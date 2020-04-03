Marvell Technology: Investors Are Ignoring These Risks

My rating for this stock is neutral and investors are urged to avoid it for now.

The suspense over the U.S.-China trade deal, and in particular the Huawei issue is another spanner in the works.

Marvell Technology Group's intangible assets and goodwill are valued at $8.3 billion, and the company may be compelled to re-assess their value if the COVID-19 disruption prolongs.

People usually compare the computer to the head of the human being. I would say that hardware is the bone of the head, the skull. The semiconductor is the brain within the head. The software is the wisdom. And data is the knowledge. - Masayoshi Son

Marvell Technology's (MRVL) business is all about 5G, cloud solutions, AI, data centers for the automotive sector, enterprise solutions, and edgy acquisitions - and everything that's on paper makes investors feel bullish about the stock.

However, MRVL's business is fraught with many risks, some of which are in play after the COVID-19 disruption. Despite how risk signals look in The Lead-Lag Report, I think it makes sense for investors to avoid the stock for now. Why? Because of the following risks:

1. The COVID-19 Disruption

MRVL has informed SEC that its third-party manufacturers, contractors, customers, and distributors have been impacted by the closure of office and industrial activities, borders, logistics, and quarantines caused by the COVID-19 disruption. MRVL estimates that its business will be adversely impacted.

Though the company cannot estimate the magnitude of the problem as of now, it admits that the disruption has the potential to impact its business in the long run. No one can predict when the COVID-19 disruption will end and what damage it can do to global economies. The longer it goes on, the more harm it can inflict.

2. Goodwill & Intangible Assets

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

For the year ended Feb 2020, MRVL had $8.3 billion worth of goodwill and intangible assets in its books. As per accounting principles prevalent in the U.S., the company is required to review the value of such assets when the industry or economic trends turn significantly negative.

Per the company's SEC filings, the COVID-19 disruption is a significant negative. However, the intangibles haven't been reviewed yet. This is a risk factor investors must watch out for.

3. Current and Potential U.S.-China Trade War

The U.S.-China trade imbroglio has already damaged MRVL's business. The company experienced a drop in demand after the U.S. government ordered sanctions on Huawei. The company didn't need any new trouble to add to its woes - and that's when COVID-19 arrived.

After COVID-19 hit our shores, politicians of both countries blamed each other for originating the virus. President Trump already has gone on record saying the world is paying a big price because China hid information on the virus. If U.S.-China hostilities intensify in the post-COVID-19 era, the company will suffer.

Now here's the kicker - approximately 85% of MRVL's net revenues are from Asia, China being a big market. Chinese customers do not make long-term purchase commitments - they generate purchase orders that they are allowed to cancel or defer at short notice without penalty. If the trade war intensifies or is not sorted out, MRVL will experience cancellations. This is not a guesstimate, it is what the company has filed with the SEC.

4. Top-Heavy Revenue

36% of MRVL's net revenues in 2020 were from four of its large customers. Though the company has not disclosed customer demographics, it would be reasonable to assume that most of them are from Asia (because 85% of the company's net revenues are from Asia). MRVL also says that these sales are subject to wild fluctuations. Given the global disruption we are passing through, I estimate that the company may have to move mountains to maintain the same level of sales in the current year.

5. Underperformance

Image Source: MRVL's SEC Filing

In the last 5 years, MRVL has significantly underperformed as compared to the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (PHLX) and slightly underperformed as compared to the S&P 500 (SP500). This underperformance may not be a risk factor - but it does indicate there are better stocks to chase in the sector.

Summing Up

I am neutral on MRVL. Investment in the stock can be avoided because no one can predict how long the COVID-19 disruption will last and how much it will impact the company's profits. Excessive reliance on the Asian, and in particular the Chinese, markets can also negatively impact its revenues if the U.S.-China trade war is not resolved.

If the current disruption prolongs, the company will have no choice but to review its intangible assets and start writing them off at a faster pace.

The year 2020 is very dicey for MRVL. As of now, it is clear that its revenues will take a hit and its recovery depends on how quickly the COVID-19 situation and the U.S.-China trade war are resolved.

I would avoid investing in the stock now, and reassess its prospects after there is clarity on all the factors described above.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Subscribers warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.