Diamondback Energy Hunkers Down

Diamondback Energy (FANG) has slashed spending and reduced drilling activity after oil prices plunged to historic lows. Although the company's earnings and cash flows will come under pressure, it has significant downside protection, thanks to its crude oil hedges. Diamondback Energy will also receive support from the start-up of new pipelines which will give it greater access to premium oil prices. The Midland, Texas-based shale oil driller is also in decent financial health, with low levels of debt. I believe the company can withstand this brutally challenging period for the oil sector.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Diamondback Energy was looking good heading into 2020. The company was on track to grow oil production by double-digits while generating free cash flows (as I discussed in my previous article). But the plunge in oil prices, driven by the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the unprecedented drop in demand due to the spread of the coronavirus from China to virtually all over the world, has forced US shale oil producers to cut spending and reduce drilling activity.

With the US oil trading close to multi-year lows of $22 per barrel, the exploration and production industry has now abandoned future growth plans and zeroed in on preserving cash flows and protecting the balance sheet. The large-cap shale oil producers, including EOG Resources (EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have announced big spending cuts. Several companies, such as EOG Resources and Concho Resources (CXO), have shifted into maintenance mode by cutting CapEx and drilling activity to a level that is required to keep the production flat. Diamondback Energy has also taken a similar step.

Diamondback Energy's original plan was to spend $2.8-$3 billion in 2020 as capital expenditures, which would have been roughly flat at the mid-point from $2.9 billion spent in 2019. But after oil prices crashed, the company slashed its CapEx forecast for this year to the range of $1.5 to $1.9 billion, including drilling, completion, and equipment capital of $1.31 to $1.63 billion, midstream spend of $100 to $150 million, and infrastructure capital of $90 to $120 million. Consequently, the company's capital expenditure will now decline by 43% from last year to around $1.7 billion (mid-point of the new guidance).

The reduction in spending is coming on the back of a large drop in drilling activity. The company's originally planned to run a 20 to 23 rig program and targeted 10% to 15% increase in oil production to 205,000 to 215,000 bpd for 2020. Total production was expected to climb from 283,000 boe per day to the range of 310,000 to 325,000 boe per day. But now, Diamondback Energy will gradually drop several rigs, exiting Q3-2020 with just eight units and will remove an additional rig in Q4-2020. The company will complete around 170 - 200 gross wells in 2020, down from its previous plan of completing 340 wells this year.

Diamondback Energy's annual oil production is forecasted to clock in at 183,000 - 193,000 bpd, which depicts flat levels of production at the mid-point from 187,700 bopd produced in 2019. The total production for 2020 is forecasted to come in at 295,000 to 310,000 boe per day, showing a growth rate of 6.9% from last year. The company maintained high levels of drilling activity in early-2020 and will gradually drop rigs throughout the year, which explains the increase in total production. The full extent of the reduction in CapEx and activity will become apparent by the end of this year when the company exits 2020 with a total production of 275,000 to 290,000 boe per day, including oil production of 170,000 to 180,000 bpd. This exit rate will be largely in-line with 2019 production levels, which shows that the company has shifted into maintenance mode.

The oil price environment, however, isn't getting better. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude plunged by more than 50% in March. I think the commodity could decline further in April as the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia escalates and the global oil demand drops severely as several countries enact strict lockdowns to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Saudi Arabia is planning to increase crude oil supplies to a record of 12.3 million bpd in April while fuel consumption is forecasted to decline by 15 to 22 million barrels.

This large drop in oil prices to $20s a barrel range, combined with the production slowdown, is going to push Diamondback Energy's earnings and cash flows significantly lower from 2019 when WTI averaged $57 a barrel. That's also true for the broader exploration and production industry whose earnings will likely slip into the red. But I think Diamondback Energy can sustain the oil price downturn longer than its peers.

That's because Diamondback Energy has covered a large chunk of its future oil production with hedges. In fact, the company has one of the most extensive hedge coverage among all independent exploration and production companies. These hedges will protect the company's cash flows in the downturn. Diamondback Energy has hedged a total of 178,800 bpd of oil production for 2020 on a consolidated basis at various price points. The hedge coverage is equivalent to approximately 95% of Diamondback Energy's forecasted oil production for this year. Nearly all of its hedges have unlimited downside protection as a swap, put, or collar. Diamondback Energy's hedge protection extends into 2021, with an average of 83,500 bpd of oil production backed by derivative contracts (collars and swaps).

Diamondback Energy Hedge Summary. Image: Diamondback Energy [link provided earlier]

Also, Diamondback Energy will start shipping a majority of its crude oil through the Gray Oak and EPIC pipelines from the current month which will also improve its cash flow profile. The EPIC pipeline was slated for an early-April start-up while the Gray Oak pipeline began initial operations in November and was on track to reach full service in Q2-2020. These lines will enable Diamondback Energy to capture Brent-linked prices which typically trade at a premium over WTI and Midland Basin prices.

In my view, the company's cash flow from operations will receive a lot of support from the crude oil hedges and the start-up of the new pipelines. Its cash outflows as capital expenditures will drop substantially, as discussed earlier. That's going to help the company in balancing cash inflows with cash outflows.

If the oil price outlook gets worse, then I expect Diamondback Energy to further cut capital expenditures and reduce drilling activity as it tries to balance cash flows, protect the balance sheet, and preserve dividends. In this case, the company might report a drop in annual oil production. The company has already said that by the end of this year, it will be in a position to reduce CapEx by 20% to 30% next year as compared to 2020's guidance while maintaining Q4-2020 exit rate oil production. If in the short-term, we get a health solution that helps in containing or treating the coronavirus and Saudi Arabia and Russia come back to the negotiation table, then that will likely give a boost to oil prices. In that case, Diamondback Energy might consider increasing CapEx next year. But otherwise, the company will likely cut spending significantly which will put it in a better position to balance cash flows in a persistently low oil price environment.

In this tough market, Diamondback Energy will likely find it difficult to generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund its capital expenditures and dividends. In other words, the company might burn cash flows. But I believe Diamondback Energy is in decent financial health and can easily absorb a cash flow deficit.

Diamondback Energy carried a total debt of $5.37 billion at the end of last year, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.5%. That's lower than the large-cap peer median of 57%, as per my calculation. The company also did a commendable job of refinancing some of its debt in late-2019 after an S&P upgrade which enabled it to retire the $1.25 billion of 4.75% high-yield notes due 2024 and partly repay funds borrowed under the revolving credit facility. The company doesn't have any significant (>$500mn) debt maturities through YE-2023. Diamondback Energy also has robust liquidity of $2.1 billion, which consists of $109 million cash reserves and $2 billion available under the revolver. This liquidity can help finance any potential cash-flow deficit.

Diamondback Energy's shares have fallen by 70% this year and are currently trading just 4.5x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) ratio, below sector median of 5.77x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Although the stock looks cheap, I think investors should temporarily step back because oil prices are still facing considerable downside risks heading into Q2-2020. If the US oil drops below $20 per barrel, then that will likely push Diamondback Energy stock lower. But Diamondback Energy is a great stock which investors should closely follow and consider buying on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.