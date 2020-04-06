Square: It Was Expensive Before COVID-19, Now It's Even More Expensive

Avoid this overvalued stock that trades for more than 200 times 'clean' free cash flow and 46 times for EBITDA.

Square was already overpriced before COVID-19, but now it's even more overvalued.

Investment Thesis

Square (SQ) is overvalued because its growth rate is consistently decelerating, with unimpressive EBITDA potential.

Furthermore, given COVID-19, and its devastating impact on the economy and global recession, the number of customer transactions will be even more significantly impacted.

I do not believe that its valuation offers investors the necessary margin of safety, even at this price. Avoid this investment, here's why:

Brief Recap of My Position

I've been bearish this stock for a considerable amount of time:

Without picking the top, but simply picking my initial coverage here's the performance:

(source)

What Does The Future Hold For Square?

Objectively, I have absolutely no doubts that Square will continue to prosper.

In fact, not only do I very much respect and admire CEO Jack Dorsey and his team, but I believe its two platforms both solve friction points for customers and both platforms are highly sticky. Find me inconsistent?

You should not. My thesis is contingent on its valuation versus both its growth rate and its unimpressive profitability profile.

Specifically, we can see that its growth rate is consistently declining: (Source): Author's Work, Unquestionable Slowdown, Avoid This. ***excluding Caviar (divested business)

This was Square's total revenue growth rate before COVID-19 forced Square to pull its 2020 guidance.

Accordingly, we know now that its growth rate will be substantially below the 30% growth rates previously guided when compared with 2019 (shown above).

Dissecting Square's Two Businesses

For clarity, below are Square's two segments:

(Source): Investor Presentation

As it stood at the end of Q4 2019 its Cash App accounted for 27% of total gross profit, up from 25% for 2019 (shown above).

Meaning that the pace at which Square's Cash App is growing, Cash App is rapidly becoming a larger portion of Square's total gross profits.

Indeed, Square notes in its update that Cash App's gross profit had grown 118% year over year in January and February 2020:

Source: author's calculations, press statements

Note that Square states, that COVID-19 only started impacting its business starting in March 2020.

Consequently, even before COVID-19 having any significant impact on its transaction, Square's crown jewel was already reverting back to the pace we witnessed in Q3 2019. Furthermore, the figures above are year-over-year, so this removes any impact from seasonality.

Again, Square's biggest segment, its Seller Ecosystem segment has been decelerating for some time:

Source: author's calculations

Note, I'm not arguing that Square's Seller Ecosystem was rapidly decelerating, simply noting that it was trending down from the highs of 2017-2018.

Valuation - Affords Investors no Margin of Safety

Square's market cap at $23 billion simply leaves investors with too little upside and too much downside for three reasons:

1) As discussed above, Square's consolidated revenue growth rate continues to steadily decline. Even though its Cash App is growing at a very strong clip of triple digits, this is going to meaningfully contract as a result of the global recession.

2) Square's Seller Ecosystem accounts for approximately 75% of Square's gross profits. Consequently, even if Square's Cash App posts strong growth, its performance will be out shadowed many times over by the performance of Square's Seller Ecosystem.

3) We have absolutely no tangible evidence of Square's actual ability to turn a clean profit once we account for its heavy stock-based compensation. Here are the maths: Square's free cash flow in 2019 was $400 million. Of that, its stock-based compensation reached $300 million in 2019, meaning that actual 'clean' free cash flow was approximately $100 million.

Paying approximately $23 billion market cap for Square's $100 million of clean free cash flow implies that the stock trades for 230 times free cash flow. Going into a global recession that is no way aligned with a rewarding investment opportunity.

4) Even if we disregard Square's actual ability to generate free cash flow, under the premise that Square is not intent on maximizing free cash flow at this point in its operations. Even solely focusing wholeheartedly on its adjusted EBITDA figures for 2020, that we know Square has stated it will now miss.

Square was expecting its 2020 adjusted EBITDA to reach the midpoint of $510 million. Even with this 'hypothetical' adjusted EBITDA figure, Square was still being priced at 46 times forward figures.

The Bottom Line

Even before COVID-19 and the global recession, Square was already showing signs of slowing down its revenue growth.

Even before this devastating impact on our global economy, Square was trading for 46 times forward EBITDA figures.

Now, with the economy abruptly closing its doors at numerous, if before it was expensively priced, it is now even more expensively priced as Square cleanly notes that it will miss its 2020 guidance. Avoid this stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.