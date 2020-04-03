Coca-Cola: Boring And Not Safe

I believe at this point there are better value alternatives out there.

Thesis Summary

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been the largest beverage distributor in the world for some time now and has been seen as a steady and classic value company for years. However, with consumer preference changing, declining financials, and increased competition, I fear the company is no longer offers the value proposition it once did.

Not What It Used to Be

Over the last 10 years, Coke's revenues have increased below 2%, and growth has been negative in the last 5. An investment in COKE since 2000 would have grossly underperformed the broader market.

Source: YCharts

The chart above can give us a good idea of Coke's trajectory in the last 20 years. Coke was thriving in the '90s, and it greatly outperformed the market but has since fallen way behind. Throughout the first half of this decade, Coke also actually managed to outperform the market, but the last 5 years have seen negative growth, and this is reflected in the return.

However, this chart also shows us the appeal of Coke. The stock is less volatile and performs a lot better in times of distress. Coke was more resilient than the market in the 2009 melt-down and was also a more secure asset as the market came down from the dot-com bubble.

From an investor's point of view, the attraction of KO is that it provides a steady flow of income through its dividend and is less volatile and resilient to economic downturns. But unless Coke steps up its game, even this could be put into question.

Dividend Safety at Risk

KO can be considered a dividend king, with over 57 years of consecutive dividend increases, but as we know, past performance is not indicative of future one. KO's financial health has been depleting, and with no clear growth catalysts insight, it's hard to see how the company can maintain its track record.

Source: Morningstar

While the situation is not dire yet, it is significant that financial leverage has increased to over 2.5, and that D/E has been steadily increasing too. The company can easily cover its short-term obligations, but long-term debt has been on the rise for a while, and the burden of interest expense reached a peak of 2.7% of revenues in 2018.

This trend will likely continue, with KO making a massive debt offering on the 20th of March. The company is looking to borrow $5 billion at maturities of 7, 10, 20, and 30 years. Meanwhile, cash and ST investments have halved since 2013.

In one way or another, Coke will eventually be forced to deleverage. The company has been reducing the size of its operations, by divesting its bottling facilities. While this has increased profitability, it has not been able to replace this source of revenue in a significant way.

The Future of Coke

Who will drink coke in 20 years? It is quite evident that soft drinks are becoming less popular. While I enjoy Coke products, there is an increasing trend of moving away from soft drinks and looking for "healthier" alternatives.

Source: Investor Presentation

Coke has more to offer than sparkling and soft drinks, but these still amount to well over 50% of revenues. Coke will have to make its presence felt in other segments if it wants to maintain positive growth rates, which it is forced to do given its debt load.

But if Coke has gotten to the point where it is forced to innovate to maintain even moderate growth rates, is it still that stable consumer staples company that investors believe it is?

Takeaway

The Coca-Cola Company remains a household name and is the biggest beverage distributor in the world. However, it is by no means the dominant market force it once was. It is under threat from both changes in consumer habits and increased competition. If you want a steady dividend at a good price, there are plenty of other consumer staples that offer better prospects at more attractive valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.