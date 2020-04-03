Ryanair: When Hedges Are Not Hedges Anymore

Ryanair (RYAAY) is a high-quality company. It's the lowest cost European airline, a clear leader that's likely to both survive the coronavirus epidemic and return to its former glory once the skies are again open. Hence, it's always a candidate to check and possibly invest in during these troubled times.

In this renewed research into Ryanair, however, I've uncovered a novel effect. Something I never had to consider before, but which can now be relevant. It's a very curious effect, so it prompted me to write this article. Let's see what we have here.

The Biggest Cost, With Significant Hedges

To start, jet fuel is typically an airline's biggest cost. It's no different with Ryanair. For instance, fuel costs represented 36% and 35% of Ryanair's operating expenses in FY2019 and FY2018. That's €1.9 billion (FY2018) and €2.43 billion (FY2019), respectively.

Now, since Ryanair doesn't want to be exposed to significant swings on the price of jet fuel, it embarks into an extensive hedging strategy. This is described as follows in its FY2019 Annual Report:

Fuel costs constitute a substantial portion of Ryanair's operating expenses (approximately 36% and 35% of such expenses in fiscal years 2019 and 2018, respectively, after taking into account Ryanair's fuel hedging activities). Ryanair engages in fuel price hedging transactions from time to time, pursuant to which Ryanair and a counterparty agree to exchange payments equal to the difference between a fixed price for a given quantity of jet fuel and the market price for such quantity of jet fuel at a given date in the future, with Ryanair receiving the amount of any excess of such market price over such fixed price and paying to the counterparty the amount of any deficit of such fixed price under such market price.

Recently, with its Q3 FY2020 report, Ryanair disclosed being hedged for its fuel requirements as follows:

Thus, we can see that Ryanair hedges its exposure to fuel price swings in a very intense way, covering nearly all its future fuel requirements (90%).

In Normal Days

So, what typically happens when Ryanair is operating normally? Or, even better, what happens when a theoretically perfect hedging strategy is being applied to an airline operating normally?

What you would do, if you were the perfect airline, would be to -- each time you sold a ticket -- you'd hedge the fuel necessary to provide that passenger his flight. So, to a large extent, you'd have fixed the margin on that ticket you sold. After all:

With your hedge, you'd have bought fuel at a fixed price to provide the passenger with his trip.

And by selling the ticket, you'd have "sold" this fuel you just bought at a margin to the price you paid for it (the fuel).

In the end you'd have no exposure to the fuel price swings. Whatever fuel you had bought forward, you had already also "sold" in the form of tickets for a flight where such fuel would be burned.

Of course, there's no such perfect hedging strategy, because you fly planes, not tickets (and not all planes will be full). And because fuel hedges can't be bought in such tiny amounts. And so on. But still, this gives us an idea of how hedging could more or less fix the margins you'd get from ticket sales, ahead of providing the flights themselves.

That's in a normal world. In a normal world, you can cancel a few flights here and there, but you never really cancel a large slice of your flights. Plus being hedged at 90% gives some room for events where a meaningful amount of flights is cancelled.

Enter Coronavirus

With coronavirus, or more specifically the measures taken to contain and mitigate it, what I said above goes out the window.

Here is an event where not just a significant amount of flights is cancelled. In practice, nearly all flights are cancelled. As per Ryanair today (bold is mine):

Ryanair is currently operating less than 20 daily flights, which is 99% less than its pre-Covid 19 daily schedule of over 2,500 flights. The airline expects its fleet to remain largely grounded for at least April and May.

Of course, all those tickets Ryanair sold ahead of time had to be refunded or scheduled for the indefinite future.

So suddenly, what happens with the hedging strategy? Well, the hedging strategy turned into pure speculation on the jet fuel price direction! Why? Because:

Ryanair bought forward jet fuel at a fixed price.

And then Ryanair didn't "sell" this fuel forward, because all the tickets and flights are gone!

So, Ryanair got stuck with "bought forward jet fuel at a fixed price for a given date". Which is the same as saying Ryanair is now speculatively long jet fuel for which it has no use. It's in practice the same as if someone at Ryanair had gone rogue and started buying jet fuel futures.

Of course, also because of coronavirus, of flight cancellations everywhere, plus lockdowns everywhere affecting the price of crude and all distillates, jet fuel fell massively. So not only was Ryanair exposed speculatively on a long position in jet fuel, but this position went massively against Ryanair.

When I started writing this article, I was thinking of trying to calculate the impact from this speculative long exposure. However, during my writing Ryanair actually put out an update where it quantifies this impact (though it doesn't explain the mechanism as I did above, it simply calls the whole thing "Ineffective hedging") (bold is mine):

Ryanair is currently operating less than 20 daily flights, which is 99% less than its pre-Covid 19 daily schedule of over 2,500 flights. The airline expects its fleet to remain largely grounded for at least April and May. We therefore expect to record ineffectiveness on our FY21 fuel hedges as an exceptional item in our FY20 results. We currently estimate that this will amount to an exceptional charge of approximately €300m. Ryanair Group Airlines continue to work with EU Governments to maintain minimum flight links for emergency reasons, and to operate rescue and medical flights when requested to do so. Ryanair continues to operate occasional currency flights to ensure that its pilots and aircraft are ready for a return to service when this Covid-19 crisis passes, as it inevitably will.

€300 million. That's far from enough to destroy Ryanair, but still a significant amount. To me, what's most interesting is the way this loss (only for the hedging component, not all other losses which this situation will produce) came about. It's however important to know this figure, as it gives us an idea of its magnitude and thus reason to believe it won't somehow put Ryanair's survival into question.

Ryanair Remains Solid

In spite of the interesting hedging loss, it seems to me that Ryanair remains solid and is thus one of the most interesting potential investment candidates within airlines. Ryanair itself describes why it's resilient to this event, and I broadly agree:

Ryanair has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with year-end cash equivalents of €3.8bn and 327 (77%) of the Group's owned fleet unencumbered and debt free. The Ryanair Group has already implemented a series of measures to cut operating costs, improve liquidity and cash flows. These include aircraft groundings, deferring capex, suspending share buybacks, freezing recruitment and discretionary spending, cutting all pay (including senior management) by 50% with immediate effect for April and May, and we are engaging with our people and our unions across all EU countries to agree payroll support mechanisms as they are put in place by EU Governments.

Conclusion

I wrote this article mostly to explain the strange way in which a hedging strategy can work (or more exactly, how it can go haywire) when something like the coronavirus epidemic happens. However, this was also useful to get to know the magnitude of the associated loss from this kind of failed hedging strategy.

It's my opinion that Ryanair will survive both this hedging loss and the remaining losses coming from not operating its fleet while paying for a heavy structure. Thus, in my view, Ryanair will tend to be a good investment from the present levels in spite of the heavy losses inflected by the coronavirus situation.

Ryanair remains the cost leader in Europe, so it's also less exposed to the current massive air travel stoppage taking place than its competitors. By the way, eventually the same thing will happen in the U.S. (it has started already, but it will become as aggressive as in Europe).

Ryanair will survive and prosper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RYAAY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.