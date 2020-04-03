Weimob: Recent Acquisition Overshadowed By Database Sabotage Incident

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese SaaS (Software as a Service) provider and marketing agency Weimob Inc. (OTCPK:WEMXF) [2013:HK].

Weimob's SaaS business database was sabotaged by an employee on February 23, 2020, and data was completely restored by March 3, 2020. The database sabotage incident could potentially have a negative impact on the company's business, and investors need to track metrics such as the number of paying merchants and the attrition rate for Weimob's SaaS business going forward.

It is unfortunate that the database sabotage incident overshadowed a strategic acquisition for Weimob. The company proposed to acquire a 63.83% equity interest in Wuxi Yazuo Zaixian Technology, a SaaS services provider focused on the catering sector, for RMB114.9 million in February 2020. There is room for growth in the catering market, as catering clients only accounted for a mere 7.8% of Weimob's SaaS segment revenue in FY2019.

A "Neutral" rating for Weimob is warranted, as more time is needed to assess the impact of the recent database sabotage incident, to determine if the company's attrition rate for existing customers and the pace of new client additions have been affected. Furthermore, the impact of the current coronavirus outbreak on Weimob is uncertain, given that Weimob's clients are mostly SMBs (Small To Mid-sized Businesses). On the flip side, Weimob trades at 4.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, which represents a discount to the company's Hong Kong-listed Chinese SaaS peers.

This is an update of my initiation article on Weimob published on February 20, 2020. Weimob's share price has declined by -13% from HK$5.70 as of February 19, 2020, to HK$4.92 as of April 2, 2020, since my initiation.

Readers are advised to trade in Weimob Inc. shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2013:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $35 million and market capitalization is above $1.4 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Database Sabotage Incident

On February 25, 2020, Weimob announced that "the production environment and data of the company's SaaS business were deliberately sabotaged by a key operation and maintenance employee of the maintenance and operation department" which resulted in a "temporary unavailability of the company's SaaS products to the customers" on February 23, 2020. Subsequently, on March 3, 2020, Weimob disclosed that the company has "completed online restoration of data of SaaS business, and restored the data of 23 February 2020 and before." The SaaS business contributed 35.3% and 51.2% of Weimob's revenue and gross profit for FY2019 respectively.

The database sabotage incident is likely to have a negative impact on Weimob's reputation. This could potentially increase the company's attrition rate for existing clients, and make it more challenging for Weimob to acquire new customers, especially those who place a strong emphasis on data security. It is also unfortunate that the database sabotage incident happened at a time when businesses were ramping up their online business operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Weimob is allocating RMB100 million as compensation for clients affected by the database sabotage incident, while the company's senior management, including the Chairman and CEO, will also put up RMB50 million of their own monies to compensate the affected customers. The clients have the choice either of receiving cash or be compensated with additional advertisements. As a means of comparison, RMB100 million is equivalent to close to a third of the company's net profit for FY2019.

The company has also acted swiftly to limit the damage from the database sabotage incident, prior to full data restoration on March 3, 2020. Weimob's existing SaaS clients were provided with a "temporary transition plan" on February 25, 2020, while the company "restored the production environment of all SaaS business" by February 28, 2020, as per the company's announcement.

More importantly, Weimob acknowledged that there have been "deficiencies in data security management" and the company plans to implement measures to enhance the security of its systems, notwithstanding the fact that this was an isolated incident caused by a rogue employee.

Looking ahead, investors should track metrics such as the number of paying merchants and the attrition rate for Weimob's SaaS business to assess the impact of the database sabotage incident. As a point of reference, Weimob's SaaS business added 29,223 new paying merchants in FY2019, while the company's attrition rate for the SaaS business improved from 26.8% in FY2018 to 22.2% in FY2019.

Recent Acquisition To Capitalize On Growth Opportunities In Catering Segment

As of December 31, 2019, Weimob had net cash of approximately RMB974.4 million on its books, which accounted for close to 10% of the company's market capitalization. A key re-rating catalyst for Weimob is the utilization of its cash (raised from the company's IPO in January 2019) for value-accretive acquisitions.

On February 19, 2020, Weimob announced that it is proposing to acquire a 63.83% equity interest in Wuxi Yazuo Zaixian Technology, a SaaS services provider focused on the catering sector, for RMB114.9 million. The acquisition price that Weimob paid for the stake in Wuxi Yazuo is reasonable, as it represents approximately five times Wuxi Yazuo's FY2019 revenue. In the announcement disclosing the acquisition, Weimob highlighted that Wuxi Yazuo will help the company "provide one-stop intelligent catering solutions for existing middle and long tail clients" and "make up for the Group's shortcomings in serving large and medium-sized catering clients."

Notably, catering clients only accounted for a mere 7.8% of Weimob's SaaS segment revenue in FY2019, which implies significant room for growth. The growth potential for Weimob in the Mainland China catering market is clear, once one compares Weimob's existing SaaS business serving catering clients with that of Wuxi Yazuo. Weimob's existing SaaS business serving catering clients has 4,602 merchants with an average revenue per user of RMB8,619. In contrast, Wuxi Yazuo has 9,115 merchants (of which 1,625 of them are paying merchants) and an average revenue per user of RMB18,355.

Furthermore, there is an estimated six million companies operating in China's catering market, but Weimob already refers to itself as "a leader in the WeChat-based membership marketing industry" for smart catering with its relatively modest merchant base in the company's FY2019 results announcement.

More importantly, Wuxi Yazuo's attrition rate was 11.90% in FY2019, which was about half that of the overall attrition rate of 22.2% for Weimob's SaaS business. It is possible that Weimob could learn a thing or two about retaining clients from Wuxi Yazuo as well.

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak Uncertain

Weimob's clients are mostly SMBs (Small To Mid-sized Businesses), which are the most vulnerable group in an economic downturn driven by the coronavirus outbreak. It is uncertain if there will be a significant number of the company's customers going out of business. Any negative impact is partly mitigated by the fact that some of Weimob's customers pay fees on an annual basis in advance, and that Weimob's clients typically have a meaningful online presence which implies that the clients' sales are relatively less affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Valuation

Weimob trades at 6.2 times trailing twelve months' enterprise value-to-revenue and 4.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' enterprise value-to-revenue based on its share price of HK$4.92 as of April 2, 2020. The stock has traded between 3.3 and 9.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' enterprise value-to-revenue since Weimob was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2019.

Weimob is valued by the market at a discount to the company's SaaS peers. Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTC:KGDEF) (OTCPK:KGDEY) [268:HK] and China Youzan Limited (OTCPK:CHNVF) [8083:HK] trade at consensus forward next twelve months enterprise value-to-revenue multiples of 7.9 times and 5.3 respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Weimob are reputation damage and increase in attrition rate as a result of the recent database sabotage incident, and overpaying for acquisitions that do not create value for shareholders.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.