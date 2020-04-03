U.S. Pickup Truck Market Up An Amazing 2% In Q1, Surprisingly

It will be interesting to see how the expected pickup truck drop-off in Q2 would compare with regular passenger cars and SUVs.

Ford did well in the midsize segment with the Ranger, but Toyota and Nissan had no bright spots to be found anywhere.

RAM and Jeep did very well in their respective segments, building on FCA's 18-month winning streak in the U.S. pickup truck market.

GM was the big winner overall, driven exclusively by its full-size trucks, seeing as its mid-size trucks fell 36%. This led it to beat the Ford F-series for the first.

Bucking the overall light vehicle trend, the U.S. pickup truck segment was up a surprising 2% for the quarter.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about April 3, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

Talking about traditional market share shifts in any vehicle segment seems so quaint in the context of the current circumstance, but we have to do it. The pickup truck segment in the U.S., just like all the other new light vehicle segments, was doing quite okay through the middle of March 2020.

Then, the whole thing came to a grinding halt, with a large percentage of dealerships effectively shutting down most or all of its sales activities. As a result, the month of March saw sales declines of almost 50%, implying that sales in the second half of the month were almost zero.

We are going to examine the various pickup truck segments inside the U.S. market, but let's start out with "the big list" - the one that includes them all:

US pickup sales 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change 2020 share 2019 share Chevrolet Colorado 21430 33494 -36% 3% 5% Chevrolet Silverado HD 30773 29541 4% 5% 4% Chevrolet Silverado LD 112925 84496 34% 17% 13% GMC Canyon 4483 6954 -36% 1% 1% GMC Sierra HD 13168 9242 42% 2% 1% GMC Sierra LD 39841 31304 27% 6% 5% Ford F-Series 186562 214611 -13% 28% 33% Ford Ranger 20980 9421 123% 3% 1% RAM Pickup 128805 120026 7% 19% 18% Jeep Gladiator 15259 123 12306% 2% 0% Toyota Tacoma 53636 58183 -8% 8% 9% Toyota Tundra 21658 25100 -14% 3% 4% Nissan Titan 5732 9683 -41% 1% 1% Nissan Frontier 10280 20221 -49% 2% 3% Honda Ridgeline 8125 6952 17% 1% 1% TOTAL 673657 659351 2% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, focusing on the bottom line, it's a 2% increase. If the second half of March was just about zero, that tells us something about how robust the U.S. market for pickup trucks was until that point. Very impressive - although at this point, suddenly almost irrelevant, too, as we look ahead to what could be a brutal Q2.

As a first step in our analysis, let's break down all of those brands, nameplates, and weight classes, into the parent companies - a.k.a., the stocks:

US by parent co 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share GM (NYSE:GM) 222620 195031 14% 33% 30% Ford (NYSE:F) 207542 224032 -7% 31% 34% FCA (NYSE:FCAU) 144064 120149 20% 21% 18% Toyota (NYSE:TM) 75294 83283 -10% 11% 13% Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) 16012 29904 -46% 2% 5% Honda (NYSE:HMC) 8125 6952 17% 1% 1% TOTAL 673657 659351 2% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, we find some notable changes in how the companies performed, measured strictly by the U.S. unit market share. The first thing to note is that Ford and General Motors swapped places. Ford was in the lead a year ago, now GM has taken over. That's what growing 14% vs. shrinking 7% does.

RAM and Jeep also continued the winning streak it has had for about 18 months now, pushing its market share from 18% to 21%. The most notable loser was Nissan, with a 46% drop, reflecting a generational refresh transition with the Titan, and an aging Frontier, much overdue for an all-new generation to arrive perhaps by the end of 2020.

Full-size: General Motors surges forward, ahead of Ford

Here are the full-size pickup trucks:

Fullsize trucks, USA 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share Chevrolet Silverado HD 30773 29541 4% 6% 6% Chevrolet Silverado LD 112925 84496 34% 21% 16% GMC Sierra HD 13168 9242 42% 2% 2% GMC Sierra LD 39841 31304 27% 7% 6% Ford F-Series 186562 214611 -13% 35% 41% RAM Pickup 128805 120026 7% 24% 23% Toyota Tundra 21658 25100 -14% 4% 5% Nissan Titan 5732 9683 -41% 1% 2% TOTAL 539464 524003 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the segment as a whole grew 3%, so a hair faster than pickup trucks overall. GM and RAM were the winners here, and inside GM, GMC did better than Chevrolet. Clearly, GMC is having great success with its new AT4 trim level, which is what has been its most recent relative change vs. Chevrolet.

Still, we have to bring the analysis from the brand, nameplate, and weight class level, to the corporate one:

Fullsize by co, USA 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share GM 196707 154583 27% 36% 30% Ford 186562 214611 -13% 35% 41% FCA 128805 120026 7% 24% 23% Toyota 21658 25100 -14% 4% 5% Nissan 5732 9683 -41% 1% 2% TOTAL 539464 524003 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, it was GM which blew it away by a wide margin. While it was up 14% for all pickup trucks, the full-size ones were up a whopping 27%. That's a monster increase for a player that was already in the top-two. Interestingly, GM's full-size pickup trucks outsold the Ford F-series for the first time in a long time.

Midsize: New entrants take a lot of market share

The midsize segment saw major changes starting in 2019. First, the Ford Ranger launched in January 2019. Second, the Jeep Gladiator saw its first deliveries at the end of March 2019. They both saw "full capacity" closer to September 2019.

Midsize trucks 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share Chevrolet Colorado 21430 33494 -36% 16% 25% GMC Canyon 4483 6954 -36% 3% 5% Ford Ranger 20980 9421 123% 16% 7% Jeep Gladiator 15259 123 12306% 11% 0% Toyota Tacoma 53636 58183 -8% 40% 43% Nissan Frontier 10280 20221 -49% 8% 15% Honda Ridgeline 8125 6952 17% 6% 5% TOTAL 134193 135348 -1% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the midsize pickup truck segment fell 1% in the U.S. market, compared to last year. With two new entrants going from 7% share a year ago to 27% this year, it made it particularly tough for the incumbents. Let's see what that looks like at the corporate level:

Midsize by co 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share GM 25913 40448 -36% 19% 30% Ford 20980 9421 123% 16% 7% Toyota 53636 58183 -8% 40% 43% FCA 15259 123 12306% 11% 0% Nissan 10280 20221 -49% 8% 15% Honda 8125 6952 17% 6% 5% TOTAL 134193 135348 -1% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the situation is completely different than in the full-size pickup truck market. GM fell a whopping 36% compared to its 27% increase in the full-size world. This is likely because its midsize trucks are relatively old, whereas its full-size trucks were relatively new in the market.

Ford's Ranger is now within striking distance of the GM midsizers, and the Jeep Gladiator, in turn, not too far behind either. Clearly, the Jeep Gladiator is the "freshest" entry in the segment, adding a pricier option that appeals more to "lifestyle" buyers than hard-core work-utility.

Full-size vs mid-size: A minor shift

Segment v Segment 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share Fullsize 539464 524003 3% 80% 79% Midsize 134193 135348 -1% 20% 21% TOTAL 673657 659351 2% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the split used to be 79%-21%. Now it's 80%-20%. Not a huge deal, I would say.

Five major U.S. pickup truck conclusions for Q1 2020

The overall pickup truck market did surprisingly well, up 2% for the quarter. GM had a barn-burner Q1 in the full-size segment, driven by its new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra generations. RAM continued its 18-month winning streak. Ford lost full-size market share and fell behind GM - a first in a long time. New entrants from Jeep and Ford achieved a collective 27% market share in the midsize truck segment, with everyone else except tiny Honda losing share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.