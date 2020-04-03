KLX Energy Services And The Risk Of Bankruptcy

Introduction

This is a followup to my previous post on KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE). In this post, I will discuss some of the fear associated with KLXE's business due to the recent oil price war. The past few weeks have been difficult to many oil investors. I am a holder of KLXE, a spinoff resulting from KLX Incorporated's (NASDAQ:KLXI) merger with Boeing (NYSE:BA). This article is part of my own due diligence to determine if I will purchase more of KLXE or cut my losses. I concluded after writing this that I will be adding to my position as the risk-reward balance seems very out of place. My previous article stating that the 3Q might be a good time to buy was obviously early - the problem with this is that it is the same as being wrong. I recognize that my thoughts may be tainted by consistency bias due to my previous purchases of the company's shares. Therefore, I appreciate any comments from Seeking Alpha readers that help me avoid a myopic view for the company.

Current Market Conditions

Several drillers cannot make money when oil prices remain below $45/barrel. From a recent Reuters article, I learned that many shale producers budgeted for oil prices between $55 and $65/barrel oil. This means that several producers are getting to idle their rigs, cut staff and additional expenses. This seems to be a second punch to the shale industry since the 2014 oil recession that was a result of the previous Saudi attempt to drive shale producers out of the market. The article states

producers are asking oil service companies, which supply them with what they need for drilling in the shale patch to cut the price they charge for those services by 25%. "There are no good answers for the industry in a $30 per barrel environment," Stephen Richardson, a shale analyst at Evercore ISI, wrote on Thursday in a report titled: "Let's not fool ourselves, it's all uneconomic and likely to stay that way."

A Bloomberg article indicates that the Russo-Saudi battle for market share is making almost all U.S. shale drilling unprofitable. The article identified companies that may be profitable at the $31 per barrel, the March 9 end of day price. Note that as I write this, I am seeing WTI trading at $20.56 per barrel. They stated:

Wells drilled by Exxon Mobil Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chevron Corp. and Crownquest Operating LLC in the Permian Basin, which stretches across West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, can turn profits at $31 a barrel, Rystad's data show. Occidental's wells in the DJ Basin of Colorado are also in the money at that price, which is where oil settled Monday. But that's not the case for the rest of the shale industry -- more than 100 operators in a dozen fields. For them, drilling new wells will almost certainly mean going into the red. Shale projects are heralded for their ability to be quickly ramped up and down. But because output from these wells declines much faster than from their old-school, conventional cousins, companies have to drill more of them just to keep output flat. That has meant sluggish investor returns, one of the main reasons oil and gas represents less than 4% of the S&P 500 Index. At this point, "companies should not be burning capital to be keeping the production base at an unsustainable level," said Tom Loughrey, a former hedge fund manager who started his own shale-data firm, Friezo Loughrey Oil Well Partners LLC. "This is swing production -- and that means you're going to have to swing down."

The real danger to the shale business will be an oversupply of oil throughout the oil supply chain. Forbes stated oil was heading to $10 a barrel. They discussed oil companies responding to the crash by slashing $40 Billion off their 2020 spending budgets. Half of this reduction was by U.S. shale frackers. The article had even more dire predictions:

The domino effect is beginning. People travel less. So refineries are unable to sell their fuel, which builds up in storage tanks. Wholesale gasoline is selling at less than 50 cents per gallon. Refineries are losing money on every barrel they process, with Gulf Coast gasoline crack spreads plunging to a -$17 (that's minus 17 dollars) per barrel. Unwanted crude oil will in turn fill up the big storage hubs like Cushing, Oklahoma. During the 2016 downturn, output of U.S. shale oil fell by 1.1 million bpd. This time around the expectation is for a cut of at least 1.5 million bpd, to 11.3 million bpd at the end of 2021. In order to adequately incentivize these shut-ins, look for oil prices to go below "cash costs," that is, the outlay a producer has to make today to run its existing wells and pay workers to get the next barrel out of the ground. Today those thresholds are about $9 per bbl for OPEC nations and $15 for non-OPEC. According to a note from Goldman Sachs analyst Damien Courvalin (and team), "U.S. crude saturation will likely lead WTI prices to fall well below $20/bbl."

To summarize the current news.

Oil facing unsustainable prices for shale drillers.

Significant cost cutting measures may cause may shale E&P companies to go bankrupt.

I expect the current price war to last into the summer. Perhaps an armistice by the June OPEC meeting is forthcoming. However, a more dangerous scenario leads the price war into the fall of this year. The lowered demand due to coronavirus quarantines will also likely continue into the summer. Both will probably cause a 6-12 month trough in oil demand as the supply chain readjusts.

The Effect on KLXE

Even if the shale E&P companies don't go bankrupt, the effect will be the same to KLXE's oil services business. They will simply stop using KLXE's services or attempt to negotiate lower services contracts. The result will be a much less profitable venture for KLXE until prices stabilize.

On the most recent conference call, the CEO, Amin Khoury, explained as much.

Management is doing what we can in this environment. We've reduced headcount by 360 people or about 22% and we've attacked cost in every aspect of our business. We substantially strengthened and broadened our service offerings in each of our geo regions and we expect to be able to continue doing so, but at current activity levels industry consolidation is an absolute imperative. Q4 Earnings Call

Mr Khoury also stated:

We have a business which is gaining market share. It's gaining new customers. It's gaining share of customer spend with solid businesses and essentially all of the important Shale Plays, but which cannot perform well at Q4 E&P activity levels. Q4 Earnings Call

Facing the Fear

In my opinion, a significant amount of the comments by the media is attempting to maintain the traffic necessary for media advertisement revenues. This is significant, and the Russo-Saudi oil price war and lowered fuel consumption due to the coronavirus will have legitimate effects on the industry for the next 12-18 months as the supply chain rids itself of excess supply. The work of the investor is therefore to identify if they own companies that will survive this crisis or go bankrupt. I consider the risk of bankruptcy to be real when looking at KLXE. However, as an aspiring rational investor, I want to look at this situation and determine if this is the time to purchase or sell shares in KLXE. Primarily, this will be an assessment of bankruptcy risk for the company.

Let's assume that no new funds are created from KLXE's operations over the next year. I expect the company to have at least $120 million in cash obligations over the next 12 months. Here are the cash flows that the company will have to float over that time.

Capital Expenditures $25-30 Million* (2019 Annual Report pgs 52-53)

Contractual Obligations $57.2 Million (2019 Annual Report pgs 52-53)

Interest Expense $30 Million (last year was 29.4 per the annual report)

*The significant difference in capital expenditures compared to prior year's financial statements is likely due to the purchase of coiled tubing assets over the past 12 months.

Mr Khoury has touted the strong balance sheet of KLXE. Here are the numbers used for this claim:

Q4 earnings call slideshow

Some digging into the annual financials reveals additional information about the ABL credit facility (the "undrawn credit facility" referenced in the slide).:

The ABL Facility is tied to a borrowing base formula and has no maintenance financial covenants. The ABL Facility is secured by, among other things, a first priority lien on our accounts receivable and inventory and contains customary conditions precedent to borrowing and affirmative and negative covenants, all of which were met as of January 31, 2020. Availability under the ABL Facility is determined primarily by a borrowing base formula calculated based on a percentage of our accounts receivable and inventory ($60.0 million as of January 31, 2020). The amount of availability under the ABL Facility will be reduced by the greater of $10.0 million or 15% of the borrowing base during any period for which the Company's fixed charge coverage ratio is not at least 1:1 for the trailing four quarters for which financial statements have been delivered. 2019 Annual Report, pg F-16

The way I read this is that the actual funds available under the ABL facility are $60 million at the fiscal year end (approximately 65% of accounts receivables and inventories). However, this could be reduced even more the greater of $10 Million or 15% of the borrowing base during periods where the coverage ratio is not at least 1:1. I have no clue that this will occur, but expect that it could occur. Therefore, the actual borrowing capacity of the ABL facility in a worst case scenario for January 31, 2020, could be as low as $50 Million. If accounts receivables falls, which it is likely to do, given the current oil price environment, this number will probably go even lower. I think it is safe to assume that the available funds could be as low as $30 million.

I think an appropriate level of cash burn will be around $60 Million/year during oil prices lower than $30 a barrel. To me, this means that the company should survive up to about 24 months of the war at current levels.

I anticipate that KLXE has enough liquidity to survive for the next twelve months and meet all their obligations if the company's operations maintain break even cash flows. If the company has negative operating cash flows, then the company will likely need additional capital. Mr Khoury likely recognizes this as he stated in the most recent conference call:

We had cut cost to the point where we could offer the services in quality, fashion and with environmental and help environmental and safety concerns at a minimum level, meaning that we have to maintain a certain level of safety and a certain level of quality and to do so, we're basically near a cash flow break even. That's where we were in the fourth quarter. If demand further declines, which it appears that it will based on what's happened over the weekend, we'll be developing further plans to further reduce headcounts and capacity in the near term to deal with what is very likely to be a significant reduction, further reduction in E&P activity and investment in the near coming months. Q4 Earnings Call

Mr Khoury deserves some grace for sounding somewhat fearful due to the conference call occurring right after the Russo-Saudi oil price war announcement. However, his concern is telling and helps identify how reactionary the industry is needing to be in light of recent news. I think, in the end, if the current market environment persists, KLXE could be bankrupt in about 18-24 months.

Removal From the S&P 600 Small Cap Index

Due to the extreme price pressure on KLXE, the company's shares have fallen so much that, as of this writing it will be removed from the S&P 600 Small Cap index. The company is now in a nano cap status, thanks Seeking Alpha for letting me write at least one more article on KLXE. Selling pressure will likely be strong as funds get out of the company.

Silver Lining and Quick Valuation

KLXE may benefit from this oil price war. Shale oil producers benefit from the ability to ramp up and ramp down oil production very quickly. However, shale fracking depletes wells quicker than traditional oil wells requiring more drilling. This is what makes KLXE's business so lucrative as they derive a significant amount of their revenues from completion services (58% last year). Intervention and production services make up the balance of their business and may help the company sustain operations as the anticipated oil glut works its way through the supply chain.

KLXE's management continues to put money into its shares. The most recent notable purchase was by Gary J Roberts. Mr Roberts' most recent purchase more than doubled his exposure to the company. He entered at about $1.66/share. Individuals interested in this company can purchase the shares at about half of this at current prices. This brings his personal holdings in the company to about 2.9% of the company's overall share count. Mr Roberts' purchase is also a significant proportion of his annual salary. Mr Roberts earns $498k annually according to wallmine.com. KLXE's management team now holds over 10% of the company's shares. This is significant good faith action by the leadership of the company.

At current prices, the company's total market cap is less than $20 million. For a little perspective, consider the following. The company could repurchase shares of the company at 5x that and still have $20 million in the bank. I expect that to be unlikely, however, if the management team were to repurchase large blocks at this time, I would find this interesting. I think it also noteworthy that the ABL facility could pay for the entire equity position in the company at this time and not be used completely. Finally, in a cruel irony, the share repurchases made in December last year were about $48 million - over twice the current capitalization of the whole company!

The execution for KLXE has been difficult for the management team over the past six months with the fall in shale oil production and the second and third punches from the oil price war and the coronavirus. However, they seem to be successfully keeping the company at breakeven for now.

In my humble opinion, the company remains a good opportunity for investors. If the company can weather the current oil price storm, then it will benefit from lower competition and higher prices. Such is the nature of oil cyclicality. I think the company will survive the current crisis and reap the benefits of survival in the next oil boom. The company will likely have some poor quarters, but then, by next year, be back to significantly more normalized earnings. I think the company should fetch a price of at least $750 million, and more likely about $950 million. With its current enterprise value about $135 million, and the majority of this being net debt, this represents a significant return on investment. This price is based on previous offers for the company of $250 million that were refused by management a few years ago. If I add in the acquisition costs of Motley, Red Bone, and Tecton of about $230 million, the company should fetch at least $480 million. Management has demonstrated that they will patiently wait for a better sales price, and I think that they will. This would put the exit price on this company between $20/share and $35/share.

The investor should understand the significant risks that may be involved with entry at this time. Very few companies in the oilfield industry can survive if oil remains less than $30 per barrel for long periods of time. The management team's ownership and current cash position may offer some comfort to a would-be investor. However, beware I would personally assess the possibility of bankruptcy at about a 10-15% probability.

