Natural Gas Continues To Sit On The Edge

I remember when natural gas began trading on the NYMEX futures exchange back in 1990. At that time, I was one of the senior traders on the desk at the Phibro division of Salomon Inc. The highly profitable commodity trading division of the company was under the command of Andrew J. Hall, a trader who learned the oil business at British Petroleum and took over for Thomas O’Malley. Hall began his career at the company less than a decade after the trader who founded the oil business, the late Marc Rich, departed to start his own firm, which today is Glencore.

Natural gas had everything that Andy Hall loved in a market. The commodity is highly liquid, and the price often swings wildly. Since 1990, natural gas has traded as low as $1.02 and as high as $15.65 per MMBtu. Trading natural gas can be like riding a psychotic horse through a burning barn when it gets going. The energy commodity has experienced price explosions and implosions over the years. In early 2018, the price traded to a low of $2.53 per MMBtu. Ten months later, the price reached a peak of $4.929 at the start of the peak season for demand during the winter months. One year later, in November 2019, the price struggled to reach a high of $2.905, since then it has been all downhill for the price of the energy commodity. At the end of last week, the price was once again knocking on the door at a quarter-of-a-century low.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) magnify the price action in the already volatile natural gas arena.

Another price failure pushes natural gas futures towards the recent low

As the April natural gas futures contract was rolling to May at the end of March, the price traded to a low of $1.519 per MMBtu, the lowest level since way back in 1995, twenty-five years ago. During the roll, the price bounced back to the $1.731 per MMBtu level on the final day of March.

The weekly chart shows that the price ran out of upside steam at over the $1.70 level last week, as it had on each rally since November 2019. Last week, natural gas fell to a low of $1.521 on April 2. While the low was only two ticks or $0.002 above the most recent low, it was a new low on the May futures contract. Contango is a condition where deferred futures prices are higher than nearby futures. Contango is a sign of equilibrium or oversupply when it comes to a market’s fundamentals. The glut of natural gas caused the April-May spread to trade in contango. The bearish trend ate that contango like a tasty snack last week.

The weekly pictorial displays a market that is in oversold territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, dropped from over 1.51 million contracts in January to below 1.258 million contracts at the end of last week. While falling price and declining open interest is not typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market, seasonality plays a role as the natural gas market is moving from the peak to the off-peak season for demand.

At the same time, weekly historical volatility remained at an elevated level at the end of last week at above 51%, as the metric reflects side price ranges on a percentage basis.

A stubborn withdrawal season in natural gas

The beginning of April is the time of the year when withdrawals from storage in the natural gas market shift to injections. In 2019, natural gas stocks began rising in late March, but this year the withdrawals continued on the final reporting day of last month.

The chart shows that the EIA reported a withdrawal of 19 billion cubic feet of natural gas from storage for the week ending on March 27 last Thursday. Stocks were 76.8% above last week’s level and 17.2% above the five-year average. Inventories fell below the two trillion cubic feet level for the first time this year at the end of March, reaching 1.986 tcf. If injections begin for the week ending April 3, there will be 879 bcf more natural gas in storage at the start of the 2020 injection season than last year at this time.

The withdrawal season may be stubborn as it has yet to end, but a glut of gas is sitting in storage this year.

Seasonality may not make a difference in the spring of 2020

Natural gas tends to reach a low for the year sometime between February and April. In 2018, the low was in February at $2.53, the previous year, it was at $2.522 per MMBtu in February. In March 2016, the bottom for the year was at the $1.611 level.

2020 is anything but a typical year in markets or the world. As the global pandemic continues to infect people around the globe and claim lives, a deflationary spiral in markets across all asset classes descended on markets. As we enter the spring season in the US, almost 90% of the people are under orders to stay at home, non-essential businesses have shut, and unemployment benefits over the past two weeks of March were at an astounding ten million. The demand for all energy from crude oil to natural gas and ethanol to other fuels has fallen off the side of a bearish cliff. A continuation of the bearish trends could mean that natural gas is heading for a test below the $1.50 level. In 1995, the price dropped to a low of $1.335 in July and $1.25 in January. In January 1992, the price reached its record low at $1.02. Over recent sessions, the price of ethanol fell to a new record on the downside.

Production cost becomes irrelevant this year

During ordinary times, when the price of a commodity falls below the cost of production, output declines, demand increases, and inventories begin to decline, leading to price bottoms. This year is anything but a typical period in markets. Production is likely to fall dramatically in natural gas for two reasons, the first being the price of the energy commodity. At the same time, many of the debt-laden producers of the commodity are facing bankruptcy. Meanwhile, as many non-essential businesses are not operating, and could stay that way for months, the demand side of the fundamental equation has shrunk. Therefore, production costs could be secondary in the current environment.

Catching moves with UGAZ and DGAZ

Natural gas will eventually find a bottom, but technical factors and fundamental supply and demand analysis could prove useless in the current unprecedented environment. One factor to remember is that the price of natural gas is a wild bucking bronco, and at some point, the lower output will eat away at inventories and cause a price explosion, as we witnessed in late 2018.

In physics, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. In markets, stretching supply and demand fundamentals leads to periods of wild price volatility. The price history of natural gas tells us that at just over the $1.50 per MMBtu level at the end of last week, there is a lot more upside than downside potential over the coming months.

The most direct route for a risk position in natural gas is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. However, the contango makes a long position expensive in the current environment.

As the forward spread highlights, the price for delivery during the peak season next January was almost $1.20 per MMBtu or 76.5% higher than the price for nearby delivery in May on April 2. When it comes to catching a move in the natural gas market, timing is everything.

For those looking to take a risk in natural gas without venturing into the futures arena, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) provide an alternative. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

UGAZ has net assets of $456.06 million, trades an average of 4.18 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio.

The fund summary for DGAZ states:

DGAZ has net assets of $155.04 million, trades an average of 617,358 shares each day, and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio.

The price of nearby May natural gas futures fell from $2.044 on March 11 to a low of $1.521 per MMBtu on April 2, a decline of 25.6%.

Over the same period, DGAZ rose from $193.45 to $425.20 per share or 120%, well over triple the move in natural gas on a percentage basis.

UGAZ and DGAZ are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in the natural gas market as their leverage comes at a price, which is time decay.

Andy Hall would be buying natural gas at these levels with tight stops, looking to get back in at a lower level each time the market picks his pocket. Natural gas may be sitting on the edge of a bearish cliff that could take it to even lower levels in the current environment. Still, production is going to slow down to a level where inventories will decline, and the energy commodity will find a bottom.

