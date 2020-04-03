This May Be The Best Time To Buy Philip Morris Stock

The spread between Philip Morris' dividend yield and the 10 Year Treasury Rate is higher than ever, and this should set a floor under the stock.

Although Philip Morris is one of the best businesses in the consumer staples sector, its shares are significantly undervalued.

Thanks to its incredible competitive advantage, Philip Morris is the best company to choose to take advantage of this trend.

Analysis of IQOS users indicates that the industry could be close to a turning point and that the shipment volume decline is coming to an end.

After peaking in mid-2017, Philip Morris' share price (PM) fell along with all the other stocks in the industry. This decline is mainly due to investors' concerns about the negative trend afflicting the sector.

Source: Author's graph based on the company's financial statements

Although the company has managed to keep its revenues stable by increasing prices, the shipment volume continues to decline. However, several reasons lead me to assume that the industry is close to a turning point and that the shipment volume decline is coming to an end.

In this article, I will explain why Philip Morris is probably the best stock to buy to take advantage of this trend, and we will also analyze the catalysts that could make the stock grow again.

The next-generation products turnaround

Source: 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

IQOS users have almost doubled in the last year, and the growth is impressive. In 2019, IQOS became the first heat-not-burn product to be authorized for sale in the United States, and it is now available in 52 markets worldwide. HTU shipment volume reached almost 60 billion in 2019, and the company is confident that it will reach its 100 billion target by 2021.

However, the most interesting data for this analysis is not how much users are growing, but rather who they are.

Over the past few months, I've noticed something quite intriguing. Some of my colleagues who had never smoked before started smoking IQOS or the electronic cigarette, and others who quit smoking years ago started again with the same products.

For this reason, I began to wonder whether reduced-risk products are devices designed to help people to reduce the damage caused by smoking, or rather a way to attract new customers (i.e., those who had never smoked before or those who had quit smoking).

I searched online to see if there was any statistical analysis, and I found a study conducted in Italy that confirmed my intuition.

According to Xiaoqui Liu and other researchers at the 'Mario Negri' Institute in Milan, 45% of those who had already tried IQOS and 50% of those who expressed their intention to try it in the future, were never-smokers.

The researchers wrote that "Among Italian adults who expressed their intention to try IQOS, the number of non-smokers even exceeds that of current smokers. Therefore, these findings suggest that IQOS may create new nicotine-addicted generations."

Although this statistic is alarming from an ethical point of view, from an economic one, it could indicate that the company is close to a turning point. The new generations of "nicotine-addicted" could represent the catalyst that will stop the shipment volume decline.

Philip Morris economic moat

Heated tobacco products like IQOS feel and taste much more like regular cigarettes than e-cig devices, and this could lead to higher consumer adoption. Philip Morris is investing heavily in IQOS, and this first-mover advantage places the company in a leading position in the category.

Source: 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

While IQOS is currently available for sale in 52 markets, British American Tobacco (BTI) (GLO) is only available in 17 countries.

For regular cigarettes, customers had no reason to buy the same product over and over again, apart from brand loyalty. On the other hand, there is a real switching cost in the heated tobacco products category.

Source: IQOS website

IQOS consists of a charger and a holder that heats tobacco unit to a temperature up to 350° and also monitors the tobacco temperature to ensure a consistent taste experience and to avoid burning the tobacco.

As you can see in the picture below, the IQOS price is between €49 and €99. Therefore, once the smoker has bought the kit, it is improbable that he will change it after incurring such an expense, and the company has ensured a continuous stream of cash flow. Thanks to its first-mover advantage and the device switching-cost, Philip Morris has a solid competitive advantage in the industry. For this reason, it is the best company to choose to take advantage of the next-generation products trend.

Source: Author's picture based on price from IQOS website

A high-quality business on sale

The charts below show that, although Philip Morris is one of the best businesses in the consumer staples sector, its shares are significantly undervalued.

Source: Author's chart based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data

Source: Author's chart based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data

Source: Author's chart based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data

Its dividend yield of 6.4% ranks in the 95th percentile for the sector and is well above the 2% sector average. The same goes for its unlevered free cash flow yield of 6.9% that ranks in the 81st percentile for the sector, and that is higher than the 4.4% sector average. Also, both its earnings yield and its free cash flow yield are above the 70th percentile.

As regards profitability, all the ratios analyzed are in the highest decile of the consumer staples sector. At the same time, the company is in a solid financial position, as all indicators considered are above the sector average.

It is not often that one of the best companies in the sector is priced as one of the worst, so we shouldn't miss this opportunity.

A high dividend yield in a low interest rate environment

Data by YCharts

When the share price peaked in June 2017, its dividend yield was only 4% while the 10 Year Treasury rate was 2.3%, and the market expected it to continue to rise because of the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. At that time, the spread between PM dividend yield and the 10 Year Treasury rate was at a multi-year low. For this reason, the share price had no alternative but to decrease.

Today the circumstances are completely different. The 10 Year Treasury rate sits at an all-time low of 0.61% while the company's dividend yield hits an all-time high at 6.4%. The spread is higher than ever, and this should set a floor under the stock since Philip Morris is one of the best options for income investors in search of yield.

Furthermore, the Fed's policy is now more dovish than ever due to the coronavirus outbreak, and while many companies will be forced to cut the dividend for liquidity reasons, Philip Morris' dividend remains stable thanks to the constant stream of cash.

Conclusion

Next-generation products may represent a turnaround for the industry, and Philip Morris is the best company to take advantage of this trend thanks to its incredible competitive advantage. Furthermore, its low valuation and its high dividend yield should set a floor under the stock, which could start growing again soon.

For these reasons, I think that this is the best time to be bullish on Philip Morris.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.