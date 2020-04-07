Urgent Warning To All REIT Investors

Don't let the market dictate you what to think. Now is time to buy while panicked investors act stupid.

REITs are today better prepared than ever before to weather this storm.

Many REITs are trading at 2008-2009 level valuations and offer the potential to double or triple in value in the anticipated recovery.

.After the recent market crash, the REIT market is offering many generational buying opportunities with potential to earn >10% dividend yields and double or triple your investment in just a few years.

I know that this sounds like “too good to be true,” but the fact is that REIT valuations are now back at 2008-2009 levels in many cases. And following the 2008 crash, it only took two years for the REIT (VNQ) market to nearly tripled investor’s money:

And this is only the average performance of a REIT ETF (VNQ). Many REITs were even more undervalued and earned in even greater returns.

Simon Property Group (SPG): up 263% in two years - The market was very worried that malls would not survive the great financial crisis. They were priced for bankruptcy, just like they are today.

I want to repeat that these are the returns earned over a two-year holding period. Some investors literally saw five times their capital within 24 months.

Today, we are presented with the same opportunity yet again. REITs are down 40 to 80% depending on the company, and panicked investors are saying all the same things that they were saying during 2008-2009:

We have not reached bottom yet. Sell! REITs are headed to bankruptcy. Sell! Tenants cannot pay rent. Sell!

And this is exactly what I want to warn you about: don’t let panicked people influence your thinking.

Panicked people never make good decisions. They behave very much like drunk people. They are very emotional. They overreact. And their short-term thinking blinds them from the bigger picture.

To be clear, the coronavirus crisis is very serious. We don’t take it lightly. Many REITs will suffer disappointing results in 2020, potentially even in 2021.

Rents will be missed. Vacancies will increase. And ultimately, FFO will go down and some REITs may even need to cut dividends. This is especially true for mall REITs and hotel REITs which are the most impacted by this crisis.

But more importantly, this is a temporary crisis, not a permanent one. Businesses are shut down right now, but it is only a question of time before we reopen the economy and return to living our normal lives.

Meanwhile, there are property sectors that are better protected and offer great opportunities right now. As an example, Sam Landy, the CEO of UMH Properties (UMH) recently indicated to me that business had remained strong. They are leasing manufactured housing lots and the need for affordable housing does not go away in a recession.

Similarly, Chris Volk, the CEO of STORE Capital (STOR) noted that their net leases do not include "Force Majeure" clauses and therefore, rents remain due even if stores are closed. They earn rents from 14 year long leases and have limited maturities in 2020. Some tenants may not have sufficient liquidity to pay right away, but STORE has the liquidity to allow deferred payments if needed.

All REITs will suffer near term pain, but as we noted earlier: This is a temporary issue, not a permanent one. Therefore, the biggest risk is liquidity. Fortunately, REIT balance sheets are today the strongest they have ever been. Leverage is at an all time low, maturities are well-staggered, and most REITs have plenty of cash on hand and available credit lines they can tap into if needed.

Therefore, we are not nearly as concerned as the market. We believe that most REITs can easily weather the storm, and the near-term blow will only look like a speed bump in the long run.

Do we know when the recovery will take place?

No.

Do we know if we have reached a bottom?

No.

But what we do know is that REITs are now exceptionally undervalued, and investors who take the right actions will look very smart a few years from now.

In a perfectly rational world, the value of a REIT should be determined based on its future cash flow generation potential. Future means decades, not quarters. Therefore, the poor results of 2020 really should have minimal impact on valuation, unless you think that this crisis will last for decades to come.

Yet, almost every REIT has dropped by 40% to 80% by now.

Does this make sense?

No it doesn’t.

We do not live in a perfectly rational world. Just like in 2008-2009, we are in a market full of panicked people, scary headlines, and people trying to get out to time a “bottom.”

Eventually, things will get better and we will experience an epic recovery. There is a 100% chance of an eventual recovery. Volatility comes and goes, but the market has always eventually recovered and continued its upward trajectory.

The REIT market is today better prepared than ever before to weather a crisis. Leverage is at an all time low, portfolios have been upgraded, lessons were learnt from the 2008-2009 crisis, and governments have a “whatever it takes” approach to supporting the economy.

At High Yield Landlord, we are the most bullish we have been since launching our service on Seeking Alpha. We are loading on high-quality REITs that enjoy:

Fortress balance sheets.

Recession-Proof Properties.

Ample liquidity to survive an extended crisis.

Enormous margin of safety in their valuation.

And >8% dividend yield to pay us while we wait.

Many of them are set to double or triple in a recovery. We do not worry about an additional 20% drop when we are set to earn ~200% returns in the coming years. No one can pick a bottom so don’t make the mistake of waiting too long. This train will leave the station when you least expect it so jump on it before you miss it.

Bottom Line

The best time to invest in when things are very uncertain and people are panicking, not when everything is clear and rosy.

Seeing red color in our brokerage account is frustrating, but ultimately people who take the right actions will profit from the madness of the crowd and be richer than ever before when the market finally recovers.

These are not just empty words. I'm investing about 50% of my net worth in the REIT investments. I cannot pick a bottom, but at least you can take comfort in knowing that I put our money where our mouth is.

“When it is raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble.” Warren Buffett

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR; MAC; SPG; UMH; STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.