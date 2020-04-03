Antares Pharma: An Undervalued Stock To Buy During The COVID-19 Crisis

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Andy Jones as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Antares Pharma (ATRS) is a high quality, cash-flow positive company that is currently trading at a value that doesn't even fully account for its marketed products, not to mention its robust pipeline of self-administered pharmaceutical products utilizing their line of proprietary auto-injection technology. Antares has dropped over 50% from its 52-week highs and could see substantial appreciation of its stock in both the short and long term.

Antares already has 5 marketed products, 2 that are proprietary and 3 with partners. For the partnered products, Antares is typically responsible for manufacturing the products and typically receives cost plus margin and an additional royalty of mid-single digits to mid-teens on all sales.

As you'll see in more detail below, this combination of proprietary and partnered products substantially de-risks Antares and presents a unique opportunity for investors. Although the company was already cash-flow positive in Q4 2019, Antares still has six more potential products in its pipeline, including one for an oncology indication. The current price levels at which the company's stock has been trading seemingly allocate no value to the pipeline.

Current Business

As just mentioned, Antares has two FDA-approved, proprietary products. The first of these is the Otrexup® branded methotrexate injector which has been on the market since 2013. Their other proprietary product is XYOSTED®, a once weekly, subcutaneous testosterone injection was approved in November 2018.

In 2019, the sixth year on the market for Otrexup® and the first for XYOSTED®, combined revenues totaled $39 million. Because proprietary product revenue was roughly $17 million in both 2017 and 2018 before XYOSTED® was being heavily marketed, we can safely assume that Otrexup® again accounted for roughly $17 million in 2019 since sales appear to be near a peak. That means XYOSTED® likely pulled in about $22 million in its first full year on the market, a decent first step on its way to what management has projected as a $200 million peak. In total, proprietary product revenue was up nearly 130% year-over-year. While Otrexup® growth will be minimal from here, continued market uptake of XYOSTED® should make this number meaningfully higher for 2020.

The product sales and royalty revenue streams Antares will receive from their partnered products are also an important growth area for the company moving forward. Currently, there are 3 such products - a generic EpiPen® and a generic sumatriptan injector in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) and a Makena® injector in partnership with AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG).

Sales of these 3 partnered products totaled about $53 million in 2019, up from $30 million the year prior which represents about an 85% year-over-year increase. Management attributed this gain primarily to the generic EpiPen®, which is important given Makena's uncertain status which will be discussed in more detail below. In addition to sales, Antares gets royalty revenue from these 3 products. Royalties received in 2019 were roughly $25 million, up about 177% year-over-year from the prior year's $9 million.

Future Business and Growth Opportunities

The first thing to note for the future outlook is that Antares was already cash flow positive in the last half of 2019. Earnings per share were $0.01 and $0.03 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. This was largely due to the significant year-over-year revenue increase described above, but another good sign is that the company's gross profit margin also increased from 51% in 2018 to 59% in 2019. Even just factoring in the continued growth of XYOSTED® sales, Antares should easily remain cash flow positive from here on.

The biggest component of Antares' expected future growth is clearly their proprietary product XYOSTED®. As stated above, management has estimated that peak sales could be $200 million. This seems reasonable given that the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) market was $1.7 billion in 2019 and that XYOSTED® already commands a 43% market share of branded TRT products. 2019 sales of XYOSTED® also line up perfectly with expected market uptake based on management's peak sales estimate. Assuming a 6-year ramp-up to that peak, the $22 million (11% of the peak) is exactly what would be expected and suggests we could see a jump to around 31% of the peak or $62 million in 2020 before finally approaching peak sales in 2025. This estimated drug uptake curve comes from The Pharmagellan Guide to Biotech Forecasting & Valuation, an excellent book that deserves a spot on any investor's bookshelf.

By contrast, there's probably not a lot of upside to be had from the currently marketed partnered products. The emergency epinephrine injection market is large ($1.3 billion yearly) but competitive, and the injectable triptan market (of which sumatriptan is a part) for acute treatment of migraine and cluster headaches is much smaller, totaling only $283 million in 2019. While these products are not likely to show huge growth for Antares, they will still bring consistent, stable cash flow to the company for years to come.

Makena® does present a potential source of growth for Antares, but it's unclear if the drug will even remain on the market. In the fourth quarter of 2019, an FDA advisory committee voted 9-7 to remove Makena® from the market based on post-marketing research. A closer look at the vote though reveals that 5 of 6 obstetricians on the panel recommended it remain on the market pending further study. This is because there are currently no other viable treatment options for preventing preterm childbirth. If Makena® does stay on the market, Antares could still see some further growth in its overall revenue from their existing partnered products.

On top of these existing sources of revenue, Antares has a full pipeline of future partnered drugs. These are a huge potential boon for the company and for investors. The partner companies are primarily responsible for paying for the development of these products and guiding them through the approval process, so these opportunities are essentially all upside from Antares' point of view. There are 4 such products currently in the pipeline.

The product with the soonest potential impact on Antares' bottom-line is generic Forteo® in partnership with Teva. Teva has already received approval in the European Union and has already filed for approval with the FDA as well. Global sales of Forteo® were $1.4 billion in 2018. It's conceivable that generic Forteo® could add another $10-$15 million in revenue for Antares in 2020 and over $20 million in 2021. Although it will have a much smaller impact, Teva has also already filed for FDA approval of a generic, injectable version of BYETTA® in partnership with Antares, and generic BYETTA® could also begin generating revenue for the company in 2020.

The last two partnered pipeline products are much longer-term plays. The first is a partnership with Pfizer (PFE) for an undisclosed type of rescue pen utilizing the Antares QuickShot® autoinjector. The second and most intriguing is a partnership recently announced with Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF). Idorsia is about to initiate a Phase 3 trial of selatogrel, a new chemical entity, being developed for treatment of a suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in adult patients with a history of AMI. While it's still far from certain it will reach the finish line, the potential of having another branded, partnered product on the market provides a substantial amount of upside for Antares since Idorsia is fully covering the development costs.

Antares also has 3 early stage proprietary programs. One is a neurology indication that the company is hoping to out-license. The second is in urology oncology, and Antares hopes to submit an IND later this year. The third is in the endocrinology market and will likely move forward in development later this year. While it's too soon to assign any present value to any of these programs, having additional indications in the pipeline is certainly an encouraging sign for the company's long-term health and sustainability.

How the Stock has Fared Lately

Antares stock traded as high as $5 over the course of the last year. This high was in December 2019, over a month after an FDA Advisory Committee recommended that Makena® be removed from the market. The stock fell early this year to a range trading of low $4's to high $3's before the COVID-19 crisis began to heat up in the United States. Since early March, the stock bottomed out at $1.60 before rallying back to the low $2's, still well below where it was trading before the broader market sell-off.

Fair Value Estimate

Before getting into anything more complicated, a strong case could be made that Antares is trading well below its fair value just based on a quick look at earnings estimates for a few years out. Free estimates that anyone can view on Nasdaq's website show where analysts believe Antares' earnings will end up each year over the next four years. The lowest current estimates (out of 4) for 2022 and 2023 earnings per share are $0.29 and $0.43, respectively.

Based on those numbers a stable, cash-flow positive company like Antares should eventually revert to an average price to earnings ratio of at least 15 (which is conservative for the biotech sector). Using that figure, Antares could be reasonably expected to trade at around $4.35 in 2022 or $6.45 in 2023. Even applying a larger than normal discount rate of 20% per year to those potential share prices still leaves you with a potential fair value buy point between $2.78-$3.30. This represents an upside of more than 20% from current levels even to get to the low end of that conservative buy range, which means investors in Antares have a wide margin of safety right now.

Doing a more detailed discounted cash flow analysis gets similar results. Utilizing a 10% discount rate and assuming XYOSTED® peaks at $200 million in 2025 and that Otrexup® continues on at about $17 million a year for at least the next 4 years (10 total years on the market), the estimated present value of Antares' sales of proprietary products over the next 10 years by themselves comes to $1.47/share.

For the partnered products, if we assume that Makena gets pulled from the market and that it accounted for fully half of Antares' $77 million of partnered product sales and royalties, we're still left with $38.5 million attributable to the generic EpiPen® and sumatriptan injectors. Factoring in zero growth for these two products and counting cash flow over the next 10 years again discounted at 10%/year, the estimated present value of Antares' partnered products sales and royalties is $1.56/share.

Taken together, Antares' current proprietary and partnered products, excluding Makena and Antares' substantial pipeline entirely, lend a fair value estimate of $3.03/share, squarely within the range of the simpler estimate above. I always demand at least a 20% margin of safety from my fair value estimate on biotech stocks, so my buy point based on this analysis would be $2.43.

I haven't factored in any discount for potential dilution here as I would with a lot of similar biotech companies. That's because Antares' balance sheet is very solid at this point. They closed 2019 with $133 million in total assets versus only $40 million in long term debt. Antares doesn't even have to start paying back any of the principal of this long term debt until August 2021 and then it doesn't fully mature until July 2022. Contingent on Antares meeting certain milestones, the loan maturity may even be extended all the way to July 2024.

Out of those total assets, Antares has $23 million each of cash and investments. Considering that much of its pipeline is being developed at the cost of its partners and that Antares is now cash-flow positive, this balance sheet strength should prevent any further dilution. Antares should have no problem meeting its debt obligations out of cash flow from its currently marketed products by the time it matures.

Conclusion

As recently as March 19, Antares' shares changed hands for around $1.60 each. As shown above, this is essentially just the value of either the current proprietary or partnered product lines by themselves. If prices get to that level again, investors should feel very confident in buying shares, knowing they are purchasing an ownership share in a high-quality, cash-flow positive biotech company at a value justified by far less than its total current business and completing neglecting future product lines.

Since mid-March, prices have rallied to just over $2/share. These current price levels are approaching my conservative buy point of $2.43 but not even in the ballpark yet of my fair value estimate on the current business without factoring in Makena or the pipeline at all. Buying the stock at these prices gets you a solid company and what is essentially a free call option on the chance of Makena staying on the market and on the entire pipeline of substantial opportunities described above.

Because of how far the stock has fallen recently below its fair value estimate, Antares offers investors the potential for short term gains as the COVID-19 crisis begins to cool off later this year. For the patient long-term oriented value investor, Antares offers additional value in the coming years as its novel injector technology continues to be developed for new uses and generates increasing amounts of cash for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.