Graco Is The Last Industrial Standing, That Won't Last

The company’s stock at a whopping 4.7x revenues is way overvalued in this environment. That level is high for an industrial in good times.

That is about to get slashed as their customers work on repairing their balance sheets and face reduced revenues and backlogs.

Graco trades at a trailing P/E ratio of 23x. That is high in good times for a company with little to no revenue or earnings growth.

Forward

On Monday, March 30, I published an article titled Prepare For A 2020 double Dip Recession This article is a follow up, providing a stock to play the prior article with. The stock is Graco, Inc (GGG). Graco is an industrial company whose stock has inexplicitly held up despite trading at a P/E ratio of 23x to trailing earnings and 4.7x revenues. These are high even during good times for a company with no revenue and little earnings growth. Good times are clearly past for now and one of the biggest things that will be cut is capital expenses. In my article I wrote the following about that.

“Both businesses and consumers will be too banged up to continue spending at the rate they did before this recession. Additionally, there is the possibility that Covid-19 returns in the Fall as the flu season picks up, if no vaccine has been found. It takes a while for the damage from a shock like this to be evident. I am a career banker who spent most of my time in commercial lending. In past recessions it has taken a while for businesses to stop paying their loans after the recession started. A rule of thumb is 6-18 months. The reason is businesses and consumers have a lot of things they can do to keep paying on their loans. Businesses usually start by stopping dividends. The next step is drawing down existing cash and lines of credit and cutting capital expenses. Big cuts to capex are happening in a big way right now in the oil and gas industry. This is particularly damaging to the economy. Then they can stretch their payables and accrued expenses. After that there are still options but they are particularly damaging. Businesses can sell or borrow against assets. They can lay off employees. This whole process can last months or even years. Even those businesses that survive and keep paying their loans will likely pull back in order to strengthen their balance sheet. A big reduction in revenues for two months leaves a big hole. Again, that means less capital expenses, but also more efficient operating expenses. Efficiency means less employees, less tech spending, and trimming other expenses. Every operating or capital expense reduced means less revenue for other businesses and less income for consumers. Businesses will suddenly face numerous minefields not there before. One is a large increase in uncollectible receivables as customers struggle or close. Credit growth is usually needed in a strong economy. Banks always become much tighter lenders as their problem loans increase. The bond market is showing the way. It already is much tighter and closed for many potential borrowers. Total outstanding loan balances are likely to contract once the credit lines stop getting drawn out.”

In summary, a shock where businesses lose significant revenues for 2-3 months should result in tighter lenders, weaker business and consumer balance sheets, lower business and consumer confidence and lower backlogs. All of these things lead to lower capital expenditures by businesses.

Graco is a company reliant on capital expenses for the vast majority of its revenues.

Graco Background

Graco is a diversified industrial company based in Minneapolis. The majority of its manufacturing is in the U.S. with most of the rest in Europe, and a little in China. The company has three segments, Industrial, Process and Contractors. According to the most recent 10-K these segments were in the following businesses.

Industrial – This segment markets equipment and solutions for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. Markets served include automotive and vehicle assembly and components production, wood and metal products, rail, marine, aerospace, farm, construction, bus, recreational vehicles and various other industries.

Process - The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids. Markets served include food and beverage, dairy, oil and natural gas, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, semi-conductor, electronics, wastewater, mining, fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships and industrial lubrication applications.

Contractors– Provides sprayers that apply paint to walls and other structures, with product models for users ranging from do-it-yourself homeowners to professional painting contractors. Contractor equipment also includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings, highly viscous coatings to roofs, and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields and floors.

As detailed above, there is a smaller business that sells paint sprayers to consumers that should benefit from the stay at home environment. That piece is less than half of the contractor business which itself was 28% of operating profits in 2019. Probably less than 10% of the total. It will likely be more than offset by the remainder of that segment, contractors. There is likely to be a lot less buildings constructed, improved or repaired in the next two years. Most of the rest of their products are small to large pieces of equipment used primarily by manufacturers. These are driven by capital expenses.

Financials

Total revenues and revenues by segment along with income measures are shown below.

As shown above, revenues and earnings both stalled in 2019, primarily due to a large decline in Asia. Graco expected more of the same. It guided for low single digit revenue growth in 2020 at its last earnings announcement in January. Graco has less visibility into future revenues than many other industrials as it considers its backlog not large enough to be an indicator of future revenues.

The company has been very profitable. This appears due to competing in many smaller less competitive niches and innovation with new products. Clearly well managed. However, in a recession, less competition and new products does not keep revenues and earnings from dropping.

Graco is a very cyclical company. In the last recession revenues dropped from $842 million in 2007 to $579 million in 2009. EPS dropped from $0.77 to $0.27 during the same period. The larger drop in earnings is indicative of a high level of fixed expenses.

Sales are just over half in the U.S. The next largest region is Europe which also faces a sharp recession. Europe was its one area of moderate growth in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Another issue is global sourcing. Numerous components are sourced from Asia and other overseas locations. This supply chain has been impacted and continued economic weakness could cause further problems.

The balance sheet is quite good. On December 27, 2019, tangible net worth was $554 million, interest bearing debt was $172 million, and cash totaled $221 million. The current ratio was 3.38x. The company also had $546 million available in unused lines of credit. However, on March 24 th, the company drew $250 million on its main line. Solvency is not an issue, valuation is. But the large draw on the line shows some concern by management.

Valuation

In the chart below, Graco is compared to similar U.S. based industrial equipment manufacturers. These companies are similar in size and somewhat similar in product types and industries served. A trailing P/E ratio is used because almost no one is reaffirming guidance for 2020. In reality, it is an entirely different world than two months ago. The profits of most if not all are likely to drop going forward. This has been expected by the stock market which has dropped the peer average stock price by 34.5% since peak on the S&P 500 on February 14, 2020. That is above the 27% S&P 500 drop overall.

As shown above, Graco had a higher profit margin than all of its peers, about double the average. That is commendable. However, its price to revenues is over triple the peer. Its trailing P/E remains well above all its peers except Idex.

Idex on the face of it looks very similar to Graco. It also has a high profit margin, little growth, a high price to revenues and is down less than the other peers. However, Idex has a much better group of customer industries. They are mostly fluid and metering (utilities), health and science, and fire and safety. All of these are likely to hold up much better than average during a recession. Look below at the list of industries I also showed earlier for Graco. That is not the case for them. I believe Idex is an outlier due to its much better group of customer industries.

Lets look at Graco’s customers by industry. They are shown below ranked from 1 to 5 based on how well they are likely to do in the current environment. 1 is the lowest. We can quibble some on the rankings but the risk to revenues and earnings is clear. The percentage shown is percent of operating income for that segment of the total in 2019. Very few are likely to hold up as well as Idex’s.

Industrial 59%

automotive and vehicle assembly and components - 2

wood and metal products - 3

rail - 3

marine -2

aerospace - 3

farm - 4

construction - 2

bus - 2

recreational vehicles - 1

Process 13%

food and beverage and dairy -4

oil and natural gas - 1

pharmaceutical - 4

cosmetics - 4

semi-conductor - 3

electronics - 3

wastewater - 4

mining -1

fast oil change facilities - 3

service garages and fleet service centers - 4

automobile dealerships - 2

industrial lubrication applications - 3

Contractors 28%

Professional contractors - 1

Do it yourselfers – 5

The most important segment is industrial. Most of that customer base is likely to struggle in this environment.

Based on the peers declines, Graco’s stock price should be down at least another 15%. However, I don’t believe the price to revenues ratio of 4.71x or even 4.00x is sustainable in this climate. This is based on Graco’s customers and track record in the last recession. In the 2007-2009 recession their earnings were cut by two thirds from 2007 to 2009. The market is valuing Graco like its impervious to a recession. That is far from the truth. Remember, this was a no growth company before the recession. There are few industrial companies that get that price to revenues multiple. Besides Idex, TransDigm comes to mind, but it gets much better growth. It is more unusual to maintain that ratio through a recession. Graco, in my opinion was overvalued with a P/E ratio of over 30 before the pandemic. Its unusual to have a P/E ratio that high with little or no EPS or revenue growth.

The current stock price is $46.00 as I am writing this. I expect that to get cut in half based on the unsustainable current price to revenues and problematic customer base. My one year price target is $23.00, which is still over 2x revenues. I recommend a short position in Graco.

Concerns

I will mention a few items that could trip up a short position in Graco. First, their cost of materials should go down significantly. I believe this will be more than offset by the deleveraging effect of lower revenues. They have a lot of fixed expenses so a drop in revenues causes a much higher drop to earnings. Another item that could help is acquisitions. They have a strong enough balance sheet to make some, and may get a very good price. I don’t see them selling out as an issue, the price to revenues is too high. Finally, a strong economic rally out of the pandemic should help most industrial companies. As noted in my referenced article, I do expect a brief rally once the pandemic is over. But that should be reversed once the extent of the damage becomes clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.