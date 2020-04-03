Paychex: Waiting For A Better Entry Point

We feel we missed a good entry point when the stock price reached its 52-week low at $48 a share not so long ago.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is one of those businesses one can call a "compounder". Before the Coronavirus pandemic, the company was firing on all cylinders, posting very solid growth rates, increasing operating margins and returns on invested capital.

With cities in "lock-down" mode, small- to mid-sized business owners are in trouble. This will affect Paychex because it offers its services to those kinds of businesses. On a short time horizon, Paychex is going to be affected. However, its solid balance sheet and plenty of liquidity provide a huge safety net.

We are waiting for an entry point below $50 to buy shares in Paychex. At those levels, we would be buying a quality business at a fair price.

Quick Overview

Paychex is a leading provider of human capital management. The company offers computerized payroll accounting services, direct deposit services, automatic payroll tax payments, tax return filings as well as human resources, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses (10 to 200 employees). The company has 670K payroll and professional employer organization clients.

It works with service agreements that can be terminated by the client upon a very short notice. As of the latest annual report, the company disclosed an 82% retention rate, in line with its historical records.

One could think of Paychex as a service platform in which clients can elect to add more services to their current agreement. If, for example, a client first chooses Paychex to take care of their payroll, at a future date, when the business becomes bigger, they might hire Paychex to do additional services such as HR, insurance, or PEO. On the other hand, clients can also opt to do their payroll for themselves, using Paychex's online service platforms. It's this ability to upsell and cross-sell to existing clients that makes the company an interesting business. There is a lot of flexibility in its business model.

Clients can select services on an á la carte basis or as part of various product bundles. - 10-K

The company reports under two operating segments: Management Solutions, and PEO and Insurance Services. Management Solutions cover the payroll, employee payment services, and HR administration services. Payroll services within the Management Solutions reporting segment represent approximately 64% of total revenues.

The PEO and Insurance segment is self-explanatory. It includes the company's services as a co-employer for its clients and insurance services related to workers' compensation and other insurance offers. In December 2018, the company made a sizeable acquisition when it purchased Oasis, an HR outsourcing service, for $992.2M, financed by $800M in debt notes and cash on hand, expanding its PEO solutions. PEO now accounts for 77% of this segment's total revenue.

Paychex's biggest competitor is Automatic Data Processing (ADP), serving roughly 740K clients and with a market cap of 56.7B compared to Paychex's 21.5B market cap.

Recent Trends

The company recently reported third-quarter numbers on March 25th. It beat on EPS and came in line with revenue expectations. Paychex saw strong revenue growth, continuing its recent trend, at 7% to $1.1B for the quarter. The company is also benefiting from operating leverage, growing operating income at 10% for the quarter. This can be attributed to increasing prices, increase in the client base, upselling opportunities, and the growth in the PEO segment:

Source: Investor presentation

While these results show a company expanding at healthy rates, growth is going to be momentarily halted by the Coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown. We believe Paychex is more vulnerable to the current environment as it focuses its efforts on small- to mid-sized businesses. These businesses could range from 10 to 200 employees and might include more mom and pop shops with fewer resources than bigger corporations capable of sustaining such headwinds:

So, far, we've seen minimal changes in our key metrics. However, with the expanding shutdowns of businesses throughout the nation, we do expect that this will be particularly challenging time for small and midsized businesses. - Q3 Call

The amount of damage to Paychex might depend on how much assistance small businesses can get from the government or banks to keep them afloat. Management made comments about its initiatives in the third-quarter call:

We were part of a small group that sent a letter to Congress, supporting the small business loan program to help businesses continue to pay their employees and offered our assistance as a payroll processor to do that in the most effective and timely way. (emphasis added)

The company also stated it will be giving guidance on its fourth-quarter earnings call with an outlook for fiscal 2021, but gave investors a preview:

So, based on the leading indicators that we have and then based on modeling on the impacts of the business in other business contractions on a very preliminary basis, our thought process is that total revenue is going to be flattish to down low single digits for fiscal 2021. This scenario, remember, includes the impact of the most recent cuts to interest rates. - Q3 call

Giving guidance could be a double-edged sword since there is so much uncertainty right now, especially since the service agreements Paychex has with these businesses are not long-term contracts and could be terminated in short notice.

However, we believe Paychex has some degree of customer captivity which allows it to have huge operating margins and returns on capital:

Source: Quickfs.net

The reason we think the company has some degree of customer captivity is that it operates in a very regulated environment. Every year there are new changes in laws, mandates, or local tax regulations. This could add extra work to a business owner besides the usual operation of the business and the complications that will appear along the way. Paychex solves that problem.

Once inside its clients' business ecosystem, changing services might be a potential headache for small- and mid-sized business owners since they work directly with payroll, direct deposit to employees and taxes, activities related to the day-to-day operations. This gives Paychex one important competitive advantage: high switching costs.

The balance sheet

We believe Paychex can sustain recent headwinds due to its pristine balance sheet and business model.

As of its latest reported numbers, the company has $953M of debt including operating leases in its balance sheet. The debt maturities are very long term, with $400M due on March 13th, 2026, and the other $400M due on March 13th, 2029. Interest on the debt ranges from 4.12% to 4.29%. Interest expense for the nine-month ended in February was $15.4M. Operating income for the same period stood at $1.2B.

As far as liquidity goes, the company had $853M in cash and investments and $1.7B available under different revolving credit facilities.

Paychex's business model is also very capital-light, which means low fixed costs and high variable costs. In a time like this, it works in its favor as the company is more likely to align its cost structure with expected revenues. Thus, the impact on operating margins can be contained faster than the capital-intensive businesses.

These reasons allow us to be confident that Paychex can sustain the economic hardship.

Valuation

We decided to value Paychex based on an Owner Earnings calculation. We believe it approximates the actual cash flows available to shareholders after paying taxes, bondholders, capital expenditures and changes in working capital. We calculate Owner Earnings as follows:

Source: Author estimates

We also use the 10-year average number to smooth out any cyclicality and it provides us with a more conservative valuation. Using the current number would be too aggressive in our opinion, as it reflects a business on an impressive growth rate.

By assuming Paychex can sustain $1.85 in owner earnings, using a cost of equity of 8% and a growth rate of 4%, we value the company at $46.25 per share.

With a recent price of $64.42 (at the time of writing), we see Paychex as slightly overvalued. However, we are using very conservative estimates, especially in the growth rate, as the company has been able to grow at higher rates than 4%.

We feel we missed a good entry point when the stock price reached its 52-week low at $48 a share not so long ago. Therefore we are just waiting for the market to give us another opportunity to buy.

Takeaway

Paychex is a growing business protected by competitive advantages. That growth, however, is going to be impacted in the short to medium term. If one uses a long-term view of the company, it is not hard to imagine Paychex returning to high-single-digit growth rates.

We are waiting for a better entry point and would be very interested in starting a long position at a figure below $50 per share. At that price, we would be getting an excellent business at a fair price.

