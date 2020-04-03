Anaplan: A Great Buy After The Pullback

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock price has fallen roughly 53% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil and the departure of chief growth officer. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Anaplan has a strong track record with growing network effects and switching costs. At $29, it is undervalued by roughly 42% based on my base-case assumptions.

(Source: Google)

Anaplan has grown strongly while expanding its addressable market

Anaplan has grown revenue from $71.5M in 2016 to $348M in 2019, compounding at 48% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 57% to 74% in 2019.

Anaplan also estimates its total addressable market to be $21B by 2021. With sales of $348M, this puts Anaplan's market penetration at roughly 1.6%. This gives Anaplan a long runway for growth to capture market share. Anaplan has options to take market share such as new customer acquisitions, expanding its existing user base, and international expansion.

Anaplan is growing its Network Effects while increasing user switching costs

Anaplan focuses their selling efforts on executives of large enterprises. Once customers understand key benefits for using Anaplan's platform, they often increase the number of users, add new use cases, and expand to additional lines of business, divisions, and geographies. This creates a network effect for Anaplan, which they recognize and is likely to continue to strengthen it:

This expansion often generates a natural network effect in which the value of our platform increases as more use cases are adopted, more users are connected, and greater amounts of data are incorporated in our platform.

(Source: Anaplan S1)

Anaplan also recognizes that increasing switching costs and integrations are key to protecting its margins. The company works hard to make its platform open to other software and data platforms to increase use cases across products:

Our platform enables our customers to model and optimize a vast array of processes within their organizations utilizing data from many sources. Our platform also integrates with the products of leading technology partners and it supports open API standards-based data sharing, flexible integrations and connections. This capability allows seamless data ingestion from the source systems on the back end. The platform also enables companies to collaborate with users outside of our platform framework, such as trading partners in a supply chain.

(Source: Anaplan latest 10K)

Once Anaplan gets enough users and becomes large enough, it also benefits from the inertia of large enterprises from switching platforms. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from Anaplan once it achieves scale. Currently, Anaplan has a dollar-based net expansion of 122% so it indicates that users show some early evidence of loyalty with its platform.

Anaplan's balance sheet looks solid

Since Anaplan is a fairly high growth company with negative operating margins, we have to examine its balance sheet to ensure that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its growth.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Anaplan has $310M of cash with no debt. At a negative free cash flow of $6.1M, This puts it in a great cash position to fund future growth and handle any operating difficulties. It is unlikely that Anaplan would have to raise funds to meet its operational needs.

(Source: Anaplan latest 10K)

Investment Risks

In an economic downturn, businesses may only retain software that is crucial to their operational survival, which could lead to stronger churn rates for Anaplan. Anaplan has to ensure that it continues to improve their customer value proposition so that enterprises view Anaplan's platform as indispensable.

Anaplan also faces intense competition in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of these competitors or potential competitors include Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) which have large existing enterprise customers. Anaplan has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Anaplan is undervalued based on my estimates

1) Revenue growth at 35% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Anaplan's track record of high sales growth and its ability to penetrate its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as Anaplan continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2027 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Anaplan's gross margins have remained above 60% since 2016. Once Anaplan scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Anaplan has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Anaplan will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Anaplan has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Anaplan having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using Anaplan financials) (Figures are in $millions except per share data and percentages)

The value I derived for Anaplan is roughly $5.3B for the entire company. This represents a 42% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $41.6 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Anaplan 11.2 11.1 44.6 -42 Smartsheet 17.3 16.2 52 -38 Workday 8.16 8.23 28.5 -13 Microsoft 8.98 8.58 13.3 36

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other high-growth peers, Anaplan looks fairly cheap in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. Anaplan is priced much cheaper than Smartsheet which has roughly similar growth profiles and operating margins. Anaplan is more expensive than Workday and Microsoft but both companies have lower growth rates.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Anaplan will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth, the recent pullback might not make Anaplan a great buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.