Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended March 29, 2020

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) SPJ polymetallic project in Canada

On March 26, MacDonald Mines (OTCPK:OTCPK:MCDMF) announced that hole SM-20-026 at its SPJ property intersected 2.96m @ 464.4g/t Au from 71m, which is equal to 1,375(AuEq.)m.

Back in February, MacDonald said that SM-20-026 returned 19.07m @ 59.2g/t Au. This hole was drilled on the Scadding deposit and was re-analyzed in order to confirm the high-grade results that were obtained 18 meters downdip from the 12m @ 52g/t Au intersection in hole SM-19-001.

SPJ is situated33 kilometers northeast of Sudbury in Ontario:

Between 1984 and 1990, the Scadding mine produced 144,000 tons of ore at a grade of 7.43 g/t Au. MacDonald thinks there could be a gold-rich iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) deposit there and it aims to prove up mineralization that may have been missed by previous owners:

2) Northern

Molong

gold project in Australia

On March 23, Alkane Resources (OTCQX:ALKEF; OTCQX:ANLKY) announced it has intersected gold-copper mineralization at the Boda Prospect at its Molong project. The best result was 1,167m @ 0.55g/t Au and 0.25% Cu from 75m in hole KSDD007, which is equal to 900(AuEq.)m. The results from this hole showed that there’s substantial improvement in grade and width of the porphyry mineralization to the south.

Northern Molong is a porphyry project in New South Wales which consists of the Bodangora, Boda South, Kaiser and Finns Crossing exploration licenses. It coversa large portion of the northern Ordovician-aged Molong volcanic belt.

Porphyry deposits are usually large and have low grades and can be mined using mass mining techniques.

Northern Molong is near road, rail, power, gas and water infrastructure and Alkane thinks there are strong similarities between it and the world-class Cadia district.

3)

Julimar

polymetallic project in Australia

On March 23, Chalice Gold Mines (OTCPK:CGMLF)announced that JRC001, the first drill hole at its Julimar project, intersected 25m @ 2.02% Ni, 0.88% Cu, 8.6g/t Pd and 0.91g/t Pt from 46m. This is equal to 362(AuEq.)m.

The company has struck a massive sulphide zone and its shares rose by over 90% after news came out. The mineralization is hosted within a lens-shaped 2km by 0.5km layered ultramafic-mafic intrusion and is open in all directions.Chalice plans to drill three more high-priority holes on the project over the next few weeks.

Julimar is located in Western Australia, around 70km from the city of Perth and Chalice has interpreted a mineral complex about 26km long and 7km wide.

The property has access to major highway, rail, power and port infrastructure and has never been explored for nickel, copper or PGEs.

Julimar is among a significant number of projects under cover that are being explored by Australian mining companies.

The new discovery can be compared to the legendary Nova nickel discovery of Sirius Resources in 2012. Just like Nova, Julimar is located in a previously overlooked mineral province, in an area which has never before been drilled for nickel.

Conclusion

MacDonald Mines has been finding more gold at the Scadding deposit than historical drill results suggested. The infrastructure in the area is good, which will help reopening the mine. However, I think this project is too small to be feasible .

Alkane delivered good drill results from Northern Molong, which showed that there’s significant improvement in grade and width of the porphyry mineralization to the south. Alkane believes it could be on track to a Cadia-like discovery. I remain skeptical as I’ve seen many companies claim the same. Alkane has a market cap of A$382 million ($233 million) and I think this is too much at this stage.

The first drill hole at Chalice’s Julimar project discovered a wide, shallow zone of high-grade nickel-copper-palladium mineralization and I think the nickel potential looks very interesting. Overall, I think Chalice looks cheap. The company has an interesting strategy of making opportunistic acquisitions and then returning money to shareholders after divesting. So, far this strategy is working like a charm as Chalice has not raised capital since 2011 and has generated over A$100 million ($61 million) from asset sales.

