Chewy: Strong Momentum, But Perhaps Not Enough

Valuations are too rich despite the modest sales multiple and strong growth, as expectations of investors might have risen too much.

The company is seen as a "play" on the Coronavirus as this crisis could accelerate its already-solid growth trajectory.

Late December I concluded that no more animal spirits were seen at Chewy (CHWY). Shares traded at $25 and change and given the major and dramatic current events, shares are one of the few winners since that period in time, with shares trading about 40% higher from levels seen at the time, for obvious and sad reasons, of course.

Nonetheless, the current developments are noteworthy as shares have seen a big uplift from the Coronavirus, as the question is what the impact of this crisis is on the sales, earnings and the longevity of the boost to the business.

To get a glimpse of the anticipated impact, let's first look at the thesis on the company and then see to which extent the company is really profiting from current events, and what the implications are on the business and expectations.

The Business, The Thesis

I have been upbeat on Chewy as a company as I am truly impressed with the space and integrity with which it has become a household name in the e-commerce of animal products. The company has become a trusted and convenient online destination as a result of a focus on quality products, fair pricing and very high Net Promotor Scores. Another key driver behind the success is the autoship reordering program.

Founded in 2011, sales came in at $2 million in the first year, to grow to $3.5 billion in 2018, and while this sales number and run-up is quite impressive, note that the target market is huge. This comes as animal food, supplies, medication is a near $100 billion market.

Following the IPO at $22 this past summer, shares rose to $35 on their opening day, boosting the valuation to about $14 billion. Given the $3.5 billion sales number reported in 2018, the 4 times sales multiple looked reasonable compared to other internet and e-commerce platforms, certainly as revenue growth still came in at a very respectable 67% in the final quarter of the year. On that formidable revenue base, the company was posting some losses, $268 million in 2018 to be more precise.

The company continues to report solid growth. First quarter sales in 2019 grew 45%, second quarter sales were up 43%, and third quarter sales were up 40% year-over-year. I noted that while the company was on track to post sales of around $5 billion (at least on an annualised rate), the company is still posting quite some losses. In the third quarter, the company reported an EBITDA loss of $30 million. Including $8 million in depreciation expenses and $39 million in stock-based compensation, realistic losses still trend at $300 million a year.

I noted in December that shares were trading at just 2 times sales, which looked like a low multiple given the brand name, growth rates, yet I mostly was concerned about the margin potential of the business over time. I noted that a $10 billion sales number by 2025 might result in operating margins of 10% which would be an astonishing performance.

If all went well, this might result in $800 million in net earnings, which might justify a $15-$20 billion valuation five years from now, yet that requires spotless execution. The issue is that with a current valuation at $10 billion (at $25 in December), at best valuations could double if I looked at my scenarios, while there is plenty of room for downside scenarios as well. These observations were the key reasons why I was cautious on the shares in December.

The Fourth Quarter Numbers

At the start of April, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Chewy reported its fourth quarter results, which ended on February 2, and thus does not yet include the impact of the coronavirus.

The company grew fourth quarter sales by 35% to $1.35 billion, as revenues for the year were up 40% to $4.85 billion. The fourth quarter is seasonally stronger and the company is making somewhat of a progress on the bottom line. Adjusted EBITDA losses for 2019 came in at $81 million, much less than the $229 million reported in 2018. At the same time, stock-based compensation rose from $14 million to $136 million and if we add these back as well as D&A expenses, realistic losses totaled a quarter of a billion.

The fourth quarter did not bring much avail as the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6 million. Including $8 million in depreciation expenses and $46 million in stock-based compensation, realistic losses totaled $60 million, similar to the annualised run rate of around a quarter of a billion.

In terms of the valuation, the company ended the year and quarter with $212 million in cash and does not operate with debt on its balance sheet. The current diluted share count of 401 million shares which trade around $35, has pushed up the valuation to $14 billion again, with the enterprise value largely similar given the modest net cash position. Based on the reported sales for last year, sales multiples have increased to 2.8 times yet of real interest of course is the outlook.

Since late February, Chewy has seen an acceleration of sales growth thanks to social distancing and perhaps some hoarding as well. Based on those developments, the company sees first quarter sales at $1.50-$1.52 billion, representing 35-37% year-over-year growth which at the lower end is the same growth rate as reported in the fourth quarter. Either this suggests that the hoarding and extra online sales growth is rather modest, or that the "organic" pace of growth is less impressive than it has been in recent times.

What Now?

Expecting 30% sales growth this year, note that this is my estimate and not an official guidance by the company, Chewy could grow sales to $6.3 billion this year. If that is realistic, the $10 billion revenue number is still very much attainable for 2025. The issue is that of continued losses, as realistic losses in the fourth quarter still came in at $60 million, equivalent to about 2% of sales, while the business needs to become solidly profitable to justify this valuation, as low single-digit operating margins are not enough to justify the valuation.

For now, the business and its shares largely are seen as a "play" on the coronavirus, and this might have pushed the valuation up a lot, perhaps too much. If we look at the actual numbers and comments, the actual "benefit" is somewhat modest, at least if we look at the first quarter guidance.

If Chewy could miraculously generate 10% margins on $10 billion in sales by 2025, which is a very ambitious target, the company could earn $800 million. So if the company could deliver on this, which notably on the margin front is highly unlikely, or perhaps too ambitious, shares already trade at a market multiple based on those expected achievements in 2025!

With shares up 40% since December, to an important extent driven by the coronavirus effect, while the market is down a lot, I would be very cautious. While I understand the reasoning behind the move in the share price, I consider shares to be more than fully valued based on the realistic range of outcomes seen in the coming years, even though I like the business and service a great deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.