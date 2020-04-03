MVB: Vol Below 50 As Markets Digest March NFP

VIX, VIX9D, and VX1 are trading very close to one another.

As is often the case during a crisis, certain preconceived notions about industry structure may take on renewed importance.

Stocks performed well in the immediate aftermath of the NFP figure, and have since drifted lower.

Market Intro

CNBC - 1:05PM EST

Oil (USO) had another strong showing on Friday, which perhaps had a positive effect on US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

The NFP figure surprised quite heavily to the downside: I posted a full report on the March number here on SA.

Spot VIX is hanging out right around 50. As we'll see below, the metric has plenty of company.

Thoughts on Volatility

The week has featured some strong upside that resolved itself quite a bit lower - reaching a low point of about 2425 heading into Thursday morning. As of 1:16PM EST, the day's range on S&P futures spans 2465-2525, more or less.

The initial response to the frightful NFP number was calm, even positive. As mentioned earlier, perhaps the run-up in crude as a tack-on gain to the best day ever for the commodity.

The mood has since soured, and the indexes are closer to the lows for the session. Still, the fact that stocks put their best foot forward after the NFP release belies a sense of resilience and chutzpah among equity bulls at present that should not be summarily dismissed. It takes guts to bid equities higher after the first negative NFP since September 2010 records a datum of -700K.

Keep that in mind as we examine the term structure in a moment.

When we do get out of this mess, there will no doubt be some controversy as to which groups did or did not pay in to unemployment benefits.

Such discussions are healthy if handled without acrimony. Mob mentality forms pretty readily, especially when nerves are frayed. The irony of human nature is that we tend to want rough justice just as and immediately after an event unfolds, but we also have short memories and soon forget how angered or harmed we were.

Term Structure

"Can't find fair value without 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates"... The corporate cash flow picture is so muddy right now. I don't see that changing anytime too soon, and I wonder if any readers disagree.

In line with what market mechanic is discussing above, I think "Christmas Tree" spreads, selling an OTM put on the S&P and buying a put spread with the proceeds is pretty defensible, especially if you see the market whipping around a decent amount here with gradually falling vols (for the time being).

For example:

Sell the June 2200 put

Buy the June 2350-2450 put spread

Observe that, once again, the VX term structure remains little changed, even after a day when stocks took a decent tumble.

What I find intriguing here is the fact that the VIX, the shorter-dated VIX9D, and the front month VX futures, are all trading within a matter of a couple vol points. That speaks to a relatively flat term structure, as well as a small degree of roll decay.

Vol shorts (SVXY) have not been all too rewarded for spot vol spilling lower over the last ten days or so. The good news is that the roll decay has narrowed dramatically, which makes waiting things out a little less dicey.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

I know a lot of people who are more busy during the current situation. If, however, you find yourself in the position of having a surplus of time, I recommend using the time productively and perhaps enjoyably. That offers hope for all of us hoping to avoid going stir crazy :)

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.