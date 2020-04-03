Deutsche Bank Has Too Many Risks

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has had a miserable decade overall, and while it has made headlines for all the wrong reasons, most recently in connection with the incumbent President of the United States, there are plenty of other reasons to remain bearish of Germany's flagship bank.

The bad news in relation to President Trump concern the New York Times report by David Enrich, which outlined how Deutsche Bank loaned Trump more than $2 billion over the course of nearly two decades. In light of Trump's track record of multiple bankruptcies and the resultant 'steer clear' attitude of most financial institutions to him, Deutsche Bank's largesse betrayed its extreme recklessness - which, unfortunately, was not isolated to the case of the 45th U.S. President.

Lawmakers have come after Deutsche Bank in relation to Trump's murky finances, but the bank has had legal issues going beyond that. So numerous have the money-laundering schemes and tax evasion issues been that the German police conducted a raid on its Frankfurt headquarters in 2018 - ironically, the only year in the last five years that it has made a net profit, as the revenue and net income figures for this period of time displays.

Year Interest Income (€) Interest Income ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2015 25.97 billion 28.61 billion -7.02 billion -7.73 billion 2016 25.93 billion 28.57 billion -1.68 billion -1.85 billion 2017 23.54 billion 25.94 billion -750 million -826.35 million 2018 24.79 billion 27.31 billion 266 million 293.08 million 2019 25.15 billion 27.71 billion -5.39 billion -5.94 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Deutsche Bank's investor relations page.

This lack of profitability has prompted Deutsche Bank to launch a restructuring plan in July 2019, with a view to exiting its global equities sales and trading business and trimming the workforce by 20% (i.e. 18,000 employees) by 2022. The coronavirus outbreak has stalled this workforce cull but has not shelved it permanently. However, while the costs of this restructuring were anticipated, they are costs that Deutsche Bank is ill-equipped to cope with.

The balance sheet seems somewhat tolerable at present, as long-term debt of €108.42 billion ($119.46 billion) is offset by a net worth of €60 billion ($66.11 billion), total cash and due from banks worth €137.59 billion ($151.60 billion) and total investments worth €606.68 billion ($668.44 billion). However, how long it can be sustained in the current economic climate is debatable, given the losses that Deutsche Bank looks set to incur, and the reported free cash flow of -€10.05 billion (-$11.07 billion) does not inspire confidence in this being rectified.

Recent headlines surrounding Deutsche Bank have not helped it to shed its wildcat image. Image provided by Vanity Fair.

Confidence was something that Deutsche Bank was actually starting to engender in recent times. The restructuring and workforce cull under CEO Christian Sewing was seen as positive moves by the Los Angeles-based Capital Group, which acquired a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank in February. In the same month, Deutsche Bank successfully issued a high-risk, benchmark perpetual bond known as an AT1, which was a sign that it had recovered enough to be able to enter a market that had been closed to it for many years.

The market had been similarly hopeful of Deutsche Bank's road to recovery, as the share price rose 40% between early December and early February. However, other recent news inspires less confidence. Over the course of 2020 thus far, Deutsche Bank was sued by Swiss trader Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. for its involvement in a Chinese metals warehousing fraud, warned by a UK regulator over repeated compliance violations and has been charged in an Australian bank cartel case with Citi (C) for withholding unsold shares of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY) during a 2015 stock issue. Such matters point to Deutsche Bank retaining the wildcat mentality that brought it so much legal trouble before - and that was before the coronavirus outbreak and the Saudi-Russian oil price war struck the markets.

Prospective shareholders should be wary of putting any money here. Income investors cannot hope to look to Deutsche Bank as a dependable source of dividend income, as its record has been inconsistent since 2002, and no dividend at all was paid in 2007, nor in 2016, nor in 2019 - understandably given its legal woes and net losses. Shareholders, in general, have had little to crow about regarding Deutsche Bank - the -8.96% return on equity (trailing twelve months) illustrates that glaringly.

Deutsche Bank's share price traded at $6.42 at the close of the market on 03/31/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

Nor is Deutsche Bank recommended as a value play. As of the close of market on 03/31/2020, Deutsche Bank traded at $6.42 per share, 42.47% below its 52-week high of $11.16 and 28.66% above its 52-week low of $4.99. As earnings per share are -$2.99, a price-to-earnings valuation is worthless here. Cash flow is also negative, making a price-to-cash flow valuation superfluous too. Its price-to-book ratio of 0.21 is at a significant discount to the sub-sector average of 12.87 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 1.58, and its price-to-sales ratio of 0.38 also trades lower than the sub-sector average of 4.81 and the index average of 0.98. However, viewing Deutsche Bank overall, it is hard to regard it as a value opportunity, and best to view it more like a value trap.

The recklessness of its operations and the legal fallout that ensues, the constant losses, the inconsistent dividend - bad enough as all of this is, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak itself will also negatively impact on Deutsche Bank, as the firm's Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli admitted, though Campelli believes it will not have an impact as soon as Q1 2020. That may be so, but Deutsche Bank's issues are long-term ones, not temporary headwinds, and there are enough negative factors surrounding Deutsche Bank to make the stock one to avoid. It is the very antithesis of a SWAN stock.

