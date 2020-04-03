5 Stocks That Outperformed Last Recession And Will Likely Outperform This One

Year-to-date, the stock market declined by 25% as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads much fear about possibly one of the greatest recessions ever seen. Consequently, it is very hard to determine the right entry point in the stock market. On the positive side, stocks lost a lot of their value in a very short amount of time and are approaching their fair value again, the virus is likely to fade away relatively quickly and the FED is significantly pumping liquidity in the market to try to limit the impact on the economy. On the negative side, the market got very risky with record indebtedness which could lead to many bankruptcies, unemployment could reach record highs and the virus could be around for a longer time due to mutations and new spreads. Instead of holdings cash and hoping that the market will drop further or starting to buy risky stocks with both hands, I believe the most successful strategy could be cautiously buying high-quality stocks which are resilient to a recession and will recover much sooner from a financial disaster. In this article, I will explain why this could be the best strategy and provide five interesting stocks based on my recession-resilient model with five factors.

The best strategy during volatile markets

Determining the right strategy during a market crash is very hard. Investors need to be aware that such a crash could be full of bear and bull traps which could have a significant impact on returns.

The most successful strategy could be buying high-quality stocks in tranches (for example each week buying 5% of your available cash) which are relatively resilient to a recession. These stocks have limited downside, decreasing risks significantly. On the other hand, by applying this strategy, you would also (partially) benefit from a strong market recovery. I have made a recession-resilient model based on six factors to find the right stocks:

The maximum share price decline during the 2007-2009 financial crisis (from 10/09/07 until 03/09/09): this gives an indication on the volatility of the stock during a recession.

The recovery period after the 2007-2009 financial crisis bottom: this gives an indication on how quickly the stock could recover from a recession.

The free cash flow growth/decline in 2008: this shows the financial stability of the firm during a crisis.

The current FCF yield: this shows the current valuation of the firm based on the free cash flow, which is a more reliable parameter than the net income during crises. The lower this FCF yield, the more downside risk as the company is expensively priced.

The current operating margin: the operating margin is an indicator on pricing power of companies. The higher the margin, the less the company will suffer financially from a crisis.

The current leverage ratio: companies with a higher leverage could face financial problems, leading to drastic consequences for shareholders. For example, Carnival (CCL) recently announced an equity and debt offering destroying a lot of shareholder value.

I used this recession-resilient model to find a variety of interesting stocks. In the next sections I will discuss five of them.

Johnson and Johnson: a pharmaceutical company with steadily growing cash flows and a strong dividend

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a US pharmaceutical giant, is one of the most stable companies on the stock market. This translated in its outperformance during the financial crisis. The stock lost 'only' 35% during that period and recovered in four years to new highs. JNJ's free cash flow declined by only 1.4%, which shows that the company is very resilient to a recession as pharmaceuticals and medicals devices do not rely heavily on economic growth. Currently, the company is valued at a FCF yield of 5.10%, which is a fair price given the fact that it can keep growing cash flows sequentially. Its operating margins are 21% which is pretty high. The company has a leverage ratio of 0.30, which makes it a very low-risk pick. Also interesting is that JNJ is paying a nice dividend, yielding 3%. Moreover, it appeared in my insider buying list recently. The firm is also producing a COVID-19 vaccine which could be available in early 2021. (Source: Robbe Delaet based on company information; numbers in $mln; operating margin can be impacted by one-off costs/benefits)

Mastercard: strong cash flows and quick recovery from recessions

My next recession-resilient pick is Mastercard (MA), an international payment card provider. The stock can be volatile as it dropped 61% during the financial crisis. However, it recovered in only two years to new all-time highs. The company posted very impressive results each year. In fact, it was able to keep growing free cash flows in 2018 by 57% (excluding one-off costs). The strong, reliable growth is translated into a higher valuation: its free cash flow yield currently stands at 2.92%. Mastercard's operating margin (57%) is one of the highest in the stock market, which shows that the company has a very strong competitive position. Its leverage ratio stands at 0.08, which is very low. Mastercard could be an amazing company to buy for the long term when a steep correction occurs. The company also showed up in my latest insider buying list as director Uglla bought $265K worth of shares.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company information; numbers in $K; 2008 free cash flow adjusted for one-off costs)

Accenture: a low-risk cash flow compounder which benefits from disruptive technologies

My third pick, Accenture (ACN), is an IT consulting company which focuses on cloud, digital and security consulting services. Accenture stock declined by 38% vs a 60% decline for the S&P500 during the financial crisis. Astonishingly, it reached new all-time highs after only two years. Its financials are growing very steadily. In fact, Accenture posted free cash flow growth of approximately 10% in 2018. The stock is currently valued at a FCF yield of 5.9% which I consider very cheap for such a well-managed company. The firm is generating operating margins of 14.6% which is a bit lower as a consequence of high personnel costs. It is having no leverage ratio, as it has a net cash position of $6 bln. In short, Accenture could be an amazing low-risk stock to buy to benefit from disruptive technologies.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company information; numbers in $K)

Gilead sciences: strong growth anticipated, extremely low valuation, potential upside from Remdesivir

Gilead sciences (GILD) is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on anti-viral diseases such as HIV and HCV. While the company relies a lot on new products approvals, it generates substantial free cash flows and does not depend on economic growth. The stock lost only 23% during the market crash in 2007-2009 and recovered in less than 4 years to new all-time highs. Gilead was able to post strong free cash flow growth of 20.25% in 2008. The stock is valued at a FCF yield of 6.6% which is inexpensive, if you take into account that there are many expected blockbuster launches for the coming years. Moreover the dividend is yielding a solid 3.6%. The firm is generating operating margins of 43.3% which is high, but on average for the biotech industry. The firm has a leverage ratio of 0.02 and much cash on hand to fund new acquisitions and/or buy backs. Interestingly, the company is currently testing a drug named Remdesivir for COVID-19 in its final trials. If these read-outs (expected in the coming weeks) are positive, this company could surge drastically. Gilead Sciences is one of the few companies for which a surge in COVID-19 cases is a 'good thing', making it an interesting hedge for the coming months.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company information; numbers in $K)

Check Point Software: very strong long term FCF growth in an attractive market

Lastly, I included Check Point (CHKP) in this list. Check Point is a very strong cyber security firm with many Fortune 100 companies as clients. The stock is very stable and declined by only 25% during the financial crisis, while recovering in less than two years. Check Point grew its FCF by approximately 19% in 2008 and has a very strong history of growing free cash flows. Check Point is currently significantly undervalued at a FCF yield of 7.55% and has a very strong cash balance of $4 bln. Its operating margins are high at 44.2%, but are expected to decline over the coming years by investments in R&D and sales. The cyber security market is a strongly growing market and I believe Check Point's growth could accelerate soon as a consequences of new subscription software offerings.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company information; numbers in $K)

Conclusion

In this article, I provided five interesting stocks which are resilient to a recession based on their past performance and current financials. I believe that it could be a successful strategy to start adding such stocks in your portfolio carefully, which provides both strong downside support and potential upside if the market recovers. As you can see in the chart below, these stocks can recover very quickly from a further crash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.