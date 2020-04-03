Testing The Solvency Risk Of Macerich

MAC is a perfect opportunity (due to the many value drivers) for a long-term investor who has the nerves to neglect huge volatility and accept a period of no current income from MAC.

MAC has the capacity to survive 2 quarters if it keeps paying dividends and services preferred units. The period increases to more than 2 years if it suspends these payments.

MAC has $735 million of liquidity on hand. The borrowing capacity indicates an access to $1.8 billion, but this is highly uncertain due to COVID-19.

The extent of a drawdown is commonly associated with the market discounting elevated solvency risk. To measure this, liquidity reserves, borrowing capacity and cash drain have to be considered.

MAC's share price has significantly diverged from the closest peers and other REITs, and lost almost 90% of its market cap during the past three years.

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter about Macerich (MAC), especially when it comes to the massive drop in the market cap and the provided dividend.

Since MAC announced that it will reduce the quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $0.50 of which only 20% will be payable in cash and 80% in common stock, the talks about the sustainability of the sky-high dividend yield are off the table.

Now the big question remains whether MAC's enormous drop in the market cap is justified or is it just that too many negative things have happened in a short period of time that have scared away the buyers.

The chart above depicts how MAC, Simon Property Group (SPG) and the broader REIT index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) have performed in the past 3 years.

First, notice how all three names have correlated until Q1 / Q2 2018. From the mid 2018, MAC began to lag behind its closest peer and the overall REIT market. At this time, the market began to discount the "brick and mortar" exposure more severely, which caused the MAC valuations to go down. SPG continued to follow the development of the trending REIT market since it managed to achieve a notable FFO growth (while for MAC the FFO stayed flat). However, one year later in mid 2019, SPG started to struggle also. It delivered a flat FFO growth amid the increased bankruptcies among retailers. Now, while in this particular chart it might seem that SPG has suffered more from the COVID-19, actually the opposite is the case. On a YTD basis MAC's share price has plunged 79% while for SPG "only" 64%. There are many reasons for this gap, but the most obvious is the different financial risk profiles.

The key takeaway from the complete destruction of the MAC market cap is that the market is predicting a long and painful period ahead. Usually declines at such magnitude are associated with an elevated solvency risk or a total restructuring of the capital base inflicting a significant damage to the existing shareholders.

Already from the movements in the share price (i.e. ~ 90% decline), you can conclude that MAC is a high-risk bet. The market is saying that there is an increased probability of chapter 11. Nevertheless, there is a huge potential to capture tremendous returns in case MAC survives until the retail market normalizes.

To understand the embedded risk and return relationship, you have to look at both parts of the equation. The first and in my opinion the most important part is the risk. COVID-19 has imposed additional headwinds on the already struggling retail sector. The key here is to assess the current indebtedness and the capacity to access liquidity to survive the storm. The second part is the value drivers, which will eventually help MAC to bounce back and grow its cash flows.

The engines warranting a long-term value creation

Let's start with the most straightforward things - the competitive advantages of MAC. This is not the main topic of this article so I will keep it short.

It is still critical to appreciate the possible drivers for an upward development of MAC's share price. If MAC manages to survive the COVID-19, the following points will contribute to an enormous payoff:

Densely populated areas - most of the MAC's malls are located in areas in which the demographics are highly concentrated. Usually these areas are associated with affluent consumers, which stimulate a healthy demand. According to Green Street Advisors, MAC is the most urban of the mall owners, as calculated by population densities within a 10-mile trade area.

- most of the MAC's malls are located in areas in which the demographics are highly concentrated. Usually these areas are associated with affluent consumers, which stimulate a healthy demand. According to Green Street Advisors, MAC is the most urban of the mall owners, as calculated by population densities within a 10-mile trade area. Consistently strong operating metrics - the retailers in MAC's malls have experienced a sales PSF CAGR of 6%. There has been no single year of a decrease in sales PSF since 2009. The average base rent charged by MAC has followed accordingly. Since the 2008-2009 recession, MAC has maintained an average occupancy of 94.3% and has shown more recent resiliency through a challenging retail backdrop. Furthermore, MAC has expanded its EBITDA margin by 530 bps since 2014, which exceeds that of high-quality mall peers.

- the retailers in MAC's malls have experienced a sales PSF CAGR of 6%. There has been no single year of a decrease in sales PSF since 2009. The average base rent charged by MAC has followed accordingly. Since the 2008-2009 recession, MAC has maintained an average occupancy of 94.3% and has shown more recent resiliency through a challenging retail backdrop. Furthermore, MAC has expanded its EBITDA margin by 530 bps since 2014, which exceeds that of high-quality mall peers. An ongoing evaluation of MAC's concept - the MAC portfolio is at the forefront of shifting demands and space repurposing to remain at the heart and soul of communities. Experiential concepts, whether retail or entertainment, and reducing exposure to department stores continue to be strong themes in MAC's vision for the future. During the past seven years, while smaller apparel stores have closed, larger brand dominant, flagship apparel stores, health, beauty, lifestyle & fitness, restaurants, entertainment uses and home furnishings have grown.

Again, looking at the 68 articles that have been published on MAC in the last 90 day period, it seems that the consensus agrees with the following: MAC is an exceptional mall owner, which has a bunch of trophy properties for which there always will be a demand. The three aforementioned drivers prove that it is the case.

MAC has the right tools in its backpack to create a long-term shareholder value. The question is whether MAC will ride of the COVID-19 crisis without filing for chapter 11, and without issuing a ton of stock during a moment when the valuations are least favorable.

Financial risk - liquidity, liquidity, liquidity

Many of you are familiar with the popular mantra among the real estate investors: location, location, location. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the focus has shifted from the income generation to the survivability.

The most important thing to survive the crisis is liquidity. Companies with an access to sufficient liquidity reserves will manage to cover the costs and service debt expenses. There are two elements, which are vital to assess now: (1) the current liquidity reserves (cash and credit facility), and (2) capacity to borrow (steered by the existing covenants). You have to remember that to draw funds from the available credit facilities, the company has to meet all of the set debt covenants first. If anyone of them is breached, the access to the credit facility is denied or subject to negotiations.

Later when the situation is clear about the total liquidity on hand and the potential borrowing capacity, it is vital to put these numbers in the context of the expected cash drain (e.g., fixed costs, interest expense). This way you will arrive at an educated guess on how long MAC is able to survive without going belly up.

Before jumping into a more detailed analysis, let's have a look at a broad overview of where MAC stands relative to its peers.

According to the recently published data by NAREIT (for March), MAC is the 4th safest U.S. mall REIT in terms of the debt to EBITDA ratio. When it comes to the debt to total assets, MAC is the 5th safest REIT among the six other peers. Namely, there is only one REIT, SPG, which has lower indebtedness than that of MAC (for Brookfield there was no data compiled by NAREIT).

However, it would be totally wrong to draw any concrete conclusions from the table above. There are many caveats, which must be taken into account. For example, U.S. GAAP does not require REITs to recognize their properties on a fair value basis (as opposed to IFRS, which requires companies to record their assets at FV). Hence, the asset side of the equation consists of net historical book values, which, in fact, are significantly reduced by the yearly depex. The opposite might be the case too if, for example, the current NAV of the underlying properties is so depressed that the net book values overstate the prevailing property bids in the market.

The initial conclusion here might be that MAC is a bit overleveraged in terms of its earning power (i.e. EBITDA) relative to the total debt. It implies that it would take ~ 10 years of EBITDA to cover the outstanding debt amount, assuming all things remain constant.

Nevertheless, as you know, all things will not remain equal for MAC. So, let's have a more detailed look at the MAC's leverage.

#1 - Liquidity

My definition of liquidity here reflects the assumed availability on the MAC's unsecured revolving line of credit plus any amount of cash and cash equivalents. All the numbers will come from the SEC 10-k filing for 2019.

This is a long but an important excerpt from the 10-k:

The Company has a $1.5 billion revolving line of credit facility that bears interest at LIBOR plus a spread of 1.30% to 1.90%, depending on the Company's overall leverage level, and matures on July 6, 2020 with a one-year extension option. The line of credit can be expanded, depending on certain conditions, up to a total facility of $2.0 billion .... At December 31, 2019, total borrowings under the line of credit were $820.0 million less unamortized deferred finance costs of $2.6 million with a total interest rate of 3.92%. The Company's availability under the line of credit was $679.7 million at December 31, 2019.

As of year-end 2019, MAC reported ~$100 million cash on hand. Combining this with the available line of credit, the total amount of liquidity was around ~$780 million.

On March 27, 2020, MAC announced that it recently borrowed $550 million on its revolving line of credit. Those proceeds combined with cash already on hand give the Company approximately $735 million of cash.

Unfortunately, the announcement did not provide any comments on whether the $550 million were the maximum that MAC could borrow at that point in time. Just to be prudent I will assume that MAC had already drawn the remaining $129.7 million from its credit line. Plus, this assumption could theoretically be justified by the increased cash amount compared to the year-end 2019 (especially in the light of its capex intensive expansion plans that took place between the year-end and the outbreak of COVID-19).

For the moment let's assume that MAC will use the option to extend the current line of credit until July 6, 2021; and consider $735 million a dry powder that MAC has in its keg to survive the imminent cash drain.

#2 - Additional borrowing capacity and the covenants

To arrive at the maximum possible liquidity that MAC can obtain to survive the COVID-19, you have to consider the possibility of taking new loans and the net positive re-financing options.

The best way to assess this is to use covenants as the base for doing the calculus (using only the publicly available information). Companies tend to disclose their existing loan covenants showing the limit values, which must not be breached.

Unfortunately, MAC has not made public its stipulated loan covenants. There is one generic comment in the 10-k that it has complied with all of the covenants as of year-end 2019.

To obtain some benchmark values, I will take the ones from the SPG reports.

Source: Simon Property Group Q4 2019 supplemental (compiled by the author)

Please note that the calculus below is a high-level approximation and that the actual values might deviate from the computed results. SPG does not guide the investors through the underlying variables used for getting the necessary values. Plus, the outlined limit values are SPG specific and might be significantly different for MAC.

By applying a cap rate of 7% for the MAC's NOI in 2019 and adding the value of other assets, which are carried at historical cost (net book value), and then considering only the interest bearing liabilities, I arrive at a total debt to total assets ratio of ~ 40%.

Then, let's take a look at the fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR). MAC generated an adjusted EBITDA of $848 million in 2019. Taking adjusted EBITDA is more appropriate since it adjusts for noncontrolling interests in the OP, extraordinary items, loss (or gain) on remeasurement and sale or write down of assets. Essentially, it provides a more precise reflection of the core earnings when measured via EBITDA. To get EBIT you have to subtract the depreciation and amortization expenses - $472 million in 2019 (including $175 million of pro-rata unconsolidated JVs). So, the EBIT figure for 2019 is $372 million. Lease payments (expenses) by MAC during 2019 amounted to $29 million. This gives us $401 million for the numerator.

The amount of interest expense incurred during 2019 was $138 million. We have to add the same lease expense to get the denominator. This gives us $167 million.

Inputting these numbers in FCCR formula, we get a ratio of 2.4x.

The computed values of total debt to total assets and FCCR indicate a room for additional borrowings. In fact, these numbers are in line with the conclusions reflected in the NAREIT figure above. Relative to the sector average MAC is pretty safe, but when compared to SPG it is somewhat riskier. For SPG the total debt to total assets and FCCR were 40% and 5.3x, respectively (year-end 2019).

Since the FCCR for MAC is closer to the covenant's limit value, I will use this metric as a base for implying the extra borrowing amount that MAC could, theoretically, have taken as of year-end 2019.

The average effective interest for 2020 is estimated at 5.5%. Considering that MAC can afford to assume ~$100 million of interest expense on top of the existing ones (the denominator of the FCCR), the maximum borrowing capacity lands at ~$1.8 billion.

Approximately, $365 million of debt will mature this year. MAC will definitely re-finance those principles, and as it is usually the case, this could be the moment when there will be net positive cash flows from financing as MAC will borrow more than it is necessary to cover the maturing debt.

However, it must be considered that the numbers above are based on the 2019 financials. The COVID-19 has caused a significant damage on the cash flows. Hence, the numerator used is way lower than estimated. The cap rate of 7% that was used for calculating the value of total assets has obviously increased due to the overall uncertainty in the economy.

No one can be completely sure what borrowing capabilities MAC currently possesses. There is only one thing clear - the already communicated $735 million in the bank account. To be very prudent in the whole assessment of the solvency risk, I will assume $735 million as the only liquidity that MAC has to withstand the subsequent quarters.

#3 - Cash drain

Now we have to put the available liquidity in the perspective of quarterly costs that have to be paid. I will use the following assumptions to calculate these outflows:

interest expense the same as in 2019 plus the additional amount from the recently drawn liquidity ($550 million on the LIBOR + 1.9%);

no depreciation and amortization since these are non-cash expenses

no investments in the capex, see the following excerpt from the announcement on 27 march, 2019 (The Company has also taken actions to reduce ongoing cash outflows such as dramatically reducing all capital expenditures, including the size and pace of its redevelopment investments)

fixed operating costs account for 50% of the total costs. The assumption is based on the SPG's cost structure, which has ca. 50% in variable and 50% in fixed costs (see the underlying calculus in my article on SPG here).

$100 million of quarterly distribution on preferred units.

a quarterly dividend of $141 million (following the recent announcement of $0.5 of quarterly dividend that is paid 20% in cash)

By adding these all assumptions together and using the pro-rata approach in terms of the timing of when these expenses are incurred, I arrive at a quarterly cash outflow of about $309 million. Excluding the distributions to preferreds and dividends, the amount is significantly lower - $68 million.

Now comes the tricky part - how about the rents? One thing is clear - the rents will suffer dramatically. MAC had 28% of variable rents attached to the underlying PSF figures in 2019. All of them will be gone. There will be many bankruptcies that will drive down the base rents. Moreover, many retailers will ask for rent deferrals as most of the malls are closed (except pure groceries and pharmacies, which account for ~ 2% of the portfolio). I know this is unrealistic, but I will assume zero cash flows from the rent contracts.

So, if there are no cash flows generated and MAC decides to stick to the payments to preferred units and dividends, it has the ability to survive ~ 2 quarters. However, if it reduced the dividends and maintained the preferreds, the current liquidity would be sufficient to support ~ 5 quarters of operations. Finally, if both the dividends and preferred shares were suspended, MAC could survive years.

The Bottom Line

MAC has enough liquidity on hands to weather the storm successfully, hence the solvency risk is low. However, the measures taken to survive will inevitably have a negative impact on the MAC's growth prospects. The extent to which the future growth will get impacted is contingent on the decision to either continue the payments to preferred units and shareholders or to suspend them in order to reduce the overall leverage. The less leverage MAC uses, the lower interest expense it will incur in the ensuing quarters.

All in all, MAC is an attractive investment opportunity for a long-term investor. If you are a dividend or preferred stock investor, avoid the Company as the uncertainty of COVID-19 and post-virus era is too high to achieve a sufficient comfort in the MAC's ability to distribute a significant chunk of its liquidity. However, if you have the nerves to hold an extremely volatile position, the numbers support the argument of getting immensely rewarded when the COVID-19 abates and the underlying value drivers kick in.

