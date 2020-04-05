A New Reality- All Lives Matter- China Could Face Global Condemnation

Confrontations between people and countries are nothing new. Wars between nations, fights, and disagreements between people have been around as long as the world. Technology has given people and leaders a platform from which to offer their opinions and challenge those who disagree. Civility has reached a new low over the past years, while wars continue to rage around the globe.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo decided to call his suggestion to shelter in place or lockdown a “pause,” saying that words matter. The outbreak of Coronavirus has created the most significant threat to the health and wellbeing of people across the globe since the 1918 Spanish flu that claimed fifty to one-hundred million lives. At that time, the global population stood at around 1.9 billion. Today, there are over 7.6 billion people on our planet. Ironically, the advances in technology that have increased the specter of divisions between people and countries on a real-time basis should cause the effects of the current pandemic to be far less than the event in 1918. The legacy of COVID-19 should be a realization that all lives matter. The world will look to place blame in the aftermath of the current crisis. The fingers will likely point to the nation that was ground zero for the outbreak. China’s record has not been good when it comes to human rights. The Tiananmen Square massacre was one example of how the Chinese government deals with dissent. Human rights groups around the world have been citing China with violations for years.

I found myself in Beijing just one short month after the massacre. I walked across Tiananmen Square and saw the bullet holes in the cement first-hand. My Chinese hosts towed the government line that the protesters were dealt with peacefully and the idea of a massacre was fiction and propaganda from the United States.

I hope that the legacy of Coronavirus is a realization that words matter, but more importantly, that all lives matter. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has a lot of explaining to do after the dust settles. COVID-19 is taking lives and making people sick all over the world. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (FXI) holds shares in some of China’s leading companies.

Coronavirus does not discriminate

COVID-19 is devastating. It is a reminder of just how precious life is and that taking the essential things for granted is a mistake. Coronavirus does not care about borders between countries, nor does it pay any attention to political ideologies that divide nations and people. The virus does not discriminate based on race, religion, sexual orientation, wealth or poverty, or any of the factors that divide us as human beings.

The global pandemic comes from a microscopic virus that is invisible to the human eye. COVID-19 is an enemy of humanity. Throughout history, few things have rallied the troops or brought people together like a common enemy. The world has a chance to lower the level of divisiveness in the current environment and its aftermath. Coronavirus reminds us that we are all in the same boat as human beings.

Anger at China is on the horizon

Blame is a powerful emotion. It appears that Coronavirus first appeared in China in late 2019. Many scientists believe that the root of the illness was the “wet markets” in China, where various forms of animal protein were available for human consumption.

In 2019, an outbreak of African Swine Fever killed millions of pigs in the world’s most populous nation. China is the leading consumer of pork. The shortage could have increased the consumption of animals that are not standard fare in the west. The virus may have come from ingesting a bat or another animal found in zoos in other parts of the world. At the same time, the center of China’s biological warfare complex is in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the illness.

As the death toll and number of infections continue to rise, so will anger. China was not forthcoming with the outbreak at the beginning, hoping it would go away. The miscalculation that led to the spread across the globe has led to a massive human and economic toll.

A crossroads for the world economy and more

Entire countries in Europe have shut down. Cities in the United States face a health crisis without enough supplies or healthcare professionals to care for people the virus has infected. Social distancing has caused businesses to shut their doors, and people to remain in the confines of their homes.

When it comes to markets, the global economy has ground to a halt. The bull market in the stock market that was born in 2009 was a casualty of the virus as it died in February 2020. For many companies, revenue stopped, but expenses remain. For individuals, paychecks disappeared, but the cost of living has not. A deflationary spiral caused demand destruction sending commodity prices to the lowest prices in years. Unemployment is rising, and economies are contracting as the world arrives at a crossroads.

Each crisis has a legacy

In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, governments introduced new regulations that addressed the root causes. The 1987 stock market crash led to circuit breakers in the stock market. The 2020 Coronavirus crisis will leave a legacy of economic rubble in its wake. Unprecedented levels of central bank liquidity will weigh on the value of all fiat currencies. Fiscal stimulus will increase the levels of the national debt. The bill for Coronavirus will be enormous, and taxes are likely to rise dramatically when economies get back on their feet. As of the end of March 2020, the goal is the survive the crisis. In the months and years ahead, the bills will come due.

When it comes to our daily lives, germaphobia will become the norm rather than the exception. Social distancing may not be government-mandated, but people will look to protect themselves as habits for the future are likely to become innate behavior. Embracing technology to avoid interaction is a trend that began long before the virus, but COVID-19 will propel it to another level. The virus was an accelerant for the decline of retail shopping. Some businesses are likely to disappear, while others flourish as a legacy of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the most significant legacy could be if it creates a slight shift in human nature, where divisiveness declines, and mutual respect rises. All lives matter. Nations that lead the world when it comes to human rights and policies that favor a caring approach to all people should thrive. The United States and Europe must correct the shortcomings revealed by the crisis. Depending on China for drugs, medical supplies, and other essentials should end. The US learned from the energy crisis in the 1970s and became the world’s leading oil and gas producer establishing independence from Middle Eastern petroleum. A massive program to produce the essential needs for the future should drive the production of many products back within US and EU borders. The experience with COVID-19 has taught the United States and Europe they cannot depend on China for valid information and supplies.

Chinese stocks could suffer

As the toll from the virus mounts, and it will before science finds the answer, the anger at China will become palpable. The protectionist measures from the trade war between the US and China in 2018 and 2019 could give way to a period where large parts of the world shun China as punishment for their behavior that exacerbated the crisis.

China has spent decades making investments around the globe. Nations could cut off access to raw materials and interests in companies outside Chinese borders. At the same time, those businesses making products in China could bring manufacturing back home despite higher labor costs. Quality and secure supplies may finally become more important than price.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (FXI) holds shares in some of China’s top companies, including:

FXI has net assets of $4.4 billion, trades an average of over 38.8 million shares each day, and charges a 0.74% expense ratio. The Chinese government likely supported the prices of many of its top companies during the Coronavirus outbreak and in its aftermath. It is always a challenge to uncover what is going on in the Asian nation that still refuses to accept responsibility for Tiananmen Square. Protest in Hong Kong will likely increase after the health crisis ends. China has a choice to make in the aftermath of the Coronavirus. So does the rest of the world. A kinder and gentler world is maybe Pollyannaish, but optimism is one approach to get through the current environment. I am hopeful that we emerge from COVID-19 with a new reality where all lives matter. China has a lot of explaining to do over the coming months.

