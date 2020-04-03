An Insurance For The TAIL

A little more than a year ago, I wrote about the TAIL ETF managed by Cambria Investment Management. The key objective behind the ETF is for it to work as insurance against tail risk. It attempts to do so with a combination of treasuries and an options strategy.

However, analyzing its historical efficacy in performing its task was pointless at the time due to a lack of tail events since its inception. However, we are now more than one month deep into the fastest bear market in history, and this provides a great opportunity for analyzing the funds' performance in its intended environment.

About TAIL

In this article, only a short explanation about the fund is given. Readers who want a deeper explanation of the fund, its strategy and its implementation may visit the post I wrote about TAIL last year.

The ETF is an actively managed fund that attempts to earn money when US equities fall. It does so by investing in a combination of US Treasuries and in put options on US Indices. As I explained:

the options are out-of-the-money put options with strike prices between 0%-30% below the current price but usually falling in the 5%-15% range. The expiration of these options is between 1 and 16 months. The puts, however, are not held to expiration in order to avoid the accelerated time decay that occurs in the last stages of the life of an option".

The fund generally tries to hold about 90% US Treasuries and 1% in put options, but given that it is actively managed, Cambria Investment Management may consider opportune to increase or decrease the allocations.

(TAIL Holdings - Cambria Funds)

A historical approximation

In my previous article, I explained that since the Index started trading in April 2017, and it is actively managed, we can't get an exact picture of how it would have performed prior to that. However, the fund's manager does an approximation of how the index would have fared historically using CBOE data as it is public. A summary of the performance of different allocation combinations of the strategy is given below.

(By Meb Faber)

Readers who want a more in-depth explanation of how the historical approximation was done, along with a deeper analysis of the strategy's historical performance, can visit my previous post.

TAIL in real life

The results from the previous section are only indicative of what can be attained with a strategy similar to the one that the TAIL ETF attempts to implement. However, in real life, the strategy is actively managed and implemented differently. One of the key differences lies in the options chosen for the strategy. The backtested returns from above buy put options with a strike price of about 5% below the market price of the underlying. The TAIL index instead tries to buy out-of-the-money put options with strike prices between 0% and 30% below the current price, but usually falling in the 5-15% range. This should improve returns, as there are reasons to believe that out-of-the-money puts are deeply undervalued.

By now, the ETF has almost three full years on the market. So, there is some, not sufficient, but some data that allows us to see how the strategy has performed in real life. Obviously, historical results will be skewed as we are doing the analysis just after the stock market entered a bear. But there is still some value in a historical analysis of the performance of the TAIL ETF, as it will allow us to test its performance under tail events.

The graphs below show the historical performance of portfolios with different weightings of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the TAIL ETF. The first graph shows portfolios that have not been rebalanced since inception, the second graph shows portfolios with annual (beginning of the year) rebalancing, and the third graph shows portfolios with monthly rebalancing (beginning of the month). What is remarkable at first sight is how symmetric the TAIL is to the SPY. When one rises, the other goes down and vice versa.

In order to allow for some comparison between the different portfolio weightings, I calculated the Sharpe Ratio and Maximum Drawdown of each portfolio. But keep in mind that 3 years of data is too little and results are kind of exaggerated.

As in the backtest performed by Faber, Sharpe Ratio tends to rise as the allocation of both the SPY and the TAIL indices become more equal. This gives some indication that the strategy is working and that the negative correlation between both funds greatly reduces volatility without completely undermining returns. To allow for more data points, I did the same calculations but with monthly returns instead of yearly returns. Results are very similar, however.

TAIL performance in Tail Events

The whole reason for the existence of this ETF is to allow investors to hedge and protect themselves of tail risk quite easily. Because of this, it is paramount that the fund behaves as intended in "tail events". The current bear market is a great natural experiment to test the fund's performance.

The graph below shows the performance year to date of different portfolio combinations (rebalanced on the first day) of the SPY and the TAIL. Once again, the symmetry is almost unbelievable. As the SPY suffered losses, the TAIL got gains of almost the same magnitude.

As we can see, a 60% SPY and 40% TAIL (the highest Sharpe combination in Faber's backtest and in recent performance) would have suffered losses of a mere 3.1%. A more aggressive portfolio of 80%/20% would have suffered losses just shy of 13%, against the SPY's 21.5%. It is always great to see a strategy working as intended.

The same chart but starting on February 19th, the day that the S&P 500 touched its current high, paints a very similar picture:

Conclusion

This time around, the conclusion is quite simple. TAIL does what it is supposed to do. If you want insurance but don't want to implement complicated option strategies, the TAIL ETF is the way to go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.