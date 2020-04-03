BP's Dividend Is Safe For The Moment - Buy

BP has just told us that they will cut capital expenditure, save money, but that the dividend will stay if it's a medium-term-only problem. BP is a buy.

That feeds through into how sustainable the dividend yield is. And the oil giants are worth buying if those dividends will be maintained.

The grand question about the oil giants in the face of the coronavirus and price war threats is how long will it all last?

The big question

Do we face a temporary hiccup in the economy or a permanent move to a less productive one? Is our recession going to be V shaped, U or, hopefully not, L shaped?

As I've pointed out more than once, the best information we've got is that it's going to be V, possibly U and L is most unlikely.

All of this goes double to the oil giants as they're also facing the problem of the oil price war on top of the normal recessionary reduction in demand.

Those large companies are in good financial shape but only if this virus is over soon. Years of oil at $20 will blow a hole in everyone's plans. But there's the ability to skate over a few months, maybe a few quarters, by cutting exploration investments and still maintain those juicy dividend yields.

BP (BP) has just given us its considered opinion on the matter. And the outcome is that they do think they can maintain the dividend. Exploration expenses and other investments will be cut but will not be cut, at this decision point at least.

That makes BP a buy.

(BP share price from Seeking Alpha)

That price fall is the combination of coronavirus reducing global demand and also the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. That leads to this:

(BP dividend yield from Zach's)

The yield - provided the dividend is maintained - and the price are inverse of each other, of course.

That's a very tempting yield. The question is, will the dividend be maintained?

Other oil majors

I've touched on the background here when discussing Shell (RDS.A) and Exxon (XOM) just recently. With Shell:

If, and I repeat if, coronavirus is a short even if sharp intervention into the global economy then the demand for oil will rise, with growth, soon enough. If the oil price war is a short-lived phenomenon - again, if - then prices will rise soon enough in its absence.

Well, with the information we're getting out of China about how it's getting back to work already, it does seem like the recession itself is going to be short, however, sharp. And assuming that is true then:

Shell will want to, if it can, maintain its dividend. Mostly just because that's just the sort of thing a company likes to do. The question is, well, can it? It has a significant share repurchase scheme approved. It's easy enough for them to suspend this if cashflow does become tight. And just given that preference for maintaining dividend rates that's what I'd expect them to do if they have to.

So, Shell's finances can support the extant dividend for longer than I think the coronavirus and the price war are going to depress oil prices.

When discussing Exxon, I looked a little more closely at the length of the oil price war:

Here we've got to delve into politics, global realpolitik even. The Saudis can pump oil at the lowest price in the world given the cash costs of their fields. Yet the country's budget depends upon the oil revenues, one estimate says their breakeven is $80 a barrel (OK, the FT [subscription required] says $83) or so when all the government spending is included. Russia's budget equally depends upon oil export revenues. Their breakeven is suspected to be lower (The FT, again, saying $42) even though the direct production costs are high. But both countries suffer badly at these current prices. Thus at some point they're going to patch up their quarrel and so the oversupply will be mopped up. The grand question is, well, when?

My reading of this is that the oil company finances can withstand, for longer, lower oil prices than those national accounts can. Therefore, the oil price war will end sooner rather than later.

Sure, that's making projections and forecasts, especially about the future, difficult. But it's also the best information we've got.

BP is being more specific

BP made an announcement to the London Stock Exchange and this enables us to gather more information. For they've said that they are going to cut investment, reduce expenses, and so on. But there was no announcement that they are going to cut the dividend. They are making the same calculation I outlined above.

The company's finances will withstand the storm better than those national accounts, thus the price war will be over as it is in Russia's and Saudi's interest for it to be so. BP can outlast the pressure better than they can.

It is, after all, easier to curtail investment plans for a company than it is for a country to stop paying wages or the old-age pension.

That statement is here:

At the same time, we are in action to protect the financial health of BP. This may be the most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades, but I am confident that we will come through it -- we know what to do and we have done so before. And we also entered this environment in great shape with good operating momentum and financial discipline, strong liquidity and extensive optionality in our portfolio. We remain committed to growing sustainable free cash flow and distributions to our shareholders over the long term.

Now, it's entirely true that that's not a promise to maintain the dividend for right now. But they go through the measures they're taking - divestments, curtailment of expenses, and investments, etc. - and they don't mention that they're going to pause the dividend. And if they were thinking of it, then they would have included it in this announcement. You don't make such an announcement and then come back 10 days later to say you've got something to add to it - not if the management wish to keep their jobs they don't.

I agree this isn't proof

This is not proof that BP is not going to cut its dividend. It's not actually possible to have full proof, given the uncertainty of the future. But it's the best we're going to get.

BP quite obviously thinks it can outlast both the recession and the price war. If they were thinking of imminently cutting the dividend, they would have said so. Thus, my conclusion is that they're not going to cut the dividend.

My view

This leaves us looking at BP on a 10% or so yield. This is really pretty juicy for such a company. There is, yes, of course, a risk of a dividend cut. But my supposition, my conclusion, is that that risk is very small now. It's small to the point of non-existence given current circumstances although they can obviously change.

The investor view

BP is now a buy. That uncertainty about the dividend is, large enough, removed. It's not often we get to buy into such major companies on a 10% yield. It's an opportunity that should be taken.

Buy BP for the core long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.