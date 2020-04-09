3 REITs To Ride Out The Crash

We discuss three top ideas with up to 12% dividend yields and 100% upside potential in a recovery.

Malls and hotel are risky. Student housing, grocery stores and hospitals are much more defensive.

REITs are exceptionally cheap but they are not all worth buying.

Many REITs are today offered at 2008-2009 valuations. Yes, you heard it right. The market is so pessimistic that REITs trade again at the same levels as during the great financial crisis. This is despite the fact that REIT balance sheets are today stronger than ever before and most REITs can easily survive this temporary crisis.

We can somewhat understand the fear when it comes to Hotel REITs and Mall REITs. The coronavirus crisis is forcing people to stay at home, delay travel, and ultimately, cut spending. There's no doubt that hotels and malls will suffer from this.

However, many REITs are mostly immune to this crisis and it's really mind boggling to see them drop by 50%, 60%, or even more in the matter of days. The selling is very indiscriminate and it appears that capital flows out of ETFs and index funds are cause behind many of these mispricings.

Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on discounted real estate at the moment. The recent market crash has created generational buying opportunities with many high-quality REITs now offered at >10% dividend yields.

If you are still sitting on the sidelines, now is your time to act. Below we shortly outline three investment ideas that are greatly discounted and set for a strong recovery once the panic is over. We hold them in our Core Portfolio along with 22 other discounted REITs.

REIT Idea No. 1 - Everybody Needs Shelter

What's your ideal REIT investment in today’s environment?

It enjoys an investment grade rating.

It has plenty of liquidity to face the coronavirus crisis.

It's not greatly affected in the short run, and not at all in the long run.

It has a history of market outperformance.

It has never cut its dividend, not even in 2008-2009.

There's one such company that has seen its share price cut in half. It now trades at just about 44% of its NAV and pays an >8% dividend yields.

We are talking about American Campus Communities (ACC) - the only pure-play REIT in student housing. It has all the characteristics of a blue chip. Yet, it dropped by ~60% off its highs due to coronavirus fears. Some university campuses are temporarily shutting down and sending students back home to their families. This will probably lead to disappointing results in 2020 due to lower than usual occupancy rates.

However, ACC has a BBB stable credit rating and plenty of liquidity to weather any temporary drop in cash flow. Once the initial panic is over, students will return to universities and ACC will quickly recover.

Student housing is one of the most recession-resilient property sectors. Same property NOI kept on grown even though 2008-2009:

source

We don't expend the trend toward higher level education to reverse anytime soon. In fact, if Democrats win the presidential election and manage to lower the cost of education, it could lead to even faster enrollment growth.

As the only pure-play student housing REIT, ACC has a long growth way ahead of it as the partner of choice for universities. It buys, develops, and owns modern student housing in very close proximity to universities.

This is a resilient business. Yet, it's valued at just 44% of its estimated NAV and 9x FFO. The 8.15% dividend yield has a safe 76% payout ratio. Reinforcing our belief that ACC is grossly mispriced: A director of the company bought $425,000 in shares earlier this month at nearly two times a higher share price.

After the initial dip in occupancy rate, we expect ACC to quickly recover to its former highs. It is one of our favorite opportunities right now.

REIT Idea #2 - After Shelter comes Groceries

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is the landlord of mostly grocery-store anchored service and value oriented shopping centers.

Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR) and other grocers are hitting new highs as consumers rush to stock-pile in the wake of the crisis. BRX is a landlord of these companies, an arguably safer position, and yet, it's taking a beating. If you look at BRX's top tenants, you find a lot of grocers and / or high credit companies such T.J Maxx (TJX) and Ross (ROST):

source

The market is worried that some of the non-grocery tenants will have to temporarily close shop. We don't doubt that, but pricing BRX at 5x FFO, which is essentially a 20% cash flow yield is quite exceptional. You would never get such a deal in the private market. Yet, you can get it in the REIT market with the added benefits of diversification, liquidity, professional management, and limited liability.

This is a company with a BBB- Positive investment grade rating, ~$1.3 billion in available liquidity, no maturities in 2020 and 2021, consistent same store NOI growth - and you get it at a 12% dividend yield with a safe 58% payout ratio. We are happy to buy more while others are fearful. Even if BRX's fundamentals take a big hit in 2020, it will remain a steal in the long run.

REIT Idea #3 – Hospitals are Thriving

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is our Top Pick among Healthcare REITs. We have often highlighted it as the "The Perfect REIT Opportunity" because it enjoys an ideal combination of:

Higher yield: 7% dividend yield

Faster growth: ~8% per year

Deeper value: 10x FFO

Safety: Long leases from hospitals

For these reasons, we have held an overweight position and this has paid off very handsomely, until recently, when MPW sold off with the rest of the market:

Data by YCharts

This is rather interesting because the demand for hospitals is only going up in this crisis. The CEO, Edward Aldag, recently told us that operators of hospitals will suffer a temporary impact from delaying non-critical surgeries to make beds available, but the high 3x rent coverage provides good margin of safety. Moreover, governments all around the world have established significant additional funding to help pay for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Therefore, we don't expect to see any changes in MPW’s cash flow, even if things get much dicier. MPW owns a large global portfolio of hospitals with 10-year on its leases and strong rent coverage. Rents are set to increase automatically by ~2% each year, on average.

This is a defensive REIT, with predictable growth, and a sustainable dividend. Yet, it is priced at just 10x FFO, a 20% discount to NAV, and pays an 7% dividend yield. Now that shares are back at $15, we are glad to increase our position.

Closing Note

REIT insiders are buying more shares across the board. Even on the more speculative end, insiders of mall and hotel REITs are loading up.

Our game plan remains intact. In times of panic, we must separate ourselves from the crowd and be courageous when others are fearful.

This is a simple strategy that has always paid off in the long run, without exception. The need for real estate may be temporarily disrupted, but its long term value remains intact.

In these uncertain times, we are especially comfortable buying solid REITs like American Capital Communities (ACC), Brixmor (BRX) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW). By holding a diversified portfolio of 25 REITs like these, we are very confident that we will look smart in a few years from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC; BRX; MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.