How Banks Damaged Mortgage REITs

Both Agency and non-agency MBS saw significant pressure during the quarter. The pressure on Agency MBS was dramatically reduced in late March when the Federal Reserve stepped in.

A group containing many leading real estate investors is encouraging the government to step in and correct the issues. Similar pressure was needed in 2009 to reduce misguided regulatory pressure.

To demonstrate how mark-to-market accounting can destroy asset prices, we're applying the same financial model to the market for cars.

Their justification relies on mark-to-market accounting. While mark-to-market is a great concept, it has been abused over the last month.

Some banks have been aggressive in seizing collateral to sell at fire-sale prices. Their action is one of the major forces driving the change in valuation.

We've seen a great deal of pressure in the mortgage REIT sector. Both common and preferred shares have suffered amid a rough economic situation. However, many investors don't know what created chaos in the sector over the last 40 days. All too often we hear wild conspiracy theories. We want to help investors see behind the curtain on the factors impacting the sector. The largest single factor is the role of banks and their use of mark-to-market on assets that do not have a liquid market.

Banks Creating The Challenge

Not all banks are at fault. Some banks have been far more aggressive than others about seizing collateral and selling it at fire-sale prices. The challenge is that it only takes a few banks doing firesales to justify widespread adjustments to valuations. Every other bank is then incentivized to follow the herd. Further, this isn't a "blame game". We are not assigning some moral outrage. We are recognizing which actors are responsible for the problem because it provides clarity on how the dynamic could be changed.

Some investors (especially those that like bank stocks) may still wonder why it makes a difference. If we believed markets were more efficient, we would assume that the current price of the non-agency MBS reflected the expected future cash flows from the mortgages. That isn't the case. Even if we could be confident that 100% of homeowners would pay their bill on time and in full, that wouldn't necessarily alter the dynamic. For someone to buy the MBS, they need to either have the cash on hand or have financing ready. The sales, forced by the bank, demonstrate that financing is not readily available.

Comparing Non-agency MBS to Cars

Imagine what would happen to car sales if:

Several sources of financing suddenly dried up. The bank had the right to repossess the car even if all payments were made, on the basis of the sale price of other used vehicles. Any car they repossessed was immediately sold at auction. The auction price was then used to reevaluate the other cars to see if others should be repossessed and auctioned the next day. The interest rates for financing cars became less competitive with large down payments required.

In such a situation, you would expect to see car prices abruptly plunge. You might reasonably assume the only "safe" way to buy a car was to pay 100% in cash since you couldn't trust an auto loan.

In this scenario:

The cost of producing cars didn't go down. The expected quality of the cars didn't go down. Maintenance expenses didn't go up. New modes of travel are not introduced.

Back to Non-agency MBS

Looking back to the non-agency MBS, we can reasonably assume that there will be some increase in defaults. However, we can also see that home prices (collateral values for the non-agency MBS) increased significantly over the last several years. We can also see that refinancing activity on some of those loans should pick up, which would be favorable for the non-agency MBS since it trades at a significant discount to face value.

When Do Bond Owners Want Refinancing?

There is a simple rule of thumb here. If the bond trades for less than 100% of face value, you would probably want the homeowner to refinance. You could get $100 when the fair market value of the debt was less than $100. That would enable you to reinvest. If the bond trades for more than 100% of face value, you would rather not have it paid off.

You don't get to choose. The homeowner chooses. We are just highlighting what you would want as the owner of the bond. This matters because it means refinancing on the non-agency bonds is actually positive (for shareholders), whereas refinancing on the non-agency bonds is negative (for shareholders).

To clarify that point: If the mortgage REIT owns the non-agency MBS, it will most likely value them at something between 55% and 80% of face value. If a mortgage valued at $55 to $80 per $100 of face value is refinanced, the bond owner gets $100 in cash. That's a great deal on an asset valued in the $55 to $80 range.

For the agency mortgages, which are often valued between $102 and $108 per $100 of face value, refinancing hurts. The bond owner gets $100 in cash. That's not a great deal when the bond was worth $102 to $108.

Support for Our View

When we argue that the banks shouldn't be valuing assets based on sales without a liquid market, we are not alone. A major industry group, "The Real Estate Roundtable" sent a letter on this topic recently. The letter was addressed to:

Chairman Jerome H. Powell of the Federal Reserve Secretary of the Treasury, Steven T. Mnuchin Chairman Jay Clayton of the Securities & Exchange Commission Chairman Russell G. Golden of the Financial Accounting Standards Board

If you're not familiar with The Real Estate Roundtable, a brief introduction should suffice. The board of directors is composed of several of the chairpeople and CEOs of some of the largest real estate companies. The letter says:

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, major segments of our nation's GDP have shut down. As a result, the cash flow from these businesses has declined, and liquidity in credit and capital markets has dried up. As the economy shuts down and American workers face massive layoffs, it is now clear that many tenants will not be able to meet their debt obligations. This will soon cascade through the over $4 trillion commercial real estate debt market and exponentially increase the pressure on the financial system. As revenues rapidly decline, commercial and multifamily real estate now faces its worst liquidity challenge since the Great Financial Crisis. Compounding the problem, commercial real estate is now feeling the impact of the economic downturn and related job losses. In light of these events, it is important for the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) to take action to immediately suspend mark-to-market accounting. It is simply not possible to properly value assets in illiquid and non-functioning markets. The rationale for this view follows. We are concerned that the "mark to market" or "fair value" (FAS 157) accounting rules will further exacerbate the growing financial crisis. As liquidity diminishes, the value of asset-backed securities (ABS) collateral (including commercial mortgage-backed securities, or CMBS) will continue to decline. When the market-based measurement no longer accurately represents the underlying asset's true value, a company should not be forced to calculate the selling price of these assets or liabilities during unfavorable or volatile times, such as today's COVID-19 crisis. During the financial crisis of 2008-2009, many securities held on bank balance sheets could not be valued efficiently as the markets had disappeared from them. During April 2009, however, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) voted on and approved new guidelines that would allow for the valuation to be based on a price that would be received in an orderly market rather than a forced liquidation, starting during the first quarter of 2009. We encourage the Board to take similar action now. Among other measures that may be taken, a key element will be averting rushed and widespread margin calls and other "mark-to-market" measures for a period of time under the real estate whole loan and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) repurchase agreements that lenders rely on to provide liquidity in the market. Values plummet, not because the underlying assets are not healthy (they are) but because there is a complete loss of confidence in these securities by the market. Plummeting ABS values means plummeting repurchase agreement (repo) collateral values, which means margin calls and repo foreclosures. With no active market in many aspects of mortgage related securities, the use of mark-to-market accounting has caused pro-cyclical write-downs that may well overestimate probable losses. As a result, the rules have unfairly pushed valuations lower and forced companies to take big losses on the basis of market fluctuations that are temporary. Such write downs have led to a depletion of essential capital and diminished the lending capacity of many institutions. Asset valuations should be based on market values, but if an active market no longer exists, it must be possible to exercise reasonable judgment in valuing assets. There's no doubt the accounting rules have exacerbated the current crisis. To help restore capacity to credit markets, it is important to alleviate the unintended consequences imposed by mark-to-market accounting in inactive markets. We are encouraged by the steps taken by the Treasury and the Federal Reserve thus far, but more must be done to protect American workers, businesses and the scaffolding of our economy. The March 20 Interagency Statement appropriately addressed the accounting issues associated with troubled debt restructurings (TDRs). One important provision in the CARES Act (H.R. 748) would allow banks and credit unions temporary relief from the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. We encourage the FASB to take action now to suspend mark to market accounting rules until this crisis is behind us. We appreciate the opportunity to comment on this important issue.

There's another quote I like a great deal, offered by Forbes:

This is a real shame. Suspending mark-to-market accounting could fix major problems at no cost. Unfortunately, many people dismiss this issue without really understanding its impact on the economy. We are economists, not accountants or bank analysts. We really don't think a debate about how big the housing bubble was, or whether a certain bank is viable or not, is worthwhile when it comes to accounting rules. That misses the point. Mark-to-market accounting rules affect the economy and amplify financial market problems. The history seems clear. Mark-to-market accounting existed in the Great Depression, and according to Milton Friedman, who wrote about it just 30 years after the fact, it was responsible for the failure of many banks. Franklin Roosevelt suspended it in 1938, and between then and 2007 there were no panics or depressions. But when FASB 157, a statement from the Federal Accounting Standards Board, went into effect in 2007, reintroducing mark-to-market accounting, look what happened. Two things are absolutely essential when fixing financial market problems: time and growth. Time to work things out and growth to make working those things out easier. Mark-to-market accounting takes both of these away. Because these accounting rules force banks to write off losses before they even happen, we lose time. This happens because markets are forward looking. For example, the price of many securitized mortgage pools is well below their value, based on cash flows. In other words, the market is pricing in more losses than have actually, or may ever, occur. The accounting rules force banks to take artificial hits to capital without reference to the actual performance of loans. And this affects growth. By wiping out capital, so-called "fair value" accounting rules undermine the banking system, increase the odds of asset fire sales and make markets even less liquid. As this happened in 2008, investment banks failed, and the government proposed bailouts. This drove prices down even further, which hurt the economy. And now as growth suffers, bad loans multiply. It's a vicious downward spiral.

Those words still ring true. They were published Feb 24th, 2009.

Banks Argued Against Mark-to-Market

In the great recession, relief from mark-to-market came on April 2nd, 2019. It was one sign that the market was finally in recovery. The WSJ ran a report on it:

Later in the article, the topic of mortgage-backed securities was addressed specifically:

The topic remained in the headlines for a little while afterward. Forbes continued to provide some of the best articles on mark-to-market accounting:

As we've seen recently, non-agency MBS clearly do not have a liquid market at this time. They are far less liquid than Agency RMBS. As we are about to demonstrate, even Agency RMBS suffered through a recent bout of completely irrational pricing. This kind of pricing can only be attributed to a sharp change in supply and demand which is completely unrelated to the expected future cash flows of the security.

Pricing Doesn't Reflect Future Cash Flows

The most common allocation for residential mortgage REITs is "Agency RMBS". The RMBS stands for "Residential Mortgage-Backed Security". Even in Agency RMBS, pricing doesn't reflect future cash flows. The point needs to be hammered home. Take a look at the price chart for this fixed-rate agency RMBS:

Source: MBSLive

When the security bottomed out on March 19th, you could buy it for less than $100.00. The sooner that security prepays, the higher your yield would be as the buyer! That's insanity. The buyer was guaranteed that the yield on that security could not be less than the 2.5% coupon rate. That's math. If you get a 2.5% coupon rate and a capital gain, it has to deliver more than 2.5%. The buyers were paying just under $100.00 to and they locked in a 2.5% coupon rate plus $100.00 in principal.

For comparison:

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.158%. The 5-year Treasury yield was .709%.

There isn't a viable argument for this agency MBS trading so low (in an efficient market), but it traded down below $99 during the day. This was before the Federal Reserve announced they would begin buying an unlimited amount of Agency MBS to fix the issue.

What Happened in the Market for Agency RMBS?

We benefit from having Scott Kennedy running several updates on book value estimates. That gives us much greater insight into the changes in book value, which helps us determine which mortgage REITs to buy.

Investors don't need to be able to follow every step Scott uses. It's an extremely complex process. However, we can break it down. For complexity, if Scott was building a car, we're demonstrating where to find the pedals, steering wheel, and tires. You can feel confident about driving a car, even if you don't understand the intricacies of the engine.

To understand book value, the first major part of the equation, you need to know a little about bonds. We put together the following image using some charts from MBS Live:

Source: MBSLive, the evening of 3/27/2020

That image walks you through the basic process. Without doing anything particularly complex, you can see that book value for Agency-focused mortgage REITs could have gained something in the rough ballpark of 20% in the week following the Federal Reserve's announcement. In practice, the gains were probably lower because of mortgage REITs reducing leverage too early to cope with pressure from the banks.

In this example:

We are only using one type of agency RMBS.

We are treating all hedges as being the same.

We are arbitrarily assigning the leverage.

How Can You Say Book Value Went Up Last Week?

Our example only used one week: 3/23/2020 to 3/27/2020.

We had a month of damage leading up to this week. So despite these huge gains, book value will still be lower in most cases. Each mortgage REIT may declare dramatically different results. This is the most important to have someone who can estimate the different impacts for each position. Fortunately, we have Scott Kennedy for that job.

Net Book Value Results

Non-agency mortgage REITs probably had a much rougher quarter overall than agency-focused mortgage REITs. Further, some mortgage REITs have changed their strategy during the quarter. For instance, Two Harbors (TWO) dumped their non-agency positions in a fire sale. TWO is now an agency mortgage REIT.

Assuming everything else is similar between two different preferred shares, we would tend to favor one with a lower number for non-agency. Of course, in practice, everything won't be similar. That doesn't stop us from being able to generate some picks though. Below we've put a table breaking most of the mortgage REITs into 3 groups:

Ticker Company Name Focus (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency-Focused (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency-Focused (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency-Focused (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency-Focused (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency-Focused (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency-Focused (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency-Focused (DX) Dynex Capital Agency-Focused (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency-Focused (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose

What About Earnings

When spreads widen, as they did for most of March, book value is down but future earnings per dollar of book value are enhanced.

When spreads tighten, as they did over the prior week (3/23/2020 to 3/27/2020), book value is up but future earnings per dollar of book value are (generally) weakened.

That's okay for us as investors in preferred shares. When we invest in the preferred shares during a market panic, we really want the spreads to tighten.

Why?

Because preferred dividends have priority over common dividends.

We do not need the company's return on each dollar of book value to roar higher.

We simply need to see a respectable amount of earnings (no need for great) with book value stability.

I know that the concept feels strange for some investors. They would love to see earnings per common share roaring higher. It would make them more comfortable. Precisely right. However, the more important factor for stability is seeing book values stabilize.

Earnings Per Dollar of Book Value

As a preferred share investor, you don't really care a great deal directly about this metric. As a common share investor, you would care more.

Wider spreads mean lower book value.

But they also mean more earnings per dollar of book value.

Which is more powerful?

In my experience, the lower book value is usually a more powerful factor. Consequently, you should expect that future earnings per share would be lower unless the company finds a way to enhance book value per share. If they can boost book value per share, they could offset the natural decrease in book value per share from spread widening.

How would they do that? They would use a buyback program when trading at a large discount or issue new shares when trading at a premium.

If you're invested in the preferred share, you simply want:

your preferred dividends to be easily covered. enough book value in the common equity to protect your position.

What Happened

Around 3/20/2020, spreads on agency MBS were the widest we had seen in about a decade. That meant book value was low, but each invested dollar could generate a very high return. If the market was more efficient, the agency mortgage REITs would've traded ABOVE their book values for 3/20/2020. That doesn't mean "above book values for 12/31/2019", but "above book value for 3/20/2020". That would've been great for the mortgage REITs also because it would've given them access to equity capital. Instead, they traded at record discounts BELOW book value.

When spreads got that wide, they were primed to tighten. The wider the spreads on Agency MBS got, the more likely it became that the spreads on Agency MBS would tighten within the near future. Perhaps one of the most remarkable things is that the sector didn't actually reach a bottom (at least a temporary bottom) until the evening of 3/24/2020. Agency MBS began tightening days ahead of that bottom.

Economic Impact of Mark-to-Market

While casual observers may think this is just an issue in credit markets, it has major impacts on regular workers as well. One of the largest firms for non-QM mortgages announced a 70% reduction in their workforce. The firm, Angel Oak, also said they were pausing all origination of loans for two weeks. Another large lender in the space, Citadel Servicing Corp. is pausing all originations for 30 days.

Investor Impact

The most profound impact of halting mark-to-market accounting would be for mortgage REITs, banks, and other leveraged investors. However, it would have a positive impact throughout the economy. The banks benefit from having access to liquidity through the Federal Reserve, but the benefits need to flow through to the other sectors. This is one area where a quick regulatory change could reduce the damage from the current recession/depression.

Several experts in the sector are already calling for the necessary regulatory changes, but investors are still waiting.

What To Do

We're holding onto most positions as we await recovery. It's been a very rough period for the sector. Clearly, several mortgage REITs are reporting significant declines in book value. I don't expect a full recovery in book value, but shares still trade at staggering discounts to the underlying value of their net assets. Our largest position is still in the preferred shares. We still remain bullish on mortgage REIT preferred shares as an asset class. We also see long-term opportunity in common shares, though there is substantial risk involved.

When a mortgage REIT reduces leverage without the share price changing, the discounts to the gross asset values are larger. That is important because it is a major factor in considering potential buyouts. A lower amount of leverage, all else equal, would make a buyout easier. Lower leverage also reduces the volatility for book value moving forward. That is positive for reducing future losses, though it also makes it harder to recover past losses through asset appreciation.

Since reducing leverage reduces the volatility in book value, it is generally favorable for preferred shares. The negative aspect of lower leverage is that it reduces the potential earnings power of the portfolio. That's still okay. If a mortgage REIT drives its leverage low enough without the share price recovering, it would be in a position to drive shareholder value by repurchasing shares. This is a perfectly viable technique to drive shareholder value, though it can rapidly shrink the size of the total portfolio. This is a simpler process for mortgage REITs with a more liquid pool of assets (such as agency RMBS). It is more difficult when the pool is less liquid (such as non-agency MBS, non-QM loans, or MSRs). One mortgage REIT which recently announced a decrease in their non-agency exposure is New Residential (NRZ).

We would be happy to see an extension of this strategy. As more reports come out from the mortgage REITs, we'll get a look at how each company decided to handle the challenges.

