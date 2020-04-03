Assessing Survival Potential: Exantas Capital Corp. Likely To Indirectly Gain From Liquidity Injections

Since central banks are dumping trillions into bank-lending markets in order to stop such a liquidity-spiral, I believe forbearance is likelier to be granted than not.

The company has requested forbearance which will be accepted if banks determine they have enough liquidity with temporarily lower cash flow.

The commercial mREIT Exantas Capital has lost most of its equity value and recently saw margin calls on its CMBS positions.

During the last financial crisis, the mortgage REITs sector was the first cornerstone to fail in a long chain of bankruptcies across the financial system. As investors realize there is a decent probability of a repeat crisis, mortgage REITs have been hit the hardest.

As you can see below, the iShares mREIT ETF (REM) has rapidly lost over two-thirds of its value and has seen its TTM dividend yield return to 2009 levels:

There are many valid reasons mREITs are crashing. With unemployment spiking and hours being cut, it is likely that landlords will struggle to make payments and, in turn, mREITs will see their assets become nonperforming. Those with high leverage are at a significant chance of defaulting on their bank financing which can rapidly bring their equity to zero. That said, there is also some evidence that suggests investors are too concerned with the mortgage/Real Estate market due to the events of 2008 and are overreacting accordingly.

One mREIT that has an extremely high-risk perception is Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) which has lost over 85% of its value this year and failed to meet a margin call on March 23rd. The company also rescinded both its common and preferred dividend. As you can see below the XAN has been on a wild ride and its TTM dividend yield is now above 60%:

Exantas was already trading decently below its book value before the crisis began at a "P/B" below 70%, but that figure has since declined to 9% as you can see below:

Put simply, if the mortgage market is simply acting on fear which is causing the CMBS market to crash, Exantas is extremely undervalued. However, if fears of a repeat 2008 mortgage crisis scenario are true, XAN is likely headed to zero. Much of this depends on whether or not XAN's creditors will allow the company to go into forbearance.

This makes Exantas a perfect "Assessing Survival Potential" stock for the COVID-19 related fundamental research series I'm working on. Let's dig in.

A Look At XAN's Balance Sheet

Exantas has a generally higher risk portfolio that is largely made up of higher-yielding assets. Its year-end 2019 investment portfolio allocation is shown below:

Asset Type Dec 31st, 2019 Carrying Amount (Thousands) Weighted Average Coupon CRE whole loans $1,759,137.00 5.52% CRE mezzanine loans $4,700.00 10.00% CRE preferred equity investments $26,148.00 11.39% CMBS, fixed-rate $138,039.00 4.10% CMBS, floating-rate $382,675.00 4.39% Total $2,310,699.00 5.32%

(2019 XAN 10-K)

While Exantas's portfolio is certainly on the higher-risk end of the credit spectrum, it is not alarming. Most of its assets are CRE whole loans which had a decent weighted-average coupon of 5.52%. According to the company, most of these are 1-5 years to maturity and have LTV's below 85%.

Now, the immediate difficulty for the company is its CMBS positions which make up slightly over 20% of the company's portfolio. As you can see below, the CMBS market recently crashed but has pulled back up over recent days:

Data by YCharts

Since the market has pulled back a bit, it is possible that Exantas will have an easier time meeting margin calls. Of course, Exantas's CMBS portfolio is undoubtedly at a higher risk level than the iShares (CMBS) ETF, but we can safely assume that whatever price-actions happen to the ETF CMBS will be exaggerated for XAN's higher-yielding CMBS assets.

Consider too the recent crash in corporate B-rated high-yield bonds and spike in residential mortgage rates that have both since pulled back a bit:

Data by YCharts

This is not to say Exantas is out of the woods, only that its CMBS bond portfolio is likely leveling off. Thus, a liquidity spiral may not ensue, particularly if the mortgage bond market is overreacting as I suspect.

The company is currently in a margin call with Deutsche Bank (DB) for its $25M total outstanding credit (triggered March 25th), and the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) for $225M (triggered March 24th). The company has paused its dividend which, given cash flow is unchanged, should save it roughly $10M per quarter. Exantas has also requested forbearance from its creditors which, if they accept, will likely allow the company to get through the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Is Mortgage Crisis 2.0 Real?

In my opinion, the question we must answer is whether or not there are deeper problems in the commercial mortgage and property market than COVID-19. Investors seem to live in fear of a repeat property crash and have sold off CMBS, mREITs, REITs, and just about all investments related to the property market.

If you've read my articles, you'd know that I'm more of a perma-bear who is prepping for a long-term recession than a perma-bull always encouraging investors to "buy the dip". That said, it generally appears that investors are wrong about the property market.

Based on my research, it seems that the most significant risks to the U.S. economy currently exist in the overvalued overdeveloped startup/technology sphere and in service-oriented businesses with high unsecured liabilities. Global public debt and government spending levels are also alarming. Quite frankly, most of the 'liquidity-sensitive' sectors that were hit the hardest in 2008 seem to carry the least long-term risks today.

I generally do not believe that governments will pursue as wide-spread bailouts as most investors hope. However, I do believe that they will try to ensure the banking system remains stable. This means ensuring bank liquidity so that they can allow forbearance and issuing "helicopter money" to citizens and small businesses to ensure most do not fall too far behind on rent. These efforts will likely protect many mREITs from a short-term liquidity crisis.

Currently, about 60% of XAN's portfolio is in multi-family property which should carry lower default risk in this situation. The most alarming component is its 10.5% in hotel mortgages which is likely at the highest default risk in this situation. Its loans are also evenly spread across U.S. geography, though COVID-19 will likely also be equally evenly spread.

The way I see it, COVID-19 will temporarily be painful for the commercial mortgage market where many tenants do not receive adequate funds and miss payments to Exantas who misses its own payments. That said, because the situation is temporary and the U.S. commercial property does not appear to have significantly large unknown risks (as it did a decade ago) I believe we will see large-scale forbearance.

Central banks are issuing money to banks which allow them easier forbearance, thus allowing Exantas to survive a month or two of many missed-payments. Most banks are promising unlimited QE which can theoretically bring liquidity-risks to zero (since unlimited liquidity can be provided). Of course, if this lasts too long, hyperinflation (or at least 10%+ inflation) could ensue. Fortunately, XAN is generally fully-hedged against a rise in rates so such a scenario would be unlikely to significantly impair the company.

The Verdict

The core verdict is that I believe XAN's request for forbearance is more likely to be accepted than not. If banks make a practice of not being lenient with borrowers, central banks have zero reason to be lenient with banks. The significant reasoning behind QE is to protect big banks so a 2008-style liquidity crisis that would kill XAN's equity-value does not ensue.

So, if we assume forbearance will be accepted, then I believe XAN will survive in the short-run. The question then is whether or not there will be a longer-lasting recession after social-distancing is over. If so, will such a recession cause a 2008-repeat?

In my opinion, the number one risk after this is over will not be too little liquidity but too much. The rate in which the money supply is growing is cause for much higher inflation, particularly because we are currently in a (much rarer) supply-side slowdown as opposed to a demand-side slowdown. This would be dangerous for REITs, utilities, and most companies that cannot keep earnings up with inflation, but not financial institutions since they earn money off of credit spreads.

I believe the massive ongoing liquidity-creation will save Exantas. Thus, the stock seems to be a fire-sale long opportunity, though with extreme risk. If forbearance is not granted or CMBS credit spreads continue to widen, it is quite possible that XAN goes under.

XAN currently has $2.45B in assets, $1.9B in liabilities, and $120M in preferred equity (XAN.PC). Thus, if it sees no asset impairment its market capitalization should be closer to $440M. Further, I estimate that the company would need to see asset values drop 15% before the company's real book-value is below its current market capitalization of $87M.

Since preferred equity payments have been paused, it may be some time before XAN pays a dividend close to its old levels, but I am willing to wait for what will likely be a return to its past levels. The way I see it, XAN will either recover to those levels (resulting in triple-digit gains) or quickly fall to zero from here due to liquidity issues and margin calls. The latter scenario is possible, but I believe the odds are low enough that the "expected return" of XAN is positive. That said, I am keeping my long position to a very small position until the liquidity situation is clearer.

