Cigar Butt Investing: Opportunities Abound In COVID-19

In this article, I will dive into some interesting stocks in this space and review some past picks as well.

My primary investment strategy seeks to purchase stocks at a substantial discount to their liquidation value – referred to as net-net, NCAV, or cigar-butt investing.

The coronavirus outbreak and the following liquidity crunch have created a far greater number of bargains than were previously available.

Net-net investing was pioneered by Benjamin Graham, known as the father of value investing and for writing Security Analysis and The Intelligent Investor. The premise of such a strategy is simple: as above, if the price is sufficiently low, nearly any stock can be a good deal.

Graham, in Security Analysis, asserts that “price is frequently an essential element, so that a stock (and even a bond) may have investment merit at one price level but not at another.” Another key qualification made in the text is that “an investment might be justified in a group of issues, which would not be sufficiently safe if made in any one of them singly.”

These “cigar butts” are often extraordinarily depressed in price. They often trade so low that if an acquirer came in, sold off all their assets overnight, and distributed them to shareholders, the stock would make a handsome return. They are often referred to as cigar butts because, like the soggy end of a cigar, nobody wants them – but if you pick it up, you get one last “puff” for free.

Strategy

Net-net stocks work because they are both so cheap that they can go virtually nowhere but up as a group, but individually they are such terrible businesses that it would be speculative to invest in any single stock. Some level of diversification is vital here – I suggest at least ten names if you are willing to do the work to understand each one; Graham suggests that 20-30 would be adequate.

As follows, my strategy is to buy at roughly 2/3rds of net current assets and sell at 1x net current asset value (NCAV), or after two years – whichever comes first. This is a slight adaptation to simply reviewing the portfolio each year or so and selling off names as they trade above NCAV, which suits my desire to be able to continuously add money to a portfolio as needed.

An important variation on this strategy is buying stocks below net-net working capital, defined as [Cash and Equivalents] + 0.75*[Receivables] + 0.5*[Inventories].

When buying these stocks, it is important to bear in mind that they are illiquid and may have bid-ask spreads as wide as 50% or more of the stock price. Therefore, you must use limit orders – name your price, then wait for a fill. I am anecdotally successful at getting my orders filled a few cents below the midpoint of the bid and ask.

New Net-Net Stocks

Following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent credit crunch – and economic shutdown! – virtually the entire market got a whole lot cheaper. This was a black swan event, one very low in probability and fairly high in impact that very few predicted. The bright side here is that the universe of investable net-nets has roughly doubled in a very short timeframe, and many of these are higher-quality businesses facing temporary setbacks that can be bought at a bargain price.

Bear in mind, however, that markets are mostly efficient, most of the time. Though I believe that the market overreacted – and failed to price in what I view as the certainty of government bailouts – it is correct that substantially all companies will burn cash for a non-negligible period of time. Owning stocks with a margin of safety helps to protect against downside, but there are greater risks of cash burn present now than there were some time ago.

Voxx International (VOXX)

Voxx is an electronics manufacturer that trades at 0.57x net current asset value. I recently published my analysis of the stock and believe that it is not only undervalued on a liquidation basis, but is also severely mispriced according to a conservative sum-of-the-parts valuation. I believe that most of the cash burn from the Coronavirus has been priced in at this point, and Voxx is selling at rarely-seen firesale prices today.

TAT Technologies (TATT)

TAT Technologies is an Israeli aerospace and defense company that has contracted for the U.S. army, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and many other big names in the space.

Their primary business line is environmental control systems on airplanes. It has remarkably stable revenues quarter-by-quarter, and are generally growing sales over time. TAT is generally profitable, and generated $6.4mm of EBITDA in the past year while breaking even on a free cash flow basis.

The stock trades at 0.52x NCAV, with a concentration in inventories and negative net cash. TAT Technologies has cash of about $16mm and receivables of $21mm, suggesting that a full year’s expenses and current liabilities would be more than adequately covered by quick assets and the stock could still trade at a discount to NCAV.

NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings is a manufacturer of fracking equipment headquartered in Texas. They recently won a major patent infringement lawsuit and were awarded a judgment of $34mm – though it is unclear when it will be paid out. The market did not appear to react to this news to any material degree, suggesting that this stock is extremely underfollowed and being indiscriminately sold off due to a collapse in oil prices.

Before factoring in the $34mm judgment, NCSM stock trades at just 0.59x NCAV – and 0.38x after adjusting for $34mm in additional cash. NCS Multistage does run about $88mm in operating expenses each year, but I believe that this figure could be drastically reduced if needed.

Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON)

Hudson Global is a recruitment and management consulting company headquartered in Connecticut and operates globally. Notably, more than half of their revenue (63%) comes from the “Asia Pacific” region, which likely has already taken a hit. Fortunately, mainland China does not appear to be essential to the business. Management appears to be shareholder-focused, divesting businesses in Europe to the tune of $39mm and has bought back shares opportunistically in the past.

Management has discussed with me on their latest earnings call that they have the ability to radically scale down operational costs and will be opportunistic about government programs to support their employees. It’s an extremely pro-shareholder move to say that you are “going to do everything in our power to not have any kind of meaningful cash burn” while buying back stock below cash per share.

HSON stock currently trades at 0.57x NCAV, with nearly all of current assets concentrated in cash and receivables ($31.7mm and $15.7mm, respectively) suggesting a steep margin of safety. Hudson Global, despite posting net losses in most past years, had a profitable recent quarter, generating $400k in net profit and $1mm in EBITDA.

There is reason for concern here – in 2019 Hudson blew through -$10mm of free cash flow, but generated $19.1mm in 2018. Hudson Global also faces long-term declining revenue. These issues are mostly par for the course in net-nets. Hudson, despite being a somewhat mediocre business, is simply priced irrationally low today.

Key Tronic EMS (KTCC)

Key Tronic EMS is a manufacturer of printed circuit boards and has been public since 1983. The company is not profitable, but generates $9.2mm of EBITDA against a $29.8mm market cap. Revenues have faltered in recent years, and net losses have been almost entirely attributable to depreciation and amortization charges. Key Tronic is cash-flow positive.

KTCC stock currently trades at 0.51x NCAV, but has substantially no cash (just $500k) and current assets are made up primarily of inventory ($110mm) and receivables ($87.3mm). This suggests a lower quality of liquid assets. KTCC is also highly levered, carrying $39mm in long-term debt and $157mm in liabilities.

Key Tronic is certainly a net-net with some issues and questionable valuations, so I am inclined to shy away for now. I would like to see more cash and lower accounts payable, as well as more shareholder-friendly activities like divestments and buybacks.

Schmitt Industries (SMIT)

Schmitt Industries is a micro-cap stock I’ve covered before in “Schmitt Industries: Special Situation With 25% Upside” that is managed by deep-value hedge fund manager Michael Zapata. Schmitt was a classic target for shareholder activism, and Zapata successfully sold a major, loss-making business line for the better part of Schmitt’s market cap – while also making use of NOL carryforwards. He has also announced guidance for Covid-19’s impact on Schmitt, suggesting that despite short-term headwinds Schmitt will be okay and he will take a pay cut if necessary. Management is strongly incentivized – and made up largely of Zapata and an analyst from his fund – and clearly has shareholders’ interests in mind.

SMIT stock has slipped below NCAV recently, trading at 0.79x NCAV with current assets almost entirely in cash against just $1.2mm in liabilities. Though it trades above the classic 2/3rds of NCAV, the margin of safety is still excellent and there is likely upside beyond just NCAV for stockholders.

Oxbridge Re (OXBR)

Oxbridge Re is an interesting pick, and trades at about 70% of net cash. Oxbridge is a reinsurance company that primarily insures low-frequency, high-impact risks from natural disasters - mostly hurricanes in the Southeastern U.S. Though about $2mm of this cash is tied up in reinsurance contracts, losses can be modeled.

Assuming a 20% loss rate on reinsurance – the probability of a high-severity hurricane hitting the U.S. on any given year – OXBR trades at 0.61x net current assets. The company is roughly breaking even on operations, though I would like to see further cost-cutting and a buyback program.

Nicholas Financial (NICK)

Nicholas Financial is an interesting pick here, and may be argued to not be a true net-net. Nicholas is a subprime auto lender headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and writes loans in the Southeastern U.S. The company was profitable through 2008, and recently has posted some net losses due to high operating expenses – suggesting ample opportunity for cost-cutting in the future.

Subprime auto loans are relatively liquid and easy enough to price, suggesting that it can be classified as current assets even if it has terms longer than one year. Nicholas carries ample reserves against losses, and further losses on loans can be modeled – even assuming a further 25% in loan losses, NICK trades at a discount to NCAV. At carrying value, NICK trades at just 0.51x NCAV with a strong cash position and relatively high leverage.

Old Net-Net Stocks

In the current market crash, I found that owning stocks with such a wide margin of safety protected a meaningful portion of downside. However, discounts on net-nets that traded below NCAV prior to the crash have mostly widened in light of the coronavirus scare, and (at least some) appropriately so. I welcome this – it gives me a greater margin of safety and leaves me positioned for upside if the pandemic is even slightly less terrible than Wall Street has priced it to be.

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT)

Support.com was a well-known name in the early 2000s, but now faces a secular decline. Management returned excess cash to shareholders via a special dividend in late December 2019, and now is focused on turning around the business and shifting to a direct-to-consumer model. SPRT trades at 0.65x NCAV with a strong position.

Gigamedia Limited (GIGM)

Gigamedia Ltd. is a Taiwanese gaming and entertainment company, with perennially falling revenues and small operating losses. It is a fairly classic Asian net-net, with a ridiculous cash position, next to no leverage, and not much cash burn. GIGM stock trades at 0.44x NCAV.

Emerson Radio (MSN)

Emerson Radio is a net-net with some issues, and a discounted valuation is obviously warranted. It is one of the largest consumer radio manufacturers in the U.S., and depend largely on Walmart and Amazon for revenue. Emerson has a controlling shareholder, Christopher Ho, who has been opposed to liquidating the company but is not averse to buybacks.

For more on Emerson, check out this article – not much has changed, except now the stock trades at 0.4x NCAV and faces mounting losses against its cash pile.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics is in a similar boat, as it is an electronics manufacturer with some management challenges and is controlled by Ed Richardson, who owns the majority voting power via non-public Class B shares. Richardson Electronics does have a business segment with some promise – Healthcare, which primarily manufactures CT scanner tubes.

Current assets are roughly evenly spread between cash, receivables, and inventories, and the stock currently trades at 0.44x NCAV.

Westell Technologies (WSTL)

Like Richardson, Westell Technologies is controlled by a single shareholder with an obvious emotional interest in the business. “Uncle Buzz,” as he has been called, has more or less run the business into the ground and refused to make meaningful changes or divest businesses. When other board members considered strategic alternatives, they were threatened to be removed from the board, suggesting that this single controlling shareholder is unwilling to act rationally in the interests of the company, despite several activist attempts to turn it around.

WSTL stock trades at 0.42x NCAV, and is in danger of major cash burn through the coronavirus due to entrenched management and a demonstrated unwilllingness to meaningfully cut costs or liquidate. It’s a hairier stock, but if Uncle Buzz comes around, we are looking at massive upside.

Rubicon Technology (RBCN)

Like Schmitt Industries, Rubicon Technology is controlled by a value investor, Tim Brog. Mr. Brog has a demonstrated track record of acquiring companies and selling them off after making operational improvements. I covered RBCN stock some time ago, and I believe my thesis still holds. Rubicon trades at 0.72x NCAV, largely in cash.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation (APWC)

Often viewed as one of the most mispriced stocks available, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation is a Taiwanese infrastructure company that operates roughly at a break-even level and pays dividends, thanks to a successful activist.

The stock trades at a puny 0.08x NCAV and just 0.15x net-net working capital, suggesting tremendous upside for the common. The obvious risk is that it simply sits there, slowly decaying value over time.

Deswell Industries (DSWL)

Deswell Industries is another electronics manufacturer, headquartered in the Special Administrative Region of Macau, known for its gambling sector. It pays a 3.1% dividend and has a strong cash position, with remaining current assets mostly in receivables. Deswell is profitable, and has fairly strong revenue growth. I have owned it in the past, selling it at around NCAV. Being headquartered in a business-friendly district of China and the regular payment of dividends suggests that there is little risk of fraud here. For more on Deswell, I found this article informative.

DSWL trades at 0.71x NCAV at present levels.

The New Home Company (NWHM)

I have been in and out of a couple trades with The New Home Company. The company is a West Coast homebuilder and real estate developer, and has a unique proposition of building entire neighborhoods and communities. Net-net working capital is negative, but the stock trades at less than 1/3rd of NCAV now.

This is essentially a leveraged bet on single-family housing, but the discount to NCAV falls to zero if management must write down their inventories by more than 25%.

If you can tolerate a little risk or are bullish on housing, this one is definitely worth a look. However, the capital structure and lower quality of liquid assets reduces the qualitative margin of safety.

CSS Industries (CSS)

CSS Industries was acquired at a wide multiple of NCAV, announced January 20th of this year and ceased trading on March 10th.

Sadly, I sold out of CSS when they burned through NCAV before the acquisition was proposed and I missed the boat. I stand by this decision, since burning liquid assets eliminates my margin of safety, but this situation should highlight the drawbacks of a more active approach to this investment strategy.

An alternative is Ben Graham’s classic two-year holding period, where holdings are not re-examined until it is over.

Buyer Beware

All Chinese Firms

Simply put: if you cannot trust the numbers, you cannot have a margin of safety. Because of the high risk of fraud from Chinese firms and companies with major operations in mainland China, these should be avoided under all circumstances.

Nova Lifestyle (NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle falls under the above, but hides it well. The company sources substantially all of their product from China and sells plenty there as well. Management engages in a number of related-party transactions to the detriment of common stockholders, and was forced to perform a reverse-split to maintain listing requirements. There may be evidence that you should view the accounting skeptically, and its “buyback program” has not been executed on. I was enticed by the extreme discount, sold off at a modest loss, and adapted my strategy accordingly.

Manning & Napier (MN)

Manning & Napier is a value mirage, and the per-share figures you see on lots of sites are not fully diluted. Per their 10-K, William Manning owns interests in related companies, which can be exchanged for just over 63 million shares of MN in perpetuity, meaning that MN common stockholders are in reality diluted by a factor of 5x. The adjusted NCAV/share comes out to just over $2, against a share price of about $1.17. Though this is a discount to adjusted NCAV, I believe this bizarre structure is set up for the benefit of managers rather than shareholders and the stock should be avoided.

Risk Mitigation

I’m a firm believer that protecting your downside will result in your upside taking care of itself. Though the nearly-unbeatable margin of safety these stocks provide is mostly adequate for risk management, there are a few other strategies you can employ. As discussed above, two hard requirements are holding at least ten different stocks at any one time and not buying any Chinese firms or companies with substantial operations in China. Additionally, I recommend that:

Extra caution should be used for firms with negative or very low net-net working capital, since this means that current assets are lower in quality than they may appear.

Avoiding companies with a high burn rate: I do not have a hard number, but recurring losses exceeding 10% of NCAV should be a major red flag.

Eliminate all biotech and resource exploration companies, since their stated businesses are by nature speculative and will burn through all their assets if they do not succeed.

Energy companies should likely be avoided, though certain companies in the energy sector may be worth a second look. These companies are often speculative and have reduced historical NCAV returns meaningfully in recent years.

Avoid stocks that have obviously self-dealing management or substantial dilution of shares through the issuance of equity. These factors suggest that the company is likely to burn through NCAV before you see a penny of it.

Look towards firms with a sub-$100mm market cap. This is the least efficient pocket of the market, and companies with market caps much greater are subject to additional scrutiny from analysts, and are likely to be priced more accurately.

Avoid companies that have not traded above net current asset value in the recent past. Since a profitable trade here depends on a liquidation or turnaround of market perception, this helps to screen out value traps that do neither.

Performance of the Strategy

Since August 1st of 2019, my strategy for net-net investing (plus a few “special situations” like arbitrages and divestments) has roughly broken even, beating the market by over 15% with a beta to SPY around 0.6. This performance is in line – even at the higher end – of what academic data on the strategy and anecdotal experience suggests.

“It always seemed, and still seems, ridiculously simple to say that if one can acquire a diversified group of common stocks at a price less than the applicable net current assets alone – after deducting all prior claims, and counting as zero the fixed and other assets – the results should be quite satisfactory. They were so, in our experience, for more than 30 years.”

-Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor

Diversification in the net-net space is vital to your performance, and I find it best to concern myself not with the performance of any single name but the portfolio as a whole, since these are generally stocks with very serious issues and many reasons to dislike them. It is because of those reasons that they are such an opportunity for enterprising investors and will remain so for the foreseeable future, so long as you are willing to hold your nose and buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPRT, RELL, FRD, WSTL, GIGM, NWHM, MSN, RBCN, APWC, OIIM, OXBR, NICK, VOXX, TATT, NCSM, HSON, SMIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.