Margin Calls And mREITs: Where To Find Safety

There's a good chance that the MBS markets will recover and damage will be limited. For conservative investors, agency MBS is the safest option.

So far, only one bank has been aggressive and attempted to sell the collateral.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

On Monday, March 23, we saw the non-agency mortgage REIT sector take a huge hit. Several mREITs announced that they had margin calls that they did not expect to have the ability to pay. This was quickly followed by suspensions of the common and preferred dividends among several of these REITs.

This created a fantastic buying opportunity but also created elevated risk. When choosing where to invest in the mREIT sector, it's crucial to understand the nature of their holdings. Many tend to lump all mREITs together, but that's as unreasonable as lumping all property REITs together.

Margin Calls

Margin calls occur because mREITs frequently utilize "repurchase agreements," where they post collateral that's a higher value than the loan. If the value of that collateral declines, then the lender can demand that the mREIT provide additional collateral, or the lender can sell the collateral they hold in the market.

Many mREITs had a nice jump in price as the initial panic caused by margin calls subsided. The situation is not over, as the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is looking to offload $600 million in non-agency CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities) that it has foreclosed on. AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) sought to block the sale of some of their collateral in court.

From their complaint,

Recognizing the aberrant state of the markets, most banks have stopped short of taking precipitous steps that could push the mREIT industry into the abyss. This action is brought to stop one outlier bank—Royal Bank of Canada—that has not stopped short but is instead hitting the accelerator to unlawfully seize and unload a large portfolio of Plaintiffs’ assets at fire-sale prices into the seized markets which will have a cascading effect in the market for mortgage-based assets, and potentially the entire U.S. economy. These consequences are likely to undermine the emergent efforts currently being undertaken by federal and state agencies to provide breathing room and help stabilize the economy.

MITT goes on to argue that RY did not properly follow the contract in determining the "market value" of the securities. The latest letter to the Court from MITT requested that the hearing be postponed as the parties were in discussion. It's unclear whether or not the sale of the assets will still take place, but at a minimum, MITT has managed to delay it. Which at the end of the day, is what they were really trying to do. If liquidity returns to the market, then auctioning the assets might not be necessary at all.

MBS vs. Other Assets

It's important to keep in perspective that these margin calls have been confined to CMBS and RMBS. It has not spread to wholly-owned loans. This is a crucial distinction for some of our holdings.

Consider, Exantas Capital Corp (XAN), they announced that RY provided a default notice on $225 million of CMBS. Then they received an Event of Default from Deutsche Bank for obligations of $25.1 million, which they cured by posting an additional $7.4 million in cash collateral. They further said that they are communicating with their other lenders about forbearance.

If seized, the loss of these assets would be a blow to XAN, but it's not a mortal wound. Here is a look at XAN's assets as of their 10-K:

Source: XAN 10-K

Note, that CMBS adds up to a bit over $500 million, and they have a relatively low coupon. The bulk of XAN's assets - $1.75 billion - is in CRE whole loans. These are not the kind of loans that have been receiving margin calls.

While we do not have this same level of detail for MFA Financial (MFA), it's reasonable to believe that MFA's margin call was also on their MBS, not on their whole loans.

Here is a look at MFA's assets as of their 10-K:

Source: MFA 10-K

MFA has been allowing their MBS portfolio to run off and decline, so it's likely that as of today, the portfolios are already smaller. MFA wants to hold on to these securities as they have very high yields, but it's a question of profit, not one of survival.

For this reason, we are comfortable holding our preferred positions in XAN and MFA. It makes sense for them to suspend the dividends, hoping that by doing so they can retain these assets and profit from the recovery. Certainly, when asking lenders for forbearance, it looks much better that they have suspended their dividends. It suggests that XAN and MFA are serious about trying to retain them and will be willing to put cash up as soon as they can get it.

Either way, the immediate need for cash disappears as there will be one of three outcomes.

The market value of the assets recovers and the lenders no longer want to foreclose. They can then pay out the capital they retained as dividends. The mREITs deleverage these assets, posting additional cash as collateral and keep them. Cash flow continues from the assets and dividends are resumed for the preferred, until caught up and then for the common. The lenders foreclose on and auction the assets, or the company voluntarily sells all of them, at which point their remaining assets are still generating enough cash flow to require at least the preferred dividend distributions.

We recently saw No. 3 play out with Two Harbors (TWO) which sold off their entire non-agency MBS portfolio. This resulted in a significant blow to their book value, yet it's still approximately $7/common share.

This means that TWO's preferred shares are still covered by assets and TWO is now primarily an agency mREIT. We expect that TWO will catch up and resume their preferred dividends by year-end and their common dividend will be reinstated at a lower amount to reflect their smaller asset base.

We see this playing out throughout the mREIT sector, and it's reasonable to expect dividends to be suspended for 1-2 quarters as they attempt to save their MBS. Remember, these preferred dividends are cumulative, so all missed payments will be made current before the common dividends can be declared.

While all this shakes out, we can expect these preferreds to remain more volatile than average. In the long term, we expect a full recovery.

Safety In Agency

The safest mREITs will be those that focus on pure agency. We particularly like AGNC (AGNC) which has significant scale, a focus on agency MBS and is positioned to have incredibly strong returns over the next few quarters.

With a 14.5% yield, AGNC is directly benefiting from the Federal Reserve buying agency MBS. The agency MBS market has stabilized and there's very little risk of margin calls.

AGNC will have some headwinds as their hedges against Treasury rates will experience one-time losses. AGNC has filed an 8-K which notes that as of close of business on March 27, their tangible book value has dropped 25%-30% year to date to $12.35-$13.25. Their investment portfolio stands at $91 billion, only $1.1 billion is non-agency securities.

The impact to book value is unprecedented, as record volatility sent Treasury rates lower. Since AGNC was short US Treasuries, this results in a large loss, which was only partially offset by increasing values of agency MBS.

For shareholders, this decline in book value will be offset by increased cash flow as borrowing rates are declining to near zero.

Source: DTCC GCF Repo Index

AGNC's cash flow is going to grow considerably as their interest expense substantially declines over time. Since they utilize interest rate swaps, they will have to buy out or allow those contracts to expire, so it will take a few quarters before they enjoy the full benefit. It's possible that part of their book value loss was them using cash (equity) to buy out no longer favorable interest swap agreements. We will see their spreads grow incrementally over several quarters. Growing cash flow will lead to a growing dividend. Book value has gone down, cash flow is heading up.

Conclusion

The mREITs that are at highest risk are those with significant non-agency MBS holdings. However, the MITT lawsuit against RY had some very positive information provided in the complaint. Clearly, most banks are not exercising their rights to sell the assets. RY was a lone wolf, while the other major lenders in the industry have been more willing to work with mREITs. While we have yet to see any formal agreements not to exercise their rights, the lenders have at least been procrastinating.

For the MBS market, procrastinating might be enough. We have seen liquidity improve considerably in the agency MBS market, and the government has been very accommodating to large banks, both in word and in action.

For banks, taking MBS to auction is usually going to result in a material loss. That is not something that they want to do if they believe the market will recover and the agreement will be paid as agreed. Lenders will look to take the loss for two reasons - they really need the liquidity for themselves, right now - or they believe that waiting will result in larger losses.

The former was a major concern for many lenders as corporations have been drawing down on their revolving lines of credit in large numbers. This created a liquidity crisis as many of the same banks that offer repo financing also provide revolving lines to other companies. Recent actions by the government have helped ease those fears.

The latter is still unknown, however, the fundamentals of real estate remain sound. This was a situation where MBS was collateral damage, as opposed to 2008 where real estate and MBS led the way causing damage. We know defaults will increase, but most mortgage payers will be able to catch-up if lenders are willing and able to work with them.

The safest picks in the sector will be those mREITs that focus on agency, like AGNC. Agency mREITs are going to experience a large rebound as they report improved cash flow. For mREITs with non-agency exposure, we believe that taking advantage of depressed preferred prices is a great opportunity. The common shares are best avoided for now.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, MFA.PB, TWO.PC, TWO.PE, XAN-C, AGNC, CLNC, NLY, DX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.