Weak Jobs Data Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

The jobs data for March was likely the tip of the iceberg and likely to get significantly worse in April. The data reported today only captured a part of March before many of the states started to require non-essential workers to stay at home. It likely means that the April report could reflect millions of workers losing their jobs. The ISM non-manufacturing survey and Markit US Services PMI also paint a gloomy picture for what may be in store.

The data suggests that the outlook for the US economy continues to deteriorate. With that, any hope for a "V"-shaped recovery has vanished, and now the odds of a "U" shape are disappearing too. The economic impact is likely to be long-lasting and could have a significant effect on how people go about their lives, even if the virus counts start to decline, something that was discussed among my premium Reading The Markets Subscribers.

It means that any rally in the equity market is not to be trusted. The idea that the market can rally or that a bottom is near is likely a fairytale straight out of fantasy land.

Jobs Are Concerning

The jobs data for March shows that the non-farm payroll fell by 701,000 versus estimates for a decline of 150,000. When digging through the data from the official report, it shows that the household portion was even more severely hit with the number of unemployed rising by 2.987 million workers, pushing the unemployment rate up 4.4% from 3.5% in February. Even worse, this data was collected during the week of March 8 through March 14. It would suggest that job cuts were starting well before the state lockdowns went into effect.

The hardest-hit sector was the leisure and hospitality, with a decline of 459,000 out of the 701,000 jobs loss. However, the losses to come could be far more significant. As of today, the latest data shows there are now 16.393 million workers in this group, and one could imagine what this group might look like in April, as restaurants and hotels closed up at the end of March. It could result in this group being one of the hardest hit in April.

Business Activity Is Weak

Meanwhile, today the ISM non-manufacturing report came in better than expected, but there were several negative indicators in the report that undermined the headline. For example, business activity fell by almost 10 points moving from growth to contraction. Additionally, the Markit US services PMI fell to its lowest level ever, 39.8. The report noted it now sees US GDP falling 5.5% in 2020.

Economy Deteriorating

The latest round of data suggests that the economy is deteriorating at a very rapid pace, even before the state shutdowns began. It indicates that the potential impact from the coronavirus may prove to be worse than initially forecast since the economic slowdown appears to have started sooner than many initially believed. Initial jobless claims would suggest that nearly 10 million people may have lost their jobs, and that means the job losses in April could be staggering.

Bigger Concerns

The biggest concern investors should have is the long-term psychological impact this virus may have on the consumer. How fast will they resume regular activities such as going out to eat or the movies? Unless the virus is completely extinguished, people may be hesitant to return to these regular activities, especially in these hardest-hit areas.

It is also important to remember that parts of the country that deliver a significant contribution to overall GDP may have long-lasting impacts. For example, in the third quarter of 2019, NY represented 8.1% of the total US GDP, while NJ represented 3.0%. Together these two states have well over 100,000 cases of the COVID-19. It means that essential parts of the economy may be slow to come back online and that the people in these regions may be very slow to return to some of these activities. I think this is one thing that many people who are not in the epicenter cannot appreciate. My county alone has over 12,000 cases of the virus, and life here has changed rather dramatically, and people do take things like social distancing very seriously. This is nearly 180 degrees from I what I was noticing just a month ago.

Trickle-Down Effect

Additionally, the fallout is now trickling to other parts of the economy, such as home sales, construction projects, and visits to Doctors declining and resulting in job losses. These are just a few that I have heard of firsthand.

All of this is likely to be a severe problem, and to bet on the shape of the recovery seems to be a fool's errand. It does suggest that risk for the equity market will continue to be lower in the future. The reality of this uncertainty may not come until the time that companies start to provide guidance in the middle of April during their next earnings calls. It is highly likely that many companies will not be able to provide that guidance due to a lack of clarity.

Again, it is hard to imagine that this scenario shows any sign of improvement in the near term, and there continues to be little if any reason for the equity markets. The market at this point has very little visibility to suggest an economic improvement is coming over the next 6 to 9 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.