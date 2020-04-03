Concho Resources: Quality Prevails In The Long Run

Valuations have come down, and quality has the tendency to prevail over time, certainly in a commodity industry.

The company has low-cost operations (although not the lowest within the industry) and has a very strong balance sheet.

Concho Resources (CXO) represents real quality in this environment. While the company's shares are down two-thirds from the 2018 high, they have been holding up well, maybe not as well as the major integrated players, yet far better than most of its shale peers. Due to the quality of the company, shares have not fallen as much as many other players, and they will tend to prevail and outperform in the long run.

Permian Basin Play

Concho is a pure play on the Permian with operations in the Delaware and Midland basin where it holds 550,000 net acres. The company touts discipline and capital efficient operations as long-term drivers for its success, and truth be told, its shares have done quite well despite the fact that it has seen real headwinds since the 2014 shale boom.

Remember that this was a $13 stock in 2007, shares broke the $100 mark in 2011, and they were essentially range bound between $75 and $150 until they broke that low end of the range late 2019. Shares started 2020 at $90, but now trade at levels half that number, and in the process outperforming most of its peers.

The Numbers

Halfway February, Concho reported its 2019 results. The company produced 337,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, a 10% increase on the year before as oil production rose by 8% to 215,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

In the fourth quarter, the company generated $1.25 billion in product revenues on which it reported an operating loss of $558 million. After backing out a large $450 million derivative loss, $133 million in losses related to asset dispositions and a $201 million goodwill impairment charge, operating earnings otherwise would have come in at $226 million. That number was more than sufficient to fund the quarterly interest bill of $45 million.

Based on the oil production for the fourth quarter, which is equivalent to nearly two-thirds of total production, and an even greater percentage of the value, that operating profit number is quite impressive. Oil production totaled nearly 20 million barrels in the fourth quarter, revealing that operating profits were equivalent to about $11 per share. With oil prices averaging in the mid-50s in the final quarter of 2019, the break-even costs of the company came in at around $45 per barrel.

The company is currently reporting D&A charges at a rate of $2.1 billion a year. That coincided with $2.0 billion in net investments in 2019, as that number includes $1.2 billion in asset sales as well. Not incorporating the asset sale, capital spending would have been much higher of course.

Operating with a $4.0 billion net debt load, the company has seen reasonable leverage ratios with adjusted EBITDAX totaling $853 million for the final quarter, or about $3.5 billion on an annualised rate. This translates into a leverage ratio just in excess of 1 times, making this a relatively modestly leveraged business, with break-even costs which describe an operator with low to medium costs.

An Update On The Plans

With a diluted share count of 198 million, the equity represented an $18 billion valuation in January, yet this valuation has been cut in half to $9 billion. Of course, the situation was completely different at the time as the company hiked the dividend by 60% to $0.80 per share at the start of the year. This results in a dividend of just around $160 million, and the company revealed its intention to have a $2.6-$2.8 billion capital spending budget as well.

Like the rest of the sector, the company made some adjustments to these plans as it cut the spending plan in a relatively modest fashion to $2.0 billion in March, as the cuts in capital spending are not as deep vs. competitors with Concho having a relatively strong balance sheet which allows it to be a bit more relaxed about this.

Nonetheless, capital allocation plans should not focus so much on production. These capital spending plans would still allow the company to buy back more than a fifth of its shares. Furthermore, a potential better alternative is buying out troubled peers, as the goal of value creation is not production for production growth per se yet profitable production and increasing production on a per share basis. Hence, size doesn't matter, yet realistically buying back shares or buying cheap assets from troubled peers might be a better allocation of capital than simply spending the money on "regular" things like the majority of the industry is doing.

Still Quality, Still Not Very Cheap

Contrary to some other quality names (thinking of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) here), Concho has a somewhat differentiated profile with less leverage yet slightly higher cost of production as well. Hence, shares are not as cheap as some other peers, as the financial stress on the company is not as big as well, thanks to a more modest leverage ratio.

This is a real strength if used properly during these challenging times as it allows the company to ride out the storm better. In a real adverse case, it will not have to incur dilution while others suffer from extreme dilution or perhaps bankruptcy. This strength provides opportunities in terms of share buybacks or asset purchases on the cheap.

The modest leverage (given that most debt is due past 2025) and the fact that the company has access to a large credit facility provide a real point of strength. Hence, shares offer a more balanced risk-reward compared to pure shale players, yet do not provide the same diversification as integrated players which generally have lower-cost operations and other activities as well. Nonetheless, quality has the tendency to outperform even during unforeseen conditions as witnessed today.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.