Biotech Companies In The Race To Find COVID-19 Treatment

The COVID-19 crisis has convulsed global stock markets in a way that had not been seen for a long time. Meanwhile, the search for an effective antiviral treatment has become an almost obsessive global issue where multiple biotech companies are immersed. The main target: to stop the harmful virus with an effective drug and without adverse side effects.

In this race towards find the treatment, at least 30 companies are involved with different types of drugs and in different phases of clinical trials.

Of all these companies, there are about 3 or 4 that are the most famous in the media and which a priori could have more options for success [Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), etc.]. However, as it has been verified in recent days, none of these options appears to have the perfect candidate drug, either because they do not show clear efficacy in the preliminary trials, or because they present serious health side effects.

Therefore, the race for the definitive treatment against COVID-19 does not appear to be an easy path.

It should be noted that for the FDA to approve an antiviral, it must have shown sufficient efficacy against the virus in the trials, and also not produce serious adverse effects. And while the FDA has guaranteed to speed up the necessary steps for the final approval, we still have a minimum of 1 month left to see an approved drug.

The Administration has approved $8,3B in public funds to finance the most promising trials, but there is still no drug that has stood out considerably in this race.

From the Government and in their daily public appearances, they show us that they are in continuous communication with various companies, encouraging the investigation process. They are urged to be able to find the definitive drug as soon as possible due to the threat that the pandemic will cause to the population, and there are already talk of estimated figures of between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the US.

And this rush to have an antiviral approved as quickly as possible is causing mistakes and contradictions made by the Administration. For example, Trump a few days ago expressed his agreement with the drug Chloroquine, and when asked about it, he replied with an "I feel good about it", not counting the serious side effects that the drug has caused in trials.

Probably when a drug that proves effective against COVID-19 has been found, in a month, or a month and a half minimum, the worst of the pandemic in the US will be over. In any case, due to the intensity and global nature of this pandemic, the economic stimulus, and of course, the main incentive: that of saving lives, remain very high by then.

What is clear is that it will not be an easy task to find the drug capable of stopping the coronavirus in a short time. Human trials require several months to verify efficacy and possible adverse effects. And today, there is no company that stands out for having the definitive drug. Betting and investing in a company that is currently researching to find the cure for COVID-19 means gambling, so my recommendation is that if you are going to bet on one, check that apart from the candidate antiviral drug they have other drugs, in research or being marketed, that add value to the company.

Clearly the award for pharmaceuticals companies that finally manages to find the drug against COVID-19 is going to be great. It is difficult to quantify the revenue that pharmaceuticals could enter from the antiviral’s sales, taking into account the global dimension of the pandemic, it would be in the environment of several billions of dollars.

Below we review the most named antivirals in the media and others with less media exposure but not less promising.

1) Regeneron’s Kevzara, antibody against Ebola virus

Currently in Phase III, this is a type of treatment that comprises three monoclonal antibodies to fight Ebola virus. Its mechanism of action is to replicate antibodies that directly attack the virus. Therefore, it is a type of treatment that uses the patient's immune system to fight the disease.

The company has established an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") since 2012.

The company reported that a phase III trial with Kevzara as treatment for patients with severe COVID-19 began on March 16, and 400 patients were enrolled and will be held in 16 different cities.

The first results of 21 patients treated in China have shown small improvements in fever and neuropathy of origin, but there are no conclusive results yet.

2) Gilead’s Remdesivir

Currently, in 3 studies to verify the efficacy against COVID19, the results are expected in May. This is perhaps the most media-named drug for treating COVID-19. Remdesivir is a type of treatment whose mechanism of action involves preventing virus replication

Along with the trials in the US, Gilead develops a randomized, controlled clinical trial in Wuhan testing remdesivir as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe forms of pneumonia. This trial was approved by the Chinese FDA in February.

In the United States he currently develops 3 trials:

1) On February 21, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases began recruiting randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial evaluating 394 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in 50 cities around the world. Definitive results are not expected until at least April 2023.

2) On March 3 Gilead reported the start of another phase III study to evaluate Remdesivir in 600 patients with moderate COVID-19. Results are expected in May. This trial is taking place in Hong Kong Singapore, South Korea and the US.

3) On March 3 Gilead reported the start of another phase III trial evaluating 400 patients with severe COVID-19, and the results are expected in May.

Thus we will have to wait until May to see the results of the two trials that are currently underway. President Trump has repeatedly named it as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Anyway in early preliminary trials it does not appear to demonstrate exceptional efficacy.

3) Abbvie's (NYSE:ABBV) Kaletra

Lopinavir is an antiretroviral from the protease inhibitor family. It is used as a sub-therapeutic along with ritonavir and lamivudine in highly suppressive antiretroviral therapy for patients infected with HIV-1 and HIV-2. The drug was approved by the FDA on September 15, 2000.

In one trial conducted, high efficacy has not been shown to control COVID-19 replication. This is the largest and best organized study of a treatment for COVID-19 to date. Unfortunately, it have not been found any benefit. It is an expensive treatment with serious side effects.

Artificial drug using genetic engineering, originally designed to treat rheumaatoid arthritis. It is an anti-inflammatory and appears to be helpful for COVID-19 patients as it helps reduce lung inflammation due to viral infection.

Inflammation of the lungs is caused by substances called cytokines. Pro inflammatory substances that are the protagonists of this storm of cytokines that finally gives rise to the serious condition is interleukin 6. And, precisely, the monoclonal antibody tocilizumab is a blocker of the action of that interleukin. It seems that the results are being encouraging.

The company has started a phase III trial with Actemra as treatment with patients who have been diagnosed with severe cases of COVID-19. At least 300 patients are expected to be recruitedl in early April in the US and elsewhere in the world. The tests are being carried out in collaboration with BARDA.

News from last week claimed that the Chinese authorities considered this antiviral drug made in Japan to be "clearly effective."

Although favipiravir, the antiviral created by Toyama Chemical (part of Fuji Film), was hopeful news, the report from Wuhan University (China) makes more moderate claims.

Favipiravir, known by the Avigan brand in Japan, prevents viruses from copying its genetic material. In Japan it has strong restrictions on its use due to the serious side effects it presents. It was discovered while searching for medications to treat the flu.

7) BioCryst ’s (NASDAQ:BCRX) Galidesivir (BCX4430)

It is a powerful antiviral originally designed to fight malaria, yellow fever, and other types of viruses, including coronaviruses. Its mechanism of action is very similar to that of Gliead’s Remdesivirvir, since it prevents replication of the virus.

A Phase 1 trial was completed in May of last year 2019, where it was shown to be effective against yellow fever virus without any noticeable side effects.

Due to the characteristics of the drug Galidesivir (antiviral that has shown efficacy against coronavirus in in vitro tests) it is expected to have a high rate of efficacy as a treatment against COVID-19.

Currently, the company claims that they are in active dialogue with the Government in case Galidesivir could be useful in the fight against COVID-19.

But the company, so far, has not specified anything else about the possibility of having started in vitro or human trials, perhaps because BioCryst has not yet received the order from the Government to start the trials.

As a last point regarding BioCryst, I have to comment that I am currently invested in this company not because Galidesivir, but for the rest of the drugs that it currently develops.

Conclusion

Nowadays no company appears to be in a leading position in the search, as virtually all are in the early stages of testing, and no conclusive conclusion has yet been reached from these preliminary tests.

We still have to wait at least one to two months to see an effective antiviral treatment against COVID-19, and by then the worst of the pandemic is likely to be overcome in the US. Although once the worst peak will be over, it would take a few more months before the pandemic could be eradicated.

Despite the large amounts of $ at stake in this race, I would not recommend investing in these companies exclusively for the antiviral treatment, since today it is not entirely clear which companies will get the approval drug, and even if any will obtain it in the short term. In the event that you decide to invest in a company that is currently researching in find an antiviral treatment, you should analyze the other drugs in their pipeline to reduce the risk of failure in the search for the antiviral.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.