks. Oracle Corporation’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 19.5% puts it ahead of 4% of stocks. This makes ORCL’s quality better than 66% of stocks. A few of these data points are encouraging, while others are discouraging. All in all, Oracle remains well positioned to service its liabilities, and has a better than average quality profile.

Quality Score: 66 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 88 / 100 which is very encouraging. Just like when I analyzed Home Depot (HD) recently, Oracle doesn’t stand out in any of these 3 factors, yet ranks positively in all 3, something which is quite rare in the current market.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 88 and a stock strength of 88, Oracle Corporation is a great choice for dividend investors who have decided to be net buyers in all markets. Its balanced stock strength factors, linked with its superior dividend profile, make it the archetypal stock which I am looking for in the current market.

I will be initiating a position shortly after having submitted this article to Seeking Alpha.

