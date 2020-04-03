Intuitive Surgical Is An Attractive Opportunity For Patient Investors

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been on a roller coaster ride in March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the stock hard, as shares tumbled from $618.29 on February 20 all the way down to $367.75 on March 23. The dramatic downturn followed after the company submitted a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission highlighting the challenges in faces due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Subsequently, the stock has recovered some ground. Although it closed at $467.72 on April 2, ISRG is still down 20.88% YTD (year to date).

This selloff, however, has opened up a very attractive opportunity for long-term MedTech investors. Intuitive Surgical has some of the best fundamentals in the industry. The company is a leader in robotic-assisted surgery devices. Besides earning revenues from the sale of da Vinci systems, the company earns a higher recurring revenue stream from services provided to support the functioning of these systems. These include revenues from the sale of instruments and accessories for the da Vinci system, from leasing the da Vinci systems, and for maintenance and repair of the installed base. This razor-and-blades business model has ensured robust growth in the company’s revenues and profits for the past years.

Company overview

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Intuitive Surgical is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing da Vinci surgical systems and related accessories for enabling minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgeries. These systems are used by trained surgeons to perform various types of soft tissue surgeries. The company went public in June 2000.

The da Vinci system comprises of the surgeon’s consoles and a movable platform with robotic arms. The surgeon is presented with a high-definition 3D image of the surgical area at the console. Based on signals from the EndoWrist device attached to the surgeon’s wrist, the da Vinci system translates the surgeon’s hand movements which are performed outside the body into corresponding micro-movements with the robotic arms inside the patient’s body. Hence, although the surgery is termed as robotic, the surgeon remains in full control of the machine through the machine. The only difference is that the surgery is performed without the surgeon holding scalpel or other medical instruments. Da Vinci system is now being increasingly used in laparoscopic surgical procedures such as gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Intuitive Surgical also makes EndoWrist instruments such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, EndoWrist Stapler, and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers to assist in the robotic surgery. The company also provides a set of non-wristed and wristed instruments and accessories, da Vinci Single-Site, to enable surgery through a single incision. The company also sells sterile drapes and various vision products to assist in the surgery. The company has a presence in the U.S. as well as multiple ex-U.S. markets.

Intuitive Surgical is a MedTech company with a solid economic moat

Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci surgical system is one of the first FDA approved robotic-assisted systems for general laparoscopic surgery. While the initial concept of using this system to enable surgeons to operate on soldiers’ wounds remotely did not work, the ability of the da Vinci system to allow for extremely precise movements without the risk of making an involuntary mistake soon caught the world’s attention. Widely considered as a gold standard in robotic surgery, the da Vinci system’s major selling point has been the ability to prevent human errors that can lead to complications or death during a surgical procedure. Robotic surgery is also known for other benefits such as smaller incisions, less blood loss, and faster recovery times.

The increasing percentage of the elderly population has been continually increasing the total number of procedures performed. Further, it is estimated that the use of robotic surgery for all general surgery procedures in the U.S. has increased from 1.8% to 15.1% from 2012 to 2018. This highlights the rapid pace or robotic surgery adoption in the U.S. According to Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), the global penetration of robotic surgery is only 2%. Hence, there remains plenty of growth opportunity for Intuitive Surgical not only in the U.S. but also in international markets.

Intuitive Surgical is already a leader in robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgeries in gynecology and urology segments. The company is now also focusing on increasing the adoption of its system in thoracic, colorectal, and general soft tissue surgeries.

At the end of 2019, Intuitive Surgical had managed to install 5,582 da Vinci systems across the world, which is more by 600 as compared from the end of 2018. The company’s installed base is significantly larger than those of any of the other robotic surgery players. Besides, the cost of the da Vinci system ranges between $0.5 million and $2.5 million. Then again, there are expenses associated with the training of surgeons on these systems. With such high amounts at stake, there is very little possibility of healthcare providers switching from da Vinci to other systems. These dynamics ensure a very high client retention rate for Intuitive Surgical.

A high client retention rate also translates into the successful implementation of the razor and blades business model. The company earns a recurring stream of revenues from selling replacement parts and accessories for the da Vinci system as well as from providing training to surgeons. In 2019, the company generated sales worth $1.35 billion from the sale of da Vinci systems. However, the company earned almost $3.13 billion from the sale of instruments, accessories, and services in 2019. The percentage of recurring revenue as compared to total revenues has increased from 71% in 2018 to 72% in 2019. The high initial investment of the da Vinci system is a major motivator for healthcare providers to maximize their return on investment. These means more procedures performed with this system, which further pushes up demand for instruments and accessories.

The da Vinci systems involve significant manufacturing expenses, thereby resulting in smaller margins. However, the company’s sales mix is tilted towards the higher-margin instruments, accessories, and services. This has ensured solid operating margins for the overall company. The continually expanding installed base will push up demand for the ancillary products and services, thereby further magnifying the company’s margins.

Finally, Intuitive Surgical has continued to focus on product innovations. The company has recently launched the da Vinci SP system to enable surgery from a single incision point, Iris Augmented Reality for providing 3D image guidance of a patient’s anatomy, and the Ion Endoluminal System for a lung biopsy.

The company also boasts of robust financials

In 2019, Intuitive Surgical reported revenues of $4.48 billion, a YoY rise of 20%. The company also reported pro forma net income of $1.5 billion, a YoY jump of 17%. This performance has been driven by an 18% YoY increase in total procedures performed with the da Vinci system which came close to around 1.23 million. General surgery and urology segments have been the two key drivers of the da Vinci assisted surgeries in 2019. Besides, the rapid expansion in installed base and robust rise in demand for instruments and accessories also drove up the company’s revenues and profits in 2019.

In its fourth-quarter earnings, Intuitive Surgical had guided for a 13-16% YoY rise in procedures performed with its system. Investors were definitely not pleased with the guidance, as it implied slowdown in the growth rate for procedures from the previous year and subsequent slowdown in revenues. This guidance, however, may not hold true in the face of the expanding rate of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and Europe.

Intuitive Surgical, however, has a significant cash balance of $5.8 billion to face this headwind. The company has been increasingly focusing on increasingly using the da Vinci system for non-elective surgeries such as prostatectomies in prostate cancer patients. Further, the company has also started penetrating in the less risky and higher-margin health informatics space through the acquisition of Orpheus Medical.

Investors should consider these risks

Intuitive Surgical currently trades at a PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 40.52x and forward PE of 31.64x. This is definitely not cheap, but significantly lower than the company’s historical multiples. Lofty valuations increase the share price volatility of a company.

Intuitive Surgical has also warned investors about the potentially negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on its financial results. The company anticipates multiple challenges in 2020. The company has been already seeing the disruption of procedures as well as delays in the placement of new systems in China, Korea, Italy, and Taiwan. As of March 16, these countries did not represent a material portion of the company’s procedure volume. However, the company expects material business disruption due to increasing infections in Europe and U.S., combined with the recent guidance by the Surgeon General and American College of Surgeons advising the deferral of elective procedures in areas with a concentration of COVID-19 infections. The company has guided for expansion in procedure volume and system placement disruption as the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies.

Besides, Intuitive Surgical also expects increased travel restrictions and limited access to customers, as well as temporary closures of facilities to negatively impact sales and operating results. The company expects hospitals to curtail or delayed capital spending in these challenging times.

While all this sounds gloomy, we must remember that there will eventually be a solution in the form of a cure or vaccine to the COVID-19 pandemic. As and when this happens, Intuitive Surgical stock will again spring back to action.

Intuitive Surgical is also facing some competition from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Medtronic (MDT) and TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) in the robotic surgery space. The increasing competition is also a boon since it can further expand the addressable market opportunity for the company.

The increasing trend of hospitals leasing the systems instead of buying them can also create a short-term revenue headwind.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Intuitive Surgical is $638.79. Although many analysts have downgraded the stock’s target price, the majority continue to believe in the company’s long-term fundamentals.

On April 2, Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen reiterated Overweight rating but lowered the target price for Intuitive Surgical to $545 from $655. On April 1, Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia downgraded Intuitive Surgical to Underperform from Perform, with a $365 price target. On April 1, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan removed Intuitive Surgical from the firm's Americas Conviction List but has maintained a Buy rating on the shares. He reduced target price from $725 to $587.

On March 24, Stifel analyst Rick Wise maintained Buy rating but reduced target price for the company from $665 to $425. On March 16, Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder reiterated an Overweight rating and $630 price target for the company.

I believe that the target price of $545 is a fair reflection of the company’s growth potential in the next one year amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. The stock will surely jump much higher once the pandemic is behind us. Hence, I recommend retail MedTech investors with average risk appetite to remain patient with this stock and hold it for at least one to two years. This fundamentally strong company can prove a solid pick in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.