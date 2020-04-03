Assessing Whether Pitney Bowes Can Continue Paying Its Dividend

We see that the firm has bought itself time. Will it be enough?

Pitney Bowes (PBI) is a global tech company with a hundred-year history. The firm operates in three segments, Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions from which it provides commerce goods and services both in the US and international markets.

We wrote about Pitney Bowes last September when shares were trading at just under $4.60 a share. We eluded to the low price to earnings ratio at the time but stated that the technical charts, as well as the firm's substantial debt-load, would refrain us from getting long at this juncture.

Fast forward 6 months, and unfortunately, the share price has dropped to $1.86 as I write. Obviously, the stalemate which has come out of the coronavirus pandemic has a lot to do with the collapse in the share price, but we are still talking about a 60% contraction here.

The firm cut its dividend back in February of last year. The cut was a 73% decrease from $0.1875 per share to $0.05 per share. Many times, a dividend cut can help in actually forming a solid bottom in the respective company as the market sees clearly that the firm wants to confront its problems. This though as mentioned has not happened here.

Despite the dividend cut last year, the steep drop-off in the share price means that Pitney Bowes' dividend is still yielding close to 11%. Many shareholders most likely remained long after that dividend cut due to how Pitney Bowes has bounced back in the past. As we can see in the long-term chart below, shares are now trading at 1,990 levels which gives a sense of how oversold shares are at present.

Now that we have 2019 numbers, let's have a look to see how the key metrics which make up the dividend have been trending. The strength of the dividend many times can give a strong insight into whether the firm can pull through a potential cash-crisis or not.

The cash flow statement, for example, at first glance looked strong in 2019. Operating cash flow of $252 million and investing cash flow of $490 million were able to cover financing costs of $687 million. Free cash flow of $115 million was easily able to cover the dividend of $35 million. Heck, even a substantial amount of debt was paid off and $105 million of stock was bought back. What financed all of this though considering the firm reported $40 million in income from continuing operations.

The balance sheet shows that the company got significantly smaller in 2019 with respect to its assets. Total assets decreased by $472 million in 2019 which obviously aided in bringing down the float and the debt-load. Reducing the debt has been a top priority for the firm over the past few years. In fact, long-term debt has been reduced by more than $800 million since 2017, but this has taken a real toll on the firm's assets in recent times.

CFO, Stanley Sutula on the recent earnings call that all debt maturities have been eliminated until 2021. This will obviously buy the firm time with respect to the dividend.

On the earnings statement, we see that gross margins contracted to 40% (from 46.3%) last year which really put pressure on EBIT. Therefore, from a profitability standpoint, there have been no signs on the earnings statement (up to now) that the transformation Pitney Bowes is undergoing is bearing any fruit.

Ultimately, Pitney Bowes will have to stand on its own two feet in order for the market to be convinced of a solid turnaround here. CEO, Marc Lautenbach talked up the firm's top-line growth on a constant currency basis on the recent Q4 earnings call. This is what he will hope will continue as capex will now be more focused on the areas where Lautenbach sees the most potential.

To sum up, the situation with respect to Pitney Bowes cash flow is the following. In recent times, the firm has been busy exiting markets such as its SendTech operations in multiple countries in Europe along with the sales of the global production mail business along with its software business last fall. These sales have shored up the ship for the time being from a cash standpoint which has bought the firm time from an operations perspective as well as the dividend. Now, the company needs to show what it can do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.