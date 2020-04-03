Profound Medical, The Apple Of The Prostate Arena

Source: Profound Corporate Presentation: Customizable, Incision-free Ablation Therapies, March, 2000 - p.5

Have you heard of Profound Medical (PROF)? They're not as ubiquitous as Apple yet, so you might not know of their relatively new technology which leading doctors are hailing as disruptive. Every male over 50 is a potential candidate for this company's prostate procedure. If I say "BPH", "Tulsa", "FLA", "HIFU", "UroLift", or "Focal One", do any of these words ring a bell? BPH or benign prostate hyperplasia is doctor-speak for an enlarged prostate; this is a market in the tens of millions here in the US alone, maybe more. Profound Medical has the most superior prostate ablation procedure currently on the market with Tulsa-Pro, and in addition, the company also has a procedure called Sonalleve for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases in females which is currently being rolled out in China. Similar to the Apple (AAPL) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Cinderella stories of recent past, each with their own portfolio of superior products, Profound Medical has the products including Tulsa-Pro and Sonalleve with the capability of disrupting their respective marketplaces. Let's see how profound Profound Medical could really be.

Recent clinical trial data, prostate medical blogs (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), and highly-informative articles on Profound's and other websites point to the potential for the company to become the Apple of the prostate cancer and BPH arenas. With the Centers of Excellence (slide#16) currently promoting Tulsa-Pro, this is the highest-level of acceptance in the medical community and a major endorsement which will only expedite coverage by the insurance companies. Tulsa-Pro is currently an out-of-pocket expense in the US, Canada and Europe, not covered by Medicare or private insurance, so that is a temporary caveat that investors should consider.

In addition to Tulsa-Pro, Profound Medical has also developed a procedure that allows women to escape having a hysterectomy involving surgery, hospitalization and extensive recovery time, as well as the permanent inability to have children. In China, the CFDA has approved the non-invasive Sonalleve procedure by Profound with their partner, Royal Philips (PHG); the deal with Royal Philips allowed Profound to transition "from a development- to a growth-stage company", and only cost 7.4M shares. FDA approval for clinical trials of Sonalleve has been requested, so that is another milestone on Profound's future horizon.

Profound Medical's Tulsa-Pro is non-invasive with no radiation treatment necessary; due to these major attributes, Tulsa-Pro is beginning to replace mainstream procedures (shown below) as a first choice of action in a huge market with a never-ending supply of patients. The adoption of the technology is taking time because of lack of product awareness, as well as the fact that older technologies are well-entrenched; consider that some of these older techs required millions in investment. Do you think those clinics will recommend Tulsa-Pro when their bottom line is shackled to those investments that have not reached their ROI? This is an issue (see comment #2) that will fade as awareness of the superiority of non-invasive technologies like Tulsa-Pro grows.

In the competing marketplace, Tulsa-Pro by common sense should be the first choice over surgery or radiation treatments. Tulsa-Pro is better than HIFU or High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound in that it is directional ultrasound, not high-intensity focused ultrasound, and is therefore the superior, non-invasive procedure for treating both malignant (cancerous) and benign prostate disease; furthermore, unlike FLA or Focal Laser Ablation which uses a laser, Tulsa-Pro uses ultrasound which is a far gentler tool. Tulsa-Pro differs from UroLift which is just a "lift" operation and not a reduction that addresses the real problem. EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has a HIFU procedure called "Focal One®" used only for prostate cancer and not for BPH; because Profound's Tulsa-Pro can treat both, its adoption as a standard in the prostate arena has great potential. Furthermore, Tulsa-Pro can perform partial- or full-gland prostate ablation, so this flexibility gives it a larger patient audience over its competition.

When it comes to side effects from a radical prostatectomy or radiation therapy, permanent erectile dysfunction, as well as urethral and rectal incontinence, are common. For Tulsa-Pro, the 12-month TACT study (see para. 6) showed side effects that were much lower than other treatments. For example, after 12 months, ~23% of patients had moderate erectile dysfunction (surgeon assessed Grade 2 adverse event, intervention such as medication indicated); in other words, 100% of that ED was considered treatable with Viagra or Cialis. Furthermore, the Tulsa-Pro procedure resulted in prostate shrinkage of 91% on average which is way better than competitors can perform.

Note above that Active Surveillance represents patients in low-risk categories that choose not to have anything done until the risk gets more severe. Of this pool of patients, 60-65% end up having a procedure performed eventually, so Tulsa-Pro will be the best choice for them given the after-effects are minimal when compared to prostatectomies or radiation treatments. For those wondering what the other 35% choose, well, they die.

Here are some of the major revelations by the company in the past year which demonstrate healthy momentum going forward:

• Profound released their TACT 12-month trial data in April, 2019, which blew away the competition like simple prostatectomies, radiation treatments, and competing ablation procedures.

• Profound announced a partnership with Vituro Health in August, 2019, to offer Tulsa-Pro; this partnership included top physicians in the United States in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and in Toronto, Canada.

• Steve Forte, senior finance executive with multiple successful multi-billion-dollar M&A's under his belt, joined the company as a director and member of the board's audit committee in August, 2019.

• Profound's Tulsa-Pro was cleared for use by the FDA in August, 2019; this was based on the company's TACT trial data which met all of the primary and secondary efficacy and safety endpoints. TACT enrolled 115 patients across the US, Canada and Europe with biopsy-proven, organ-confined prostate cancer (67% and 33% of subjects had NCCN intermediate and low risk disease, respectively). All patients received primary treatment of whole-gland prostate ablation with sparing of the urethra and urinary sphincter. The TACT trial data demonstrated that Tulsa-Pro provides safe and effective prostate tissue ablation, with minimal adverse side effects, significant prostate volume and PSA reduction, and low rates of residual prostate disease. The TACT study demonstrated a favorable risk-benefit profile in the context of other ablative approaches, including whole-gland HIFU and cryotherapy.

• In November, Profound announced Health Canada Approval of Tulsa-Pro through Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCPK:RYLPF); this will result in royalty revenue for Profound. With 37M people in Canada, an additional ~7M males would now be potential candidates for the Tulsa-Pro procedure.

• In January, Profound struck a deal with RadNet, the largest U.S. owner and operator of outpatient imaging centers with 340 clinics. Of the 8k-10k clinics in the US, RadNet, although large, still only represents the tip of the iceberg at ~3%.

• Top clinics across Germany and Finland are now performing Tulsa-Pro, and new clinics in France and Japan are forthcoming.

It is important to understand Profound's marketing strategy for making Tulsa-Pro the dominating procedure in the prostate arena: 1) Have opinion-leading teaching hospitals recommend Tulsa Pro which the Centers of Excellence represent, 2) Have the 8k-10k imaging centers across the US recommend Tulsa-Pro which the RadNet deal represents, and 3) Have urologists who specialize in providing only new and emerging technologies for their unique patient populations recommend Tulsa-Pro, as the Vituro Health deal represents. Currently, the top 25 educational hospitals in the US are recommending Tulsa-Pro.

For Q4-2019, Profound posted C$2.8M in revenue which beat estimates by ~4%; this was a 64% increase in y-o-y revenue and a 310% increase sequentially from Q3. Profound has ~15M shares outstanding, so the management team clearly has protected shareholder value as it grows the company. Profound Medical has only been on the NASDAQ since October; their 10-for-1 stock split and listing on the exchange was a major milestone reached. At $9.75 per share, they're selling at 18-times revenue.

As of Q4-2019, Profound had cash of C$19.2M. Subsequent to year end, Profound completed the 2020 Offering for net proceeds of C$50.1M and repaid the total amount of the CIBC Loan 30-months ahead of time, for a total payment of C$12,041,032; by paying off the loan, management prudently saved ~C$1M in interest expenses. With cash on hand of ~C$57.3M after these transactions and an OpEx of ~C$20M in 2019 used on operating activities, Profound has at least 3 years to reach its revenue goals, including the issuance of a temporary C-code and then the CPT code for Tulsa-Pro, before more dilution might be necessary. However, if revenue continues to increase percentage-wise as it has, dilution may become even more of a remote possibility.

If you buy into this stock, then your gut, or maybe your prostate, is telling you that in the long term of a few years, Profound is going to be the top choice for any prostate procedure whether it involve cancer or just be a case of benign hyperplasia. From the current batch of competitors, Profound looks like a winner, but always realize that a better mousetrap could always just be around the corner.

From the image above, it is plain to see that the CPT code from the Federal government's CMS is the Holy Grail for Profound Medical which they are well on track to getting after their "fast" FDA 510(NYSE:K) approval in August. The company applied for the temporary C-code in November which usually takes ~6 months to receive; once this is received, then the out-of-pocket cost for a patient could be reduced to just $2k-$4k for the procedure (currently at $6k out of pocket).

Still, it is the CPT code that is the real gold; the fact that Tulsa-Pro is now "performed widely by many physicians across the US" (see p.21), will eventually warrant a CPT code. With the addition of RadNet, Vituro Healthcare, and the Canadian and European clinics which include the Centers of Excellence, these centers could initially perform 40 procedures per year and eventually grow to 100 per year.

Profound's goal is to have ~15 clinics performing the Tulsa-Pro procedure by end of 2020 with at least 20 signed agreements. Profound will have multiple RadNet sites up and running by the end of Q3-2020. In their first year of performing the Tulsa-Pro procedure, clinics are only expected to perform ~40 procedures due to the need for teaching other professionals. In the second year, however, ~100 procedures will be possible, which is a 2.5x improvement in the revenue channel for a given clinic.

The out-of-pocket market represents ~5% of the total available market size, so with just this market slice alone, Profound has the capability of generating ~$260M in revenue where each procedure now generates $6k in recurring revenue. When the company gets a temp C-code, that could dramatically expand the out-of-pocket market size as patients would only have to pay "~$2k-4k versus current $15k-$25k total cost; and then, there would be no cost after a CPT code is obtained which would expand market size to ~$5.2B".

Now, $260M in annual revenue would be astronomical growth from $8M. At ~40k patients per year, 200 working days, and 4 treatments per day, that's about 800 per year or 50 clinics working non-stop. Extrapolating the market size to $5.2B means 20x growth or 1,000 clinics working non-stop or 800,000 treatments per year throughout the world. With a TAM of over 1.2M new cases in 2018, and having the most superior prostrate treatment on the market, Profound holds great potential for investors.

From Profound's latest earnings call, management spoke of additional contract negotiations in play, with one business customer almost ready to make a Tulsa-Pro announcement and begin performing the procedure. In terms of revenue, it takes a full quarter (90-days) from the contract-signing before the first patient can be treated; Profound estimates that this timeframe can be reduced to just 75-days as more-experienced staff become available.

In summary, investors should recognize that more clinics, more daily procedures, and faster turnaround times for new business customers adopting Tulsa-Pro, will result in more revenue. Investors should consider the size of the prostate cancer and BPH markets such that once a CPT code is issued, Profound could eventually become like McDonalds with billions and billions served. Furthermore, according to Profound at their last earnings call, there is already a long line of patients awaiting the Tulsa-Pro procedure, so the need for a huge sales and marketing force increasing OpEx is minimized.

Looking at the image above, you can see a successful and progressive track record by Profound since 2016; that record is built upon the superiority of the Tulsa-Pro procedure and its increasing brand name awareness. With the best medical physicians touting Tulsa-Pro, with statistics proving product superiority, and with an incredibly huge market that will continue to grow, Profound Medical is a gold nugget that is currently under the stock market radar. A quote from surgery professor Neal Kassel from the University of Virginia, a member of the Centers of Excellence, from July, 2019 portends Profound's future: "The revolution in therapy created by focused ultrasound will be of the same magnitude as the revolution in diagnosis created by magnetic resonance (NYSE:MR) imaging, in terms of impact on health and wellness"; a revolution or disruption is underway, so keep Profound (PROF) on your radar, and please do your own due diligence. Good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PROF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a small-cap investor, I’m always searching for a diamond in the rough that has the unique products that can allow it to be the “Apple” of their business arena. In some of my previous investments, I ignored dilution-prone companies with continuous S-3 filings and terrible OpEx structuring, and I almost paid for it. With Profound, however, I do not see a need for dilution in the foreseeable future, so I think they are a great investment while their Tulsa-Pro® and Sonalleve® products continue to gain awareness. Profound Medical’s revenue should continue to expand, and their Holy Grail will be the issuance of a CPT code for the Tulsa-Pro procedure; then insurance will cover all of Profound’s cost. Thereafter lies the BPH galaxy with a never-ending stream of clientele, and shareholders will be rewarded.