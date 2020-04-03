Zoom Video: Zooming Too Far

As the market has collapsed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has soared. The company benefits from the virtual economy and reportedly has seen mobile active users up over 150% in March. The problem here is that the stock is priced for a virtual only world where users never return to normal trends.

The S&P 500 has collapsed this year, but a virtual portfolio of tech stocks has held up solid. Zoom Video, DocuSign (DOCU), Teladoc Health (TDOC) and Slack Technologies (WORK) have all generated stock gains due to higher demand for working at home or virtual telemedicine.





These companies were already riding trends for working virtually and having scalable operations. The stock were generally pricey heading into the shift to enterprises having major portions of their workforce conducting business from home.

Both Zoom and Teladoc Health saw stock gains of nearly 100% YTD before the recent pullbacks. In the case of Zoom, the market cap approached $50 billion with a diluted share count of 297 million shares for the quarter ending in April.

The other stocks only have market caps in the $10 billion to $15 billon range. Zoom remains the only stock with a sky high valuation for their prospects considering all four companies have revenue expectations in a range around $1 billion.

Lack Of Visibility

The biggest question is whether all of the new users are contributing to the long-term revenue story. The CEO actually went on CNBC suggesting the daily users spiked to 200 million users in March, up from only 10 million back in December.

On the FQ4 earnings call, CFO Kelly Steckelberg confirmed the usage surge was due to a jump in free users and no indication of a strategic business shift into paying customers:

In terms of our results in Slide 4, Q4, we did not see any impact directly related to coronavirus and as a reminder we have definitely seen an up tick in usage. But a lot of that is on the free side. So it's very early to tell whether or not that's going to convert long-term into paying customers.

Unfortunately, the CEO was on CNBC due to concerns of privacy issues. The problems are so bad that both SpaceX and NASA recently restricted employees from using the video communications service. Apparently, Zoom wasn't ready for prime time.

The lack of revenue visibility with most of the user growth either from free school kids or corporations likely to revert back to traditional meetings once the virus outbreak is over makes the stock impossible to buy up here. Even with some coronavirus benefit by March 4, Zoom only guided to FY21 revenues of $910 million.

Yes, the company recently worth nearly $50 billion only has consensus estimates for the current year ending in January of $921 million in sales. With the stock price down at $122 now, Zoom trades at over 40x sales estimates. The video communications company could generate $1.5 billion in FY22 sales (20% above estimates) and the stock is still worth nearly 25x those sales estimates.

Source: SA earnings estimates

Zoom does have a very appealing business model. The company is generating strong cash flows while producing the massive revenue growth.

For the recently completed FY20, the unified communications specialist generated $152 million in operating cash flows and a very impressive $114 million in free cash flows. Very few tech growth stories reach this level of cash flows before reaching the $1 billion sales milestone.

With the privacy issues, maybe Zoom was underspending on R&D having only spent $67 million last year. The amount is slightly over 10% of revenues, but the percentage of the market valuation is rather absurd. The company clearly underspent on development of privacy and security features considering these features are drives business expansion and potentially avoids the current list of intrusions and vulnerabilities.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zoom Video is absurdly priced considering the low likelihood of converting all these free users into paying customers. Even with surging revenue, the stock still trades at 25x FY22 sales estimates. The stock remains too hot to touch.

