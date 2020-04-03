Tesla Q1 Units Release Disappointing

Early this week, I detailed the end of quarter setup for electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). It has been a very tumultuous few months for the company in this pandemic global environment, despite CEO Elon Musk's best efforts to downplay the coronavirus. On Thursday, the company announced its Q1 production and deliveries figures, and while the numbers themselves weren't that great overall, the more important part was a lack of key information given by the company.

First of all, as I predicted would happen, Tesla stated right in the beginning that this was the best first quarter ever. That is true to a point, although last year's period didn't have the Model Y or Shanghai Model 3. Also, Model 3 deliveries to China and Europe only started in February, with some countries in Europe not getting the Model 3 until Q2 2019. The two graphics below show how things evolved sequentially.

(Source: Tesla Q4 release, seen here)

(Source: Tesla Q1 release, seen here)

It's a bit disappointing to see a sequential decline in production, given Shanghai coming online, the Model Y starting, and Fremont S/X/3 not even at capacity in Q4 2019. Fremont itself was open for almost the entire Q1 2020 period, and Shanghai reopened in mid-February after a few weeks down due to the new year holiday and coronavirus. A quarterly production record seemed very possibly given Tesla's annual production capacity. Since I was figuring about 10,000 units of inventory for the period, Tesla ended the quarter with a few thousand more, which will have some working capital implications. However, the most disappointing part was the following statement from the press release:

Model Y production started in January and deliveries began in March, significantly ahead of schedule. Additionally, our Shanghai factory continued to achieve record levels of production, despite significant setbacks.

Yes, that is all that was said. We have no idea what the numbers were for the Model Y in terms of production or deliveries, and the same can be said for the Shanghai-built Model 3 units. Investors were hoping to at least get some information on the end of quarter run rate for Shanghai, and perhaps where the Model Y was ahead of the shutdown. Unfortunately, Tesla management gave no details on any of this.

As for China, there was some news this week that may turn out to be a major blow for Tesla. While the government there is working to extend some EV incentives, vehicles that start over 300,000 Yuan may not count towards the program, which would exclude the Shanghai-built Model 3 as currently priced. Demand for the Chinese-made Model 3 isn't off the roof at the moment, as the company's page for that country still shows Q2 2020 availability.

Of course, Tesla isn't always the most forthcoming with consumers, as InsideEVs/Autocar just released a real-world driving range test that shows Tesla vehicles perform much worse compared to their EPA estimates. The chart below shows some key electric vehicles, and there is a clear pattern. Tesla may say it has the longest-range EVs in terms of stated range, but what good is that if you don't get anywhere close to that on the road?

(Source: TeslaCharts twitter, based on this article)

Tesla management also did not provide any update on the yearly forecast. That implies that guidance still calls for Tesla to comfortably exceed 500,000 deliveries and for production to be even higher than deliveries. However, with these Q1 numbers and Fremont supposedly shut down, you would think a guidance cut could have come. There were also no statements provided about record quarterly orders, an increasing backlog, etc. Obviously, Tesla is not production-constrained at this point. With Elon Musk having a huge bonus that's attached to the company's market cap, perhaps he wants to wait as long as possible to cut guidance to keep the stock inflated for now.

Tesla shares jumped more than 10% in Thursday's after-hours session. This is likely a relief rally, just because the numbers could have been much worse. Also, it seems that Tesla management spent the last few days trying to talk down analyst estimates to help fuel a beat, as the graphic below shows. Remember, it was just over a week ago that the Street's consensus for Q1 stood very close to 100,000 deliveries. If Tesla was truly production-constrained, deliveries should have easily exceeded Q4's record, but that didn't happen by a long shot.

(Source: TeslaCharts twitter, seen here)

In conclusion, Tesla's Q1 production and delivery announcement was very disappointing. The reported numbers could have been better, but the real issue was a lack of key information from management. Investors wanting to know about the Model Y or Shanghai progress were left in the cold. Now, we'll have to wait until the earnings report to get an update, which for the moment means yearly guidance remains in place.

Until then we'll be watching to see when Fremont reopens, as the Bay Area remains under a shelter in place order until May 3rd. Of course, the odd part of all this is that three days after the factory was supposed to close, the San Francisco Port schedule seen below showed three vessels booked for April at Tesla's usual loading pier. Why would you need ships to transport vehicles if your factory is closed down? As a result, it's likely that Tesla shares will remain quite volatile until we get more clarity on the overall situation.

(Source: SF Port schedule, seen here)

