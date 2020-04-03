Oil States International May Have Bottomed

OIS is down over 80% Y/Y due to a sharp fall in oil prices. Amid social distancing, oil demand could be depressed for a few more months.

Oil States International CEO Cindy Taylor. Source: Tudor Pickering

The U.S. economy is faltering due to the negative effects of the coronavirus. Less talked about is the sharp decline in oil prices. Cuts to oil supply have buoyed oil prices for the past few years. Saudi Arabia and Russia recently increased supply. Brent oil is now below $35, making it difficult for several shale oil plays to make money. It has also punished stocks of oil-related names like Oil States International (OIS). The stock is down over 85% Y/Y and trades in the $2/share range. In my opinion, this could be a great entry point for the stock.

Waning Pricing Power In North America

Pricing power has been waning in the North America land drilling market. Earnings of cyclical names should reflect the state of the economy. If that is the case, then the economy likely stagnated prior to the effects of the coronavirus. In Q4 2019 Oil States generated revenue of $239 million, down 10% sequentially.

Wellsite Services generated revenue of $92 million, down 21% Q/Q. It represented 38% of total revenue, down from 44% in Q3. The decline was driven by budget exhaustion from certain customers and lower land drilling activity. We have witnessed budget exhaustion from customers for a few quarters now, and the situation may not abate anytime soon. Activity in international markets and the Gulf of Mexico represented about one-fifth of completion services. Management discontinued drilling activities in the Permian as it looked for more profitable opportunities elsewhere.

Revenue from Downhole Technologies declined 10% to $38 million on lower U.S. land completion activity. Meanwhile, revenue from Offshore products rose 3% to $108 million. The company experienced an increase in project-driven product sales, slightly offset by a decline in sales of products for shorter-cycle businesses. Will offshore projects remain attractive at such low oil prices? I doubt it. Unless oil prices rise the company's remaining catalyst could face headwinds.

Margins Faltered

Oil States reported a gross margin of 19%, down from 24% in Q3 2019. Gross profit was $45 million, down over 25% Q/Q. Any margin improvement may not come unless the company can arrest the slide in revenue. SG&A expense was $29 million, down 8% Q/Q. It was 12% of revenue, up about 30 basis points versus Q3. The fallout was that EBITDA of $20 million fell 39% Q/Q. EBITDA margin of 8% was off 400 basis points versus Q3. The EBITDA decline came despite reduced headcount in its completion services segment:

As previously announced, we have discontinued our drilling operations in the Permian, reducing our marketed fleet from 34 rigs to nine rigs with remaining assets serving customers in the Rocky Mountain region. We are highly focused on streamlining our operations and pursuing profitable activity where we can support our global customer base. While focusing on value-added services in 2019, we closed or consolidated eight North American operating districts or 19% of our locations and reduced headcount in our completion services business by 20%.

After reducing headcount, the company's margins still fell. That should give an indication of how low oil prices have hurt E&P in the oil patch. Management has demonstrated the ability to contain costs during a downturn. I expect the company to cut costs much further until the oil rout subsides.

OIS May Have Bottomed

Another big selling point is the company's solid liquidity. Free cash flow ("FCF") for full year 2019 was $75 million, up from $19 million in 2018. It is important for Oil States to deliver positive FCF in case oil prices remain depressed. The company ended the quarter with cash of $9 million and working capital of $300 million. Solid working capital and consistent cash flow could allow the company to weather the storm in case the oil patch turns down further.

Amid social distancing, demand for oil could be depressed for a few more months. That said, the bottom could be in for OIS. President Trump is urging Saudi Arabia to cut supply. If a supply cut involves Saudi Arabia and Russia or Saudi Arabia and certain U.S. oil producers, then oil prices could spike higher. Any hint of an alliance to cut supply could drive prices higher. That could bode well for OIS. The stock trades at less than 4.0x EBITDA. At $2/share it could be difficult for the stock to fall through the floor.

Conclusion

Low oil prices are likely priced into the shares of OIS. Any hint of a rise in oil prices could send OIS higher. I rate the stock a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.